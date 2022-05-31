Afternoon Edition: May 31, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers and a high near 85 degrees. Tonight will also be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely and a low near 63. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a high around 66.

Top story

When Chantina Wilson was six months pregnant, she started having abdominal pains. She scheduled an appointment with her doctor, a white man, who told her she was having Braxton-Hicks contractions.

But this wasn’t Wilson’s first pregnancy. She knew what contractions felt like. Still, her doctor ignored her protests and sent her home with prescription-strength Tylenol.

“He didn’t even touch me,” Wilson said. “He just assumed I was having contractions.”

But she wasn’t. It was appendicitis, which Wilson discovered only after going to Stroger Hospital, where she was treated by another OB-GYN — a Black woman.

“I will never forget this lady,” Wilson said. “She came in and she was like, ‘The pain you’re describing, that’s not contractions. You’re pointing to your appendix.’ I ended up having emergency surgery right then because she told me I could die if I didn’t.”

Black patients around the country can tell similar tales. Many report having symptoms and pain dismissed or misdiagnosed. For pregnant Black women, mistreatment drastically increases the possibility of death.

In Illinois, Black mothers died from pregnancy-related issues six times more than white mothers in 2020, according to a report from the Illinois Department of Public Health. And a 2021 CDPH report found that Black infants are almost three times more likely to die within their first year than non-Black infants.

Wilson’s been fighting against these statistics as a patient care navigator with MyOwnDoctor, a Black-owned holistic telehealth service.

While telehealth services have expanded over the last few years to provide everything from counseling to prescription deliveries, MyOwnDoctor focuses on “culturally relevant” care.

The service connects patients of color to Black and Latino physicians, who often better understand their patients' lives and experiences. These physicians work in primary care, specialty care and mental health care.

Cheyanne M. Danielshas more on the effort to support patients of color here.

More news you need

A bright one

When business was slow at Guadalaharry’s, a Mexican restaurant on Rush Street, Charles Parnell and a co-worker would make up skits in the kitchen.

They’d write character names on a nearby blackboard, Parnell said. They’d decide on a backstory and then, they’d start acting. One day, Parnell said, his co-worker paused, mid-scene.

“You’re pretty good at this,” she told him. She encouraged him to give acting a shot.

“All she had to do was say that, and then I just kind of took off,” said Parnell, now appearing in the summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Charles Parnell attends the Global Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” on May 4, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Parnell started taking local acting classes, he said, eventually making his way to the Piven Theatre Workshop in Evanston. It was there that his teachers started to make him feel like he had something to offer as an actor, Parnell said, and after about a year, he started doing small stage productions in Chicago.

Parnell hadn’t intended to leave Chicago, he said. He was born and grew up in Hyde Park. After many years, Parnell still calls it “the best neighborhood in the world.” In 1994 he headed to New York, and he has since moved to Los Angeles. When people ask him where he lives, “L.A, but I’m from Chicago,” Parnell always says. “I never let that go.”

His Chicago friends organized a screening at AMC River East. They originally arranged to reserve 150 seats, but that number rose to around 250 as more people wanted to come.

“That’s what it means to come from Chicago,” he said, “to have your friends come and not care how much you’re in a movie, they’re coming because you’re on the screen.”

Parnell’s family and friends returned to AMC River East again last week, this time for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Cadence Quarantahas more with Parnell and his career here.

From the press box

The White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list today with a strained right groin. The team hasn’t offered additional details after Anderson underwent an MRI yesterday.

Former Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks agreed to join the Buccaneers on a one-year contract.

Diamond DeShields, once thought to be the Sky’s next franchise player, returns to Wintrust Arena tonight as a key member of the Mercury.

Your daily question ☕

Who has the best tacos in Chicago?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: What’s the best part about summer in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“The neighborhood festivals.” —Debbie Vogler Thompson

“The festivals, neighborhood carnivals, the Lakefront, the Riverwalk, etc. Such a gorgeous city in the summer.” —Brice Notardonato Ellett

“Buckingham Fountain being turned on, Cubs games and the beaches.” —Jim Buettner

“Chicago Pride, Market Days, and the morning runs by the waterfront.”— Roger Sanchez

“Open water swimming, kayaking, patio dining with my wife.” —Erika Hoffmann

“Getting a free tan just walking around but cooling off with Italian ice, barbecuing and being able to sit outside all evening!” —Niki Brown

“The scenery, people watching, a cool adult beverage.” —Jackie Waldhier

“Being one with nature. You can go say hello to all the animals in the only free zoo Lincoln Park Zoo and take a walk to the beach and swim or fish or just lay in the sand and feel the breeze and the warm sun hugging your body.” —Barb Massey

“It is literally the best two weeks of the year.” —Nadine Ellis

