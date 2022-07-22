How Chicago’s handling a monkeypox outbreak, Lolla’s top acts to see and more in your Chicago news roundup
Top story
With 202 monkeypox cases and not enough shots to go around, Chicago prioritizes vaccine
With 202 monkeypox cases already and a shortage of vaccines, Chicago public health officials today sounded the alarm about the mounting crisis and urged those experiencing symptoms to get tested.
Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said monkeypox victims are between the ages of 22 and 66, with nearly all of the confirmed cases being men who have had sex with other men. The majority of cases have been on the North Side, where Chicago’s gay population is concentrated.
So far, 30% of the patients diagnosed with monkeypox at the Howard Brown Health Center have been Hispanic and nearly 20% have been African-American, said president and CEO David Ernesto Munar.
“Historically neglected communities will bear the brunt of this, as they have other outbreaks,” Munar said.
“We are concerned that we will continue to see disparities. We also know that we’re only reaching minority people who are likely experiencing symptoms being affected by this outbreak because some people who are getting symptoms don’t recognize them and don’t come forward.”
Chicago has administered 5,400 doses of the monkeypox vaccine with 15,000 additional doses expected to arrive as early as this weekend.
“I am concerned about the moment that we’re in. We simply do not have enough vaccine for all of those who need it,” Munar said.
“We’re doing everything we can to prioritize vaccinations for those most at risk. But, the truth is, given the very limited national supply, there will be tens of thousands of individuals that are eligible and won’t gain access.”
Until there is enough vaccine to meet the rising demand, Chicago has established a pecking order for the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine. Arwady called it a “ring vaccination strategy.”
Fran Spielman has more on the monkeypox outbreak here.
More news you need
- Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy battling for his life after being wounded during the Highland Park parade mass shooting earlier this month, is making “up and down” progress as today marks his 19th day in the hospital, his family told our Brett Chase. Cooper remained in critical condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital as of publishing at 12 p.m. today.
- Two people were shot during an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Pilsen this morning, according to authorities. The shootout happened after officers conducted an “investigatory stop” of several people around 6:50 a.m., police say.
- An armed robbery on a Red Line CTA train early this morning ended with four people stabbed, including three of the attackers, according to police. The attack occurred around 2 a.m. as a man tried to switch trains at a station on the Near North Side.
- This week’s Picture Chicago highlights our photographers’ impressive work capturing everything from Pitchfork to the Art Institute’s famous lions returning to their pedestals. Check out must-see pics you may have missed.
- During the civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in 2020, wooden boards covering businesses’ windows turned into canvases for street artists. Those boards eventually came down, but instead of being discarded, dozens of them are now being displayed as part of an exhibit on the grounds of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.
A bright one
Lollapalooza 2022 picks: 10 acts to see at the Grant Park festival
We’re less than a week away from the kickoff of Lollapalooza 2022, which means it’s time for festival attendees to start putting the finishing touches on their plans for who they want to see each day.
This year marks the 16th edition of the event in the city, and organizers have gone all-out with an eclectic mix of talent — from chart-topping pop stars to hip-hop breakouts and hardcore and thrash metal stalwarts.
To help sort through the many artists, Selena Fragassi offers up her top 10 acts to see, including Billy Strings, Turnstile and J-Hope.
Here’s what Fragassi says about Billy Strings:
“Lolla bookers have consciously diversified the annual music lineup ever since the festival took root in Chicago 16 years ago and evolved it from its early roots as a touring rock festival. One great example of their out-of-the-box standouts is this beloved bluegrass prodigy. Billy Strings — an apropos stage name for the dexterity he brings to multiple instruments — began his career when he was just a teenager, racking up accolades from Rolling Stone to Newport Folk Fest for his command of the Americana style while also funneling it through his own rock lens on tracks like ‘Dust in a Baggie.’”
Learn more about other exciting artists coming to Lolla this year here.
From the press box
- As the Bears open training camp soon, Justin Fields’ progress on the field is the only storyline that matters, Rick Morrissey writes.
- With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, it’s officially trade watch time for the Cubs, Maddie Lee writes.
- A recent Sky game against the Dallas Wings put on display for Julie Allemand and Emma Meesseman the growing support among WNBA fans for Belgian players. “I have so many messages from people from Belgium,” Allemand said. “I don’t know them personally, but they say, ‘We’re coming here [to see you play].’ It’s amazing for them as it is for us.”
- Simeon basketball standout Sam Lewis has committed to play college ball at Toledo.
Yesterday, we asked you: Do you support Chicago’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention? Why or why not? Here’s what some of you said...
“Yes, it’s good for the city to host high-profile national events.” — Mike Dwyer
“Chicago should never host a convention again after the 1968 Democratic Convention.” – Alan Rendell
“Chicago and Democratic Conventions... What could go wrong?” — Joe Medearis
“Some people here seem to be unaware that Chicago hosted it in 1996.”— Jean O. Anderson
“We need the revenue but I fear there’s going to be hostility and anger from the left that may overshadow our great city which is in turmoil currently under elected leadership.” — Todd Oliver
