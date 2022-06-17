Afternoon Edition: June 17, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

This is only the second year Juneteenth has been marked as a federal holiday, with a three-day weekend and events across Chicago.

But it’s nothing new to many Black Chicagoans, who have been celebrating the holiday for years.

“Juneteenth is not a ‘let’s go take advantage of the latest sales at a retail outlet’ holiday,” said Michelle Duster, a Chicago professor, author and historian. “It’s more about sort of appreciation and reflection. It’s really family-centric or community-centric, with a sense of pride. It’s an acknowledgment that we actually built this country physically.”

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally were told they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Duster and others say the holiday represents the continued struggle and fight for freedom for Black Americans.

Duster is the great-granddaughter of Ida B. Wells, the former Bronzeville resident who was an investigative journalist and crusader for the civil rights movement. Wells, born six months before the Emancipation Proclamation, died in 1931. In 2019, a major downtown Chicago thoroughfare was renamed in her honor.

Duster lives on the South Side and frequently leads efforts to honor Wells’ legacy. On Monday, Duster will speak at the Field Museum about Ida B. Wells’ legacy connected to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Admission will be free Monday to commemorate the holiday.

“It’s different from Black History Month,” Duster said. “That’s obviously a monthlong celebration of a lot of the achievements and everything. But Juneteenth is this specific day that is celebrating the actual freedom from chattel slavery.”

To Bril Barrett, co-founder of the nonprofit M.A.D.D. Rhythms, today’s struggles of Black Americans are part of the reflection on Juneteenth.

“We have to honor our legacy, our history and our contributions,” Barrett said. “Most importantly, honor the struggle and the fight and the fight that still continues to this day. I think you’ll take it as just a reminder of that because, in reality, 1865 was not that long ago.”

Mariah Rushhas more on the holiday here.

More news you need

A bright one

For a decade, Myron Laban has been on the lookout for drab walls in Chicago on which he can paint murals.

Laban, 27, says he isn’t just looking to make them prettier. He’s hoping the results might inspire people, too, especially those facing hard times or mental illness.

He says he wants his work to be uplifting, to remind people life isn’t always going to be difficult, that “hard things” might come their way, but “they also go.”

Myron Laban painted this mural at Milwaukee and Western avenues in 2020. It’s one of his “Uplift” series of murals around Chicago. Nicky Andrews/Sun-Times

Like the mural he painted in 2020 at Milwaukee and Western avenues, centered on a faceless figure carrying a young boy through flowers and grass. He sees the faceless figure as symbolic of life and the boy as a force for optimism.

Everyone experiences hardships differently, and everyone finds their own ways to heal, says Laban, who’s also a pharmacist. He says both of his jobs have the same aim.

“I use my different professions to heal people,” he says.

Nicky Andrewshas more with Laban here.

From the press box

“The Bears haven’t told the truth about anything in what feels like 30 years,” which made Justin Field’s recent comments about the team’s still-in-progress offense refreshing, Rick Morrissey writes.

The Sky could clinch a spot in the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup title game – which offers a $500,000 prize pool – by securing a pair of wins this weekend, Annie Costabile writes.

Yesterday, we asked you: Where’s the best place to catch the sunset in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“On the upper floors of Willis (Sears) Tower.” — Donna DeMilio

“John Hancock’s Signature Lounge.” —Niki Brown

“Montrose Harbor at the point, at sunset. That’s where my husband asked me to marry him, 46 years ago. He was from Brooklyn. He passed away 5 months ago.” — Sheryl Ames

“South Shore country club watching the sunset over downtown.” —Rus Austin

“The roof of Lake Point Tower. You can see the simultaneous sunset and moon rise.”— Sharon Jordan

“I personally like a sunset cruise river to lake Wendella the Sunset Cruise it’s amazing.” — Elizabeth Murray-Belcaster

“March 21 and September 22 from the steps of the Art Institute. Chicagohenge.”—Alexei Gaidamak

“North Ave. Beach — where the fishermen fish.” —Gerry Pointer Sr.

“Navy Pier off of Lake Michigan.” —Steve Price

“Promontory Point or the 31st St. Marina to watch it set behind the skyline. The Museum campus between the Planetarium and Aquarium is nice too.” — David Williams

