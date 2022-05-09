Afternoon Edition: May 9, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 66. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 87.

Top story

Michael Brown and Anthony Brown grew up together around a tough housing project in Bronzeville.

They weren’t related, but their families say the boys had a lot in common. By the time they hit high school, though, they had become “opps,” rival gang members, maybe more imagined than real but still deadly.

On Feb. 8, police say, Anthony got out of an Infiniti SUV he had just stolen and shot Michael at least 10 times while standing over his body on a snowy street about a mile from where they had played as boys. Michael was 15, Anthony 16.

The shooting once again confronted the city with kids killing kids and the problem of meting out justice to juveniles while keeping the streets safe.

Anthony had twice been arrested on gun charges last year but remained free on electronic monitoring. On the day of the murder, police say Anthony appeared before a judge in one of those cases, then ordered a Lyft and carjacked the driver, picking up a friend before targeting Michael as he walked home from the Chicago Military Academy.

The debate over the handling of cases like these has sharpened as gun violence has hit record levels in Chicago, and more and more juveniles are being arrested for serious crimes. Families like those of Michael’s and Anthony’s are caught in the middle, at a loss when talking of justice.

“Everybody wants justice,” said Resheima Bailey, who describes herself as Michael’s second mom. “They caught him right away, so they’re like, we got justice. But did we really get justice? Because that’s another kid. That’s another kid, and I feel for that kid. He was just another boy living his life on the street the best way he knew how.”

Read the full story on the murder of Michael Brown and the problem of meting out justice to juveniles while keeping the streets safe.

More news you need

A bright one

When kids approach Navy Pier’s new 16-foot statue of Flyboy — the iconic be-goggled character created by renowned Chicago artist Hebru Brantley — they imitate him.

They cross their arms over their chests, like he does. They stand up straight and look toward the South Side, like he does. And they grin, just like he does.

“They look up, they gaze at it, and they’re instantly inspired,” said Jennifer Farrington, president of the Chicago Children’s Museum, where the statue stands outside on the pier’s south dock.

That’s the type of thing Brantley hopes his work will do.

The “Great Debate,” a sculpture by artist Hebru Brantley, is displayed Saturday outside the Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Flyboy and Brantley’s other characters are already the focal point of murals around the city, but the statue, titled “The Great Debate,” is Brantley’s first.

“Watching how kids from the South Side, West Side, North Side, wherever, how they all respond … it was a sense of wonderment,” Brantley said.

Brantley, joined by city leaders and donors Thad Wong and Emily Sachs Wong, dedicated the statue and an accompanying interactive art studio at the museum Saturday.

The artist said he hopes the spaces will inspire kids to play, create and imagine.

Mary Norkol has more on Navy Pier’s newest attraction.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What’s the best way to make a work commute more enjoyable?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: How do you plan to celebrate the mother figure in your life this Mother’s Day? Here’s what some of you said...

“In my heart where she always is.” — Kathy Boyer Deutsch

“My mother is gone so i will be thinking of her.” — Linda Orlowski

“Going and spending time with my granddaughter. Which I know my mom had a hand in choosing her. I wish my mom was here but she sent her to me. She definitely knew I needed her.” — Shawna Hoke

“Icelebrate my mom all year. No need for special day.” — Katherine Konopasek

“By having Mom and Dad over for pizza.” — Tom Mattson

“Spending the day with my daughter.” — Conni Lobsiger

“Thinking of all the good we shared and the wisdom she shared with me and others.” — Ruth Cowen

“By going to her favorite place, the casino.” — Sasja Alskare

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.


