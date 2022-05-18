Afternoon Edition: May 18, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Even though the program is supposed to be voluntary, hundreds of CPS high school freshmen — mostly on the city’s South and West Sides — were automatically enrolled in military-type education classes during the last two years, a new report has found.

“At some CPS high schools, [Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps] enrollment often operated like a pre-checked box: Students were automatically placed in JROTC and they had to get themselves removed from it if they did not want it,” according to the summary of the report from the Chicago Public Schools’ Office of the Inspector General.

“Sometimes this was possible; sometimes it was not. Some opt-out procedures were never explained or not easily achieved when attempted.”

For two years in a row, four of 37 CPS schools with JROTC programs enrolled 100% of their freshmen, according to the inspector general. Another four schools enrolled between 91 and 99 percent of freshmen, the report states.

The findings, released today, were prompted by a June 2021 Chalkbeat Chicago report, which detailed, among other findings, that the automatic enrollment occurred at “smaller high schools on the city’s South and West Sides that serve a mostly low-income student body. The city’s larger North Side high schools, where more students are white, have significantly lower percentages of freshmen enrolled in the program.”

Principals offered a variety of reasons for their high JROTC enrollment, including a shortage of PE teachers or having to cut those teachers because of a lack of funding, the CPS inspector general found.

Some principals said the ROTC classes saved money because CPS and the U.S. Department of Defense split the cost, according to the report.

Stefano Esposito has more on the inspector general report here.

Court Theatre to receive 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award

Court Theatre, the professional theater of the University of Chicago, and one of the most critically acclaimed theater companies in the country, can add a most coveted accolade to its trove of awards: the 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The news was announced this morning.

The honor comes with a $25,000 grant for the Hyde Park theater company currently in the midst of its 67th season.

The special Tony Award, which each year honors one non-profit professional regional theater from across the country for fostering “a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theater nationally,” is awarded by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, based on the recommendation the American Theatre Critics Association.

Court Theatre in Hyde Park is the 2022 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award. Joe Mazza

Court Theatre is the sixth Chicago theater to receive the regional Tony, joining Steppenwolf Theatre (1985), the Goodman Theatre (1992), Victory Gardens Theater (2001), Chicago Shakespeare Theater (2008) and Lookingglass Theatre (2011).

“[Court Theatre’s] dedication to fostering local talent, artistry and theatre within their community and their impact on a national scale, makes it a true honor to highlight their work,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, in the official announcement.

Court Theatre was founded in 1955 as an amateur summertime theater company at the University of Chicago, pivoting to a professional Equity company in 1975. It moved to its current location — the 251-seat Abelson Auditorium at 5535 S. Ellis — in 1981, and two years later incorporated as an independent nonprofit organization under the leadership of artistic director Charles Newell since 1994, and executive director Angel Ysaguirre since 2018.

Miriam Di Nunzio has more on the award here.

What do you think should be done with vacant lots in your neighborhood?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What do you think of Mayor Lightfoot’s decision to impose an earlier curfew for unaccompanied minors in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“A good start. Now we need police and prosecutors and judges to do their job.” —Virginia V. Mann

“Legislative overreach and a desperate attempt to solve a problem.” —Rebecca Stamm

“Curfew needs to be enforced and parents held accountable for minors like it use to be.” —Taketa Pates

“I think it was a knee-jerk reaction because she felt she needed to show she was taking some kind of action.” —Dennis Davis

“It’s a good idea. It’s for their safety and the people who visit and work downtown.” —Victoria Houlden

“Seems unfair to the kids who behave and may be out having fun.” — Daniel Rankin

“Good idea but it’s not going to help.” — Beverly Davis

It is baseless, discriminatory, foolish, and unreasonable. Young people are the folks we need to love our city the most, as they will grow up, hopefully stay, and help make it better!! @chicagosmayor @ChooseChicago — Isabella (@ashortsong4) May 17, 2022

