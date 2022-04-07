Afternoon Edition: April 7, 2022

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Afternoon Edition

Today's update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day's biggest stories.

By Matt Moore
   
Image_from_iOS__6_.jpeg

Cubs fans outside Wrigley Field today for opening day.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and showers likely. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with possible rain and snow showers and a low around 35 degrees. Expect more rain and snow showers tomorrow with a high near 41 degrees.

Top story

A few degrees above freezing. No matter. Passion burns bright for Cubs fans on Opening Day

How many layers to wear? Whether to share your name with a newspaper reporter and risk the wrath of your boss for ditching work? Whether one should drink cold beer in 40-degree weather?

These were questions several Cubs fans wrestled with today outside the ballpark on Opening Day.

Well, that’s not entirely true.

The last one required little soul searching.

“Is that a real question?” asked one bemused fan.

A beer vendor on his way into the park just laughed when asked if sales would suffer.

The ballhawks — the die-hards who stand outside the ballpark, mitts on hands, hoping to catch a home run — entrenched early Thursday beyond the left-field wall for pre-game batting practice.

Veteran ballhawk Mike Wolf, 41, dreamed of catching a homer on the fly. “I’ve only gotten one on the fly,” he said.

A nearby peanut hawker attempted to convince people the peanuts he was selling were bigger than the ones in the park.

“Opening Day is spring Christmas,” said Jackson Bungart, who flew in from San Francisco for Opening Day.

He was raised a Cubs fan in Highland Park before journeying to the West Coast.

Cubs fans who arrived early also faced light rain and ice pellets with winds gusting to 30 mph.

“It’s warm enough that you can enjoy a good baseball game,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr, who hails from Nebraska.

Mitch Dudek and Cadence Quaranta have more from Wrigley Field here.

More news you need

  1. Two Lyons brothers are facing charges after their mother and sister were found buried in the backyard of their southwest suburban home last year. The bodies were uncovered in August after police conducted a well-being check at the home, police said.
  2. A Chicago Heights man with a history of violence and several criminal convictions is set to be sentenced today for leveling a threat against President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration. While Louis Capriotti’s threats weren’t connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, “the timing of Capriotti’s voice messages should not be ignored,” federal prosecutors said.
  3. Nearly all Local School Councils have enough candidates to properly function next school year as Chicago Public Schools communities gear up for elections this month. For the first time, kids in sixth through eighth grades are eligible to serve on councils — 759 students that age have submitted applications to run.
  4. WTTW-Channel 11 and members of the electricians union have reached a tentative deal that could end a three-week strike. The 23 striking employees are casting votes online today to approve or reject the deal, a union official said.
  5. A cannabis firm with deep ties to city government can’t legally follow through on its plan to move a Norwood Park dispensary to the site of the former Rainforest Cafe on the Near North Side. State law prohibits the shop from opening at 605 N. Clark St. because three other dispensaries are already nearby.
  6. Four thousand electric scooters will hit the streets next month and take their place as a permanent part of Chicago’s transportation system. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration authorized three companies to start renting 1,000 scooters apiece outside downtown.

A bright one

Navy Pier’s newest installation: Expo Chicago

Inside Festival Hall at Navy Pier yesterday, art handlers, gallery employees and artists were busy setting up. Art pieces were delicately unwrapped.

Large crates were rolled from one booth to another. Nails were hammered into walls, soon to hold a diverse array of paintings, installations and other artwork.

The preparations mark the return of Expo Chicago, being held in person this year for the first time since 2019. From tonight through Sunday, it will feature modern and contemporary art from 140 art galleries across the world.

Anette Skuggedal, founder of CASE Art Fund, was at Navy Pier on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 to set up “I Matter,” an exhibit about children’s human rights. She will be among 140 exhibitors at Expo Chicago, which kicks off Thursday with an invitation-only event and opens to the public on Friday. The event runs through Sunday.

Anette Skuggedal, founder of CASE Art Fund, sets up an exhibit at Navy Pier yesterday, before the opening of Expo Chicago tonight.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Booths display art from galleries in Tokyo, New York, Mexico City, and London, with 25 countries and 65 cities represented in total.

In September 2020, with shutdowns and restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Expo Chicago organized a virtual experience open only to Chicago galleries, said Tony Karman, president of Expo Chicago. In April 2021, it expanded its virtual exposition to a worldwide online audience.

This year’s in-person event will still have an online component, and artists and organizers are excited.

Cadence Quarantahas more on the Expo and artists featured here.

