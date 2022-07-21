Kinzinger prepares to lead Jan. 6 hearing, Story behind Aztec warrior mural in Pilsen and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Tonight will be partly clear with a chance of thunderstorms and a low near 68. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 89.

Top story

Led by vets Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Elaine Luria, the Jan. 6 committee at their prime-time hearing tonight will lay out their case about the dereliction of duty of a commander-in-chief — former President Donald Trump.

The session highlighting how Trump did nothing to stop the Capitol attack will be overseen by members with substantial military experience — Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who served in the Air Force and is a pilot in the Air National Guard, and Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia on active duty for 20 years in the Navy.

Selecting Kinzinger and Luria — both officers — to handle the questioning will serve to underscore how dereliction of duty — to violate an oath, whether deliberate or through neglect — is a serious offense for those swearing to protect the Constitution.

Trump, like all presidents, took an oath of office swearing he “will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Kinzinger and Luria said Sunday the hearing tonight will focus on the 187 minutes where Trump took no action on Jan. 6 to stop the mob breaking into the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election and keep Trump in office.

Lynn Sweethas more in her preview of the hearing here.

More news you need

A bright one

The Aztecs once commanded a sprawling empire in what’s now Mexico — until a brutal conquest by Hernán Cortés led to Spanish domination.

Manuel Macias honored that Aztec history by painting a mural on an outside wall of a restaurant at 1451 W. 18th St. in Pilsen that he based on a 2017 photo by Gustavo “Gus” Mejia of a man dressed as an Aztec warrior. Macias says he saw the image on Instagram.

“It just looked very spiritual,” says Macias, 29, who lives in Back of the Yards and goes by “MATR.”

He says he got permission from Mejia, who is Mexican and now lives in Los Angeles, to model the mural on his image.

Manuel Macias “MATR” created the Pilsen mural honoring Aztec warriors in May. Provided

Macias says he sees the warrior image as representing the struggles everyone must face and overcome.

Macias painted the mural by hand. He says his biggest challenge was getting the scale right, staying as true to Mejia’s photo as possible.

Macias painted over one of his previous works to create the new mural and was wary about how it would be received.

“You think you’re just going to do a painting, and then everyone walking by is just so happy, and you can see there is something shining through them,” he says.

Nicky Andrewshas more with Macias here.

From the press box

Yesterday, we asked you: It’s National Hot Dog Day so we want to know — is a Chicago-style hot dog the best type of hot dog?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Chicago style, the best. Gene and Jude’s, River Grove. I am from Chicago but moved to Maryland 50 years ago. We go back every year and my first stop is gene and Jude’s. The best.” —Pat Fitzmaurice

“Chicago-style is the best — even better when the relish glows in the dark!” —Christine Bock

“Dredging through a garden is how it was always explained. I love a true Chicago-style hotdog. There are so many options for ordering this type of hotdog. You can do without certain toppings. For example, I hate sport peppers, so I do without. The best thing about a Chicago-style hotdog is celery salt. It’s so unique and what makes it best.” — Timothy Steigerwald

“Chicago-style hot dogs are the best because the flavors of the dog, bun, and toppings blend beautifully. And it’s pretty much a complete meal!” —Mary Thomas Alltop

“Of course! A Chicago-style hot dog is the original and unique way of any hot dog. I love mine with the poppy seed bun, tomato, peppers, pickles, relish and mustard (no onions as I’m not an onions guy). It’s the BEST!” —Maurice Snell

“Yessssssss the best I like mind with tomato lettuce and pickles or mustard riales n pickles.” — Judy Coss Santiago

“Yes. The combination of flavors poppyseed bun, mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, spear, cucumber and celery salt (though I pass on sport peppers) is so satisfying.” —Bridget K. Schuller

