Afternoon Edition: April 7, 2022

This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and showers likely. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with possible rain and snow showers and a low around 35 degrees. Expect more rain and snow showers tomorrow with a high near 41 degrees.

How many layers to wear? Whether to share your name with a newspaper reporter and risk the wrath of your boss for ditching work? Whether one should drink cold beer in 40-degree weather?

These were questions several Cubs fans wrestled with today outside the ballpark on Opening Day.

Well, that’s not entirely true.

The last one required little soul searching.

“Is that a real question?” asked one bemused fan.

A beer vendor on his way into the park just laughed when asked if sales would suffer.

The ballhawks — the die-hards who stand outside the ballpark, mitts on hands, hoping to catch a home run — entrenched early Thursday beyond the left-field wall for pre-game batting practice.

Veteran ballhawk Mike Wolf, 41, dreamed of catching a homer on the fly. “I’ve only gotten one on the fly,” he said.

A nearby peanut hawker attempted to convince people the peanuts he was selling were bigger than the ones in the park.

“Opening Day is spring Christmas,” said Jackson Bungart, who flew in from San Francisco for Opening Day.

He was raised a Cubs fan in Highland Park before journeying to the West Coast.

Cubs fans who arrived early also faced light rain and ice pellets with winds gusting to 30 mph.

“It’s warm enough that you can enjoy a good baseball game,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr, who hails from Nebraska.

Mitch Dudek and Cadence Quaranta have more from Wrigley Field here.

Inside Festival Hall at Navy Pier yesterday, art handlers, gallery employees and artists were busy setting up. Art pieces were delicately unwrapped.

Large crates were rolled from one booth to another. Nails were hammered into walls, soon to hold a diverse array of paintings, installations and other artwork.

The preparations mark the return of Expo Chicago, being held in person this year for the first time since 2019. From tonight through Sunday, it will feature modern and contemporary art from 140 art galleries across the world.

Anette Skuggedal, founder of CASE Art Fund, sets up an exhibit at Navy Pier yesterday, before the opening of Expo Chicago tonight. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Booths display art from galleries in Tokyo, New York, Mexico City, and London, with 25 countries and 65 cities represented in total.

In September 2020, with shutdowns and restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Expo Chicago organized a virtual experience open only to Chicago galleries, said Tony Karman, president of Expo Chicago. In April 2021, it expanded its virtual exposition to a worldwide online audience.

This year’s in-person event will still have an online component, and artists and organizers are excited.

Cadence Quarantahas more on the Expo and artists featured here.

Yesterday, we asked you: As a Chicago resident, how do you feel about a casino being built here?

Here’s what some of you said…

“As a Chicago resident — forget the casino and fix our potholes!” —John Smith

“If it brings more jobs to people, I’m OK with it.” —Rhonda Rowe-Skolnik

“A world-class city does not need a casino. It needs more cultural and intellectual options to keep it world-class.” —Jeera Indica

“Great — they should’ve done it years ago. All the taxes they lost.” —Ronnie Roberts

“I think it would be fine around McCormick Place as it would focus on out-of-town money as opposed to local residents. This way it may generate new tax dollars instead of just moving local money around. Also, it has to be structured as to not take revenue away from local businesses. The casino should focus on gaming only as to not take away from local restaurants, theater district and other entertainment venues.” —Nick Andriacchi

“Terrible idea-try to solve our city’s financial woes with gambling-step back and think about how that sounds. Would we tell our kids to go gamble to get them out of financial problems? I know I wouldn’t. Look at the lottery-has solved nothing and no one knows where that revenue goes.” —Gini S. Ohlson

“Yes I’m tired of going to Indiana. I think it will be OK to have one.” —Brenda Bunch

“I love the idea. It should have been done years ago.” —Irene Garcia-Uribe

“I think it is a bad idea. We need the tourists to come into the city to shop, spend their money at retail, restaurants, and hotels, not gamble it away at a casino. There are plenty of casinos in the general area already.”—Barbara Anne Loth-VanWagner

“Better than a scrap yard lol.” —George Barrera

