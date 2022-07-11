Highland Park’s moment of silence, Northwestern prez-elect steps down and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Over 100 people stood inside Port Clinton Square in downtown Highland Park to hold a moment of silence Monday morning for those killed during the mass shooting just a week ago.

The silence began at 10:14 a.m. — the moment when a gunman, perched on a rooftop, opened fire on people gathered to watch the annual Fourth of July parade. Seven people were killed, and at least three dozen injured.

Planned to last two minutes, it stretched to nearly 10.

There was no formal program for the observation, held in Port Clinton Square. Eventually, the crowd just trickled away, gathering again to chat in small groups outside the square.

Framed drawings of each victim sat on chairs. Flowers, balloons, candles and stuffed animals adorned the ground in front of them.

Some held hands tightly as they cried. Others held each other for comfort.

Carmen Sanchez, 53, was surrounded by family, standing just steps away from the memorial. She was at the parade with her three children when the shooting happened.

For the 33-year resident of Highland Park, the parade always had been a point of pride and happiness.

“It’s so hard to explain how we went from being so happy to running, not knowing what was going on,” Sanchez said.

She said she’s been praying around the clock for the families of those who were killed and those recovering from their wounds. Sanchez is having a hard time understanding why she and her family were spared.

“We’re blessed. We are very lucky that all we are having to deal with is grieving,” Sanchez said.

But grieving is immensely hard.

Manny Ramos has more from an emotional moment of silence in downtown Highland Park this morning.

Chicago sleeps.

Lake Michigan’s waterline glows red.

And the city’s sunrise serenader, Chris Christmas, begins to play his guitar as water laps against the shore.

Christmas plays at a different spot along the city’s lakefront nearly every day.

A few weeks ago, a Chicago cop approached him at Foster Beach.

“He asked me to play ‘(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay,’” Christmas said. “And we sat there and sang it together. It was cool. I told him, ‘Catch a moment before you go back to this crazy world. You guys are my heroes.’ Then we took a picture and had a laugh.”

Chris Christmas, 70, of Portage Park, plays “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles on June 24 near Foster Beach as the sun rises over Lake Michigan. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

On a separate occasion, he played Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” at the request of a Sun-Times reporter.

The Beatles’ classic “Here Comes the Sun” and “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley are also on his playlist.

He described the almost spiritual experience of his endeavor on a recent morning near Belmont Harbor.

“I’m kind of in the twilight. And I might be fiddling around. It’s kind of like I’ll play softly, and as the sun comes up I’ll play louder. And the groove changes as the sunrise comes up,” he said.

Mitch Dudek has more from a conversation with Christmas.

“The people! I’ve lived in a few different cities and places. But it’s the grit and grind (and warmth) that Chicagoans have that’s unmatched!” — Lauren Edwards

“Some streets in Chicago are 20-25 miles long. If you visit London and other cities, virtually every block has a different name.” — Craig Barner

“We use our waterfronts better than any place else.” — Kathy Celer

“The diversity, transportation, cleanliness and natural beauty we have throughout the city. I’ve traveled to a few places around the U.S. and a car in needed for those visits. Chicago is not one of them.” — Stacey Stong

“No matter where you live now, you are always from Chicago. It is a culture as well as a city.” — Hilda Emperado

“Chicago represents and celebrates diversity in every respect. We have amazing architecture, food, cultural opportunities and I think we value what everyone brings to the table. You can be in the heart of the city and go to a beach or find an incredible greenspace.” — Tina Rybak Mitchell

“The lakefront is open to everybody from top to bottom. What a great feature!” — Ed Broderick

“Our trees, the lake and the urban flower plantings. Plus amazing cultural offerings, many of them free! I love Chicago!” — Nancy McDaniel

