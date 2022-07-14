The feds sue the Cubs, Chicago astronomers get to use the James Webb Space Telescope and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

The U.S. Attorney’s office sued the Chicago Cubs today over the team’s recent yearslong renovation of Wrigley Field, aiming to force the North Siders to remedy alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s office says the Cubs’ 1060 Project “enhanced the gameday experience for many fans,” but “the same cannot be said for fans with disabilities.”

Rather, the feds say the Cubs “removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium,” isolated certain wheelchair users and confined them “to the worst seats” in the bleachers and grandstand, and left some struggling to see around fans on their feet.

The feds also point in their lawsuit to other problems — including counter surfaces and restroom paper towel dispensers that are allegedly too high for wheelchair users.

The Cubs insisted today that “the Friendly Confines today is more welcoming than ever to fans with accessibility needs.” And in a written statement, the team said it is “disappointed” in the lawsuit.

Though the team said it hoped the lawsuit could be resolved “amicably,” it said it would “defend Wrigley Field and our position it meets accessibility requirements for fans.”

The feds’ lawsuit seeks injunctive and monetary relief.

Jon Seidelhas more on the lawsuit here.

More news you need

A bright one

Allison Strom sent a note on her astronomer text chain reading “Holy Jesus! Did you see that?” after the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope were revealed this week.

Strom, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University, is pumped up. And for good reason. She’s basically next in a long line of astronomers who got permission to use the telescope.

She’ll get the chance to focus the device on a tiny patch of the cosmos to study what galaxies were made of billions of years ago when the universe was like a teenager.

This image released by NASA yesterday shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera on the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP

Her project has been dubbed CECILIA (Chemical Evolution Constrained using Ionized Lines in Interstellar Aurorae) and is an acronym designed to fit the name of Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, one of the first women to earn a doctorate in astronomy.

At some point in the next three weeks, the Webb telescope will do Strom’s bidding for a window of 40 hours, and then the fun begins for her and her colleagues who will analyze the data.

Strom is one of several astronomers at Northwestern and the University of Chicago who have been granted coveted time with the telescope — a $10 billion device that launched Christmas Day and traveled a million miles before sticking the landing in a cosmic parking lot known as L2, where it will orbit the sun.

Mitch Dudekhas more on who will get to use the telescope here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Yesterday, we asked you: In honor of National French Fry day, where can you find the best fries in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Smoque BBQ has the best french fries. They’re hand-cut, double-fried, and come in a brown paper bag just bursting with crispy goodness. I like to dip them in their Memphis BBQ sauce.” —Michael Oelrich

“Byron’s on Irving Park. They are loaded with grease and fried to perfection. I lived a block away my first summer in Chicago and it was my introduction to the Chicago hot dog stand.” —Katie Matlin

“Top Notch in Beverly — hand-cut fresh daily.” —Jane Feurer

“Vinnie Ds and Ranch House.” —Gi Perry

“Winking Dog on North Avenue in Northlake has great fresh-cut fries. I order them well done, which I have found is usually a good idea for fresh-cut fries.” —Chuck Fieldman

“Al’s Beef on Taylor has great fries.” —Linda Bielic

“Mr. D’s. Shish Kabobs, 6656 W. Diversey Ave. Fresh cut. Delicious!” — Karen Roediger

“Ricobenes, 35th St Redhots or Au Cheval.” —Jenna Marie

“Sauce and Bread Kitchen in Edgewater/Rogers Park area has the best waffle fries ever! Like seriously amazing.” —Sean Grace

For more fry recs from our readers, click here.

