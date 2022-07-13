Company pitches reopening Gresham Save A Lot, Cubs co-owner eyes the Sky, more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 82 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 60. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 80.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership.

Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.

Ald. David Moore (17th) updated residents on plans for the empty building, 7908 S. Halsted St., during a July 7 Auburn Gresham community roundtable.

The Black-owned company hasn’t made an offer yet, but its plans have Moore’s backing. The company hopes to move in by year’s end.

Yellow Banana now has 38 grocery stores it operates as locally-owned Save A Lot locations, including those Chicago-area stores.

Most locations of the Yellow Banana stores are in economically disadvantaged areas, Michael Nance, one of Yellow Banana’s owners, said during the community meeting.

“I know in Chicago, the Save A Lot banner has really overstayed its welcome in many respects,” Nance said. “I know … they left with virtually no heads up to the community. But me and my business partners, we looked at this as an opportunity.”

With the help of local grant funding and private investors, Yellow Banana hopes to renovate the shuttered Save A Lot store in Gresham. They have an “ambitious” timeline of opening before the end of the year — if they get the building, that is.

Mariah Rushhas more on the plan here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

Bella Mendez-Robles, an incoming junior at Whitney Young Magnet High School on the Near West Side, was happy to see her school’s newly renovated tennis courts open for play.

“I’m on the tennis team and it’s great that I’m able to play tennis with everyone at these home courts, practice my skills and make new friendships here,” the 16-year-old said.

Whitney Young’s tennis courts, now named in honor of 1985 alum and former professional tennis player Katrina Adams, opened for community use yesterday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Adams herself was present.

From left: Whitney Young Magnet High School Principal Joyce Kenner, Whitney Young tennis coach Carl Abram, former Ald. Bob Fioretti, former pro tennis player and Whitney Young alumna Katrina Adams and Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (5th) cut the ribbon yesterday on the school’s newly renovated Katrina Adams Tennis Courts. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The renovations, which cost $240,000, began in March and took three months to complete. The courts got a complete resurfacing and new lines, among other improvements.

The courts, located at 110 S. Laflin St., can be booked online by community members for a fee of $15 per hour, which will be used to pay for continued upkeep.

After the ribbon-cutting, members of the community and Whitney Young students took to the courts and started playing. Adams even joined in and participated in a few games with the players.

Jordan Perkinshas more on the new court here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

In honor of National French Fry day, where can you find the best fries in Chicago? Explain.

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What Chicago-set TV show gets it right when it comes to depicting our city?

Here’s what some of you said…

“None of them. All of them exaggerate what happens here. It’s almost comical. ‘The Chi’ is close, but at times it goes too far off reality.” —Brian Althimer

“‘The Bear.’ OMG — so Chicago in every way. The food, sights, sounds and people of Chicago. It’s such an excellent backdrop for this great show. Multicultural and totally Midwest so easy to identify with and watch.” —Amelia Marie

“Well you have to be writing about ‘The Shining Girls’ — Chicago is so prominently featured, including the old Sun-Times building! And ‘The Bear’ has great Chicago scenery, plus lots of spot-on Chicago references.” —Kathryn Pritscher

“Two shows that oddly enough share an actor — ‘Shameless’ and ‘The Bear.’ Both brought back soo many childhood memories.” —Heather Bynum

“The answer is easy. No, literally, the answer is ‘Easy,’ a Netflix series by Joe Swanberg.” —Chris Geatz

“I lived in the projects when I was a kid, and ‘Good Times’ did a decent job of showing what life was like in those Chicago areas.” —Hillari Hunter

“‘The Bob Newhart Show’ did a great job of 70s Chicago.” —Michael Molloy

“‘Boss’ with Kelsey Grammer is hugely underrated.” —Carter O’Brien

“I’m really fond of all of the Chicago scenes from ‘Sense8.’ You can tell that the filmmakers have actually lived in the city.” —Danielle Rue

“Of all these shows about Chicago that I turn a side eye to because it doesn’t seem authentic, ‘South Side’ on Comedy central and now on HBO Max gives the true essence of Chicago, from a South Side perspective!” —Damien Parker

“‘Early Edition.’ It revolved around stories found in the Chicago Sun-Times.” —John Noyes

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

