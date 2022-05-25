Afternoon Edition: May 25, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with showers likely and a high near 72 degrees. Tonight will see scattered showers and thunderstorms with a low around 66. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with more showers and a high near 73.

Afternoon Edition Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

A day after 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a small-town elementary school, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today pointed to Chicago’s gun violence as proof that stringent gun laws are not the solution.

The apples to oranges comparison didn’t fare well with some of the state’s top Democrats, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeting, “Shame on you, @GovAbbott.

“You are lying about Chicago and what actually perpetuates gun violence,” the Democratic governor wrote. “The majority of guns used in Chicago shootings come from states with lax gun laws. Do better. You have 19 kids and two teachers who deserve our best.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) was even more pointed, referring to the Republican governor as an @sshole” on Twitter, and telling him to” keep our city’s name out of your mouth.”

According to authorities in Texas, Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the massacre that has once again devastated the country. He is believed to have legally bought two rifles just days prior to Tuesday’s shooting, soon after his 18th birthday.

And the mass shooting, again in Texas, has once again brought to the forefront a partisan split on how to react to such horrific events. Democrats favor more stringent gun bills, while the National Rifle Association has said the shooting was at the hands of a “lone, deranged criminal.”

During a news conference today, Abbott, a Republican governor running for reelection, said there are “quote real gun laws in Chicago” and New York and California.

“I hate to say this, there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Abbott said. “So, if you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about is not a real solution.”

Tina Sfondeles has the full story here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

When Kahleah Copper opened the box and gazed upon her first WNBA championship ring before the Sky’s 95-90 victory against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena, her face said it all.

With a wide stare and her hand covering a childlike smile, Copper skipped around center court, then met Candace Parker to share their admiration for their new hardware.

Chicago’s first WNBA championship ring, created by William Levine Fine Jewels, is emblematic of the Sky’s journey to the title and the city in which it was won. The ring’s face is engraved with the Willis Tower in 10 full-cut diamonds. The sides feature other city landmarks, players’ names and the second half of the team’s huddle chant: “4-5-6, family.”

The Chicago Sky players and coaches celebrate their 2021 WNBA championship with a ring and banner ceremony before taking on the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena last night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

After Copper accepted her ring, the team met beneath their banner, which featured the names of every member of the 2021 team. In the center, it reads “2021 WNBA World Champions, Chicago Sky.”

The ceremony also was proof that the team has taken a firm place on the city’s sports landscape. When WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert hopped in a cab from O’Hare Airport early in the day, she said she was pleased when the driver asked, “Is there a Sky game today?”

In the Sky’s 16-year existence, the franchise has fought to establish relevancy. The championship and the celebration are validation of those efforts.

Annie Costabile has more coverage of the ceremony and the Sky’s win over Indiana here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What’s the best way to support Chicago’s youth right now?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: In the spirit of #TIME100, who would you put on a list of Chicago’s most influential people of 2022?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Allison Arwady has to be on that list. She has been a voice of reason, trust and calm over the past two+ years at a time when many voices refuse to follow the science.” — Paul Lockwood

“Neal Francis.” — Matthew Stamm

“Dan Santucci because he is the new president of Saint Patrick HS (the oldest all-male Catholic high school in the city) and he is bringing a lot of dynamic energy to the institution, which is an anchor on the North West side.” —Jim Rafferty

“Andrew Holmes. He is always there to help victims.” — Toni Bernotus

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

