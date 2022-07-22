How Chicago’s handling a monkeypox outbreak, Lolla’s top acts to see and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a low around 71. Saturday will be mostly sunny with amore chances of thunderstorms and a high near 91, while Sunday will be partly sunny with continued threats of thunderstorms and a high around 89.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

With 202 monkeypox cases already and a shortage of vaccines, Chicago public health officials today sounded the alarm about the mounting crisis and urged those experiencing symptoms to get tested.

Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said monkeypox victims are between the ages of 22 and 66, with nearly all of the confirmed cases being men who have had sex with other men. The majority of cases have been on the North Side, where Chicago’s gay population is concentrated.

So far, 30% of the patients diagnosed with monkeypox at the Howard Brown Health Center have been Hispanic and nearly 20% have been African-American, said president and CEO David Ernesto Munar.

“Historically neglected communities will bear the brunt of this, as they have other outbreaks,” Munar said.

“We are concerned that we will continue to see disparities. We also know that we’re only reaching minority people who are likely experiencing symptoms being affected by this outbreak because some people who are getting symptoms don’t recognize them and don’t come forward.”

Chicago has administered 5,400 doses of the monkeypox vaccine with 15,000 additional doses expected to arrive as early as this weekend.

“I am concerned about the moment that we’re in. We simply do not have enough vaccine for all of those who need it,” Munar said.

“We’re doing everything we can to prioritize vaccinations for those most at risk. But, the truth is, given the very limited national supply, there will be tens of thousands of individuals that are eligible and won’t gain access.”

Until there is enough vaccine to meet the rising demand, Chicago has established a pecking order for the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine. Arwady called it a “ring vaccination strategy.”

Fran Spielman has more on the monkeypox outbreak here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

We’re less than a week away from the kickoff of Lollapalooza 2022, which means it’s time for festival attendees to start putting the finishing touches on their plans for who they want to see each day.

This year marks the 16th edition of the event in the city, and organizers have gone all-out with an eclectic mix of talent — from chart-topping pop stars to hip-hop breakouts and hardcore and thrash metal stalwarts.

To help sort through the many artists, Selena Fragassi offers up her top 10 acts to see, including Billy Strings, Turnstile and J-Hope.

Billy Strings performs June 27 on “Late Night. With Seth Meyers.” NBC

Here’s what Fragassi says about Billy Strings:

“Lolla bookers have consciously diversified the annual music lineup ever since the festival took root in Chicago 16 years ago and evolved it from its early roots as a touring rock festival. One great example of their out-of-the-box standouts is this beloved bluegrass prodigy. Billy Strings — an apropos stage name for the dexterity he brings to multiple instruments — began his career when he was just a teenager, racking up accolades from Rolling Stone to Newport Folk Fest for his command of the Americana style while also funneling it through his own rock lens on tracks like ‘Dust in a Baggie.’”

Learn more about other exciting artists coming to Lolla this year here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

When should you call 911 in Chicago? What about 311? — What questions about reporting crimes in Chicago do you have?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: Do you support Chicago’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention? Why or why not? Here’s what some of you said...

“Yes, it’s good for the city to host high-profile national events.” — Mike Dwyer

“Chicago should never host a convention again after the 1968 Democratic Convention.” – Alan Rendell

“Chicago and Democratic Conventions... What could go wrong?” — Joe Medearis

“Some people here seem to be unaware that Chicago hosted it in 1996.”— Jean O. Anderson

“We need the revenue but I fear there’s going to be hostility and anger from the left that may overshadow our great city which is in turmoil currently under elected leadership.” — Todd Oliver

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

