R. Kelly’s Chicago trial begins, a ‘horrific’ hit-and-run and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Jury selection in the trial of Chicago-born R&B superstar R. Kelly opened Monday, the start of the singer’s second trial on federal charges he allegedly filmed sex acts with underage girlsand conspired to rig his 2008 child-pornography trial.

Jury selection at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop began around 10:30 a.m, after a brief hearing on pre-trial motions in front of Judge Harry D. Leinenweber. The scene around the courthouse was quiet, with none of the crowds and fanfare of Chicago native Kelly’s last trial in his hometown in 2008 when he was acquitted on child pornography charges in a state-level trial.

Then, fans waited outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as the singer walked in and out of the courthouse —Jerhonda Pace, who testified against Kelly during his federal racketeering trial in New York federal court earlier this year, met the star when she cut class as a 16-year-old to cheer for Kelly, an encounter that led to a years-long series of sexual encounters that began after his acquittal.

Monday, no fans or protesters were to be seen on sidewalks outside the federal courthouse, perhaps because Kelly won’t be coming and going from court. Kelly has been in federal custody since his 2019 arrest outside his Trump Tower condo, and just weeks ago a federal judge in his New York case sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Kelly defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean predicted Friday on Twitter that it “will be difficult to find 12 people who can be fair given the media war on my client. The government starts with an incredible advantage but we are going to fight like hell to get a jury that will follow the law.”

Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel have more from the first day of Kelly’s trial in Chicago’s federal court.

More news you need

A bright one

When Merry Green first decided 28 years ago to put together an expo just for Black women, she never would have guessed the massive success it would become.

Working as the promotions director for the radio station V103, she often organized events aimed at connecting businesses to Black customers. Through that work, she saw an opportunity to create an event just for Black women and founded the first Black Women’s Expo in 1993.

The 27th annual Black Women’s Expo was held this weekend, featuring over 400 booths at McCormick Place offering everything from business advice to hair care tips and selling products ranging from clothing to insurance. Sponsors of the expo included J.P. Morgan Chase, Walgreens and Verizon.

A guest artist sings on stage at the Black Women’s Expo at the McCormick Place, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“When the expo took off, we knew we’d hit on something. Women filled the lobby at the first expo, and keep coming back year after year,” Green said. “This event really empowers women and gives them a chance to meet people and learn how to do things like grow their businesses and create community.”

From Friday to Sunday, participants explored the many exhibits and attended sessions that covered topics including health equity, financial help for growing a business and mental wellness.

“This expo not only gives women information, but it also gives them confidence,” Green said. “Women come up to me and thank me for doing this and tell me that it’s changed their lives.”

Kaitlin Washburn has more from the expo and its participants at McCormick Place.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

Do you like swimming in Lake Michigan? Where’s the best place to do it?

On Friday, we asked you: Harry Caray at “Field of Dreams,” Tupac at Coachella, etc. How do you feel about holograms appearing at major events? Here's what some of you said...

“Creepy! Besides the fact Jack Brickhouse was the true Cubs announcer.” — Lori Ellen

“This is not ‘The Sixth Sense.’ I don’t want to see dead people.” — Florence Bernberg

“Let the dead rest in peace and stop prostituting their fame for the almighty dollar.” — Nina Talso

“I think it’s stupid and creepy.” — Jackie Waldhier

“Does not bother me.” — Robert Sanders

“Keeps special people & memories alive!” — Mary V. Czarnik

“Don’t care! It’s just nice to see some icons like they never left us.” — Tony Jordan

“There have been hologram tours for Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly. While it would be nice to hear the music live, it was too creepy and ghoulish for me.” — Howard Moore

“The holograms of deceased people acting like they’re alive, creeps me out! That Harry Caray didn’t even look like the real thing! I think it’s actually a disservice and not attribute to those who passed away and we still love! No matter how you hard you try, you can’t raise the dead!” — Don Holley

