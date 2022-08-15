R. Kelly’s Chicago trial begins, a ‘horrific’ hit-and-run and more in your Chicago news roundup
Jury selection begins in R. Kelly’s 2nd Chicago trial
Jury selection in the trial of Chicago-born R&B superstar R. Kelly opened Monday, the start of the singer’s second trial on federal charges he allegedly filmed sex acts with underage girlsand conspired to rig his 2008 child-pornography trial.
Jury selection at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop began around 10:30 a.m, after a brief hearing on pre-trial motions in front of Judge Harry D. Leinenweber. The scene around the courthouse was quiet, with none of the crowds and fanfare of Chicago native Kelly’s last trial in his hometown in 2008 when he was acquitted on child pornography charges in a state-level trial.
Then, fans waited outside the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as the singer walked in and out of the courthouse —Jerhonda Pace, who testified against Kelly during his federal racketeering trial in New York federal court earlier this year, met the star when she cut class as a 16-year-old to cheer for Kelly, an encounter that led to a years-long series of sexual encounters that began after his acquittal.
Monday, no fans or protesters were to be seen on sidewalks outside the federal courthouse, perhaps because Kelly won’t be coming and going from court. Kelly has been in federal custody since his 2019 arrest outside his Trump Tower condo, and just weeks ago a federal judge in his New York case sentenced him to 30 years in prison.
Kelly defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean predicted Friday on Twitter that it “will be difficult to find 12 people who can be fair given the media war on my client. The government starts with an incredible advantage but we are going to fight like hell to get a jury that will follow the law.”
Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel have more from the first day of Kelly’s trial in Chicago’s federal court.
- Multiple gunmen got out of a white sedan near the entrance of Six Flags Great America and began shooting at an individual, then got back into the vehicle and drove off as families ran for cover, Gurnee police spokesperson Shawn Gaylor said of what happened last night. “This was not an active shooter incident inside the theme park,” Gaylor said.
- Former Gov. Pat Quinn, a potential mayoral race candidate, today called on City Hall to release a watchdog report on the botched implosion in Little Village two years ago. Quinn disputes the city officials’ assertions that the law forbids them from making the report public.
- A dispute that spilled from the Jeffery Pub in South Shore sparked a “horrific” hit-and-run crash that killed three people and injured another over the weekend, according to authorities. The car used in the attack was later recovered just four blocks from the scene and no arrests have been made, police said.
- Former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o, who famously became the victim of a catfishing hoax almost a decade ago, “still comes across as genuinely baffled and emotionally bruised by the whole saga,” Richard Roeper writes in a three-star review of a new Netflix documentary on the story. Read Roeper’s review of “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” here.
Black Women’s Expo offers roadmap to financial health, mental wellness and business success
When Merry Green first decided 28 years ago to put together an expo just for Black women, she never would have guessed the massive success it would become.
Working as the promotions director for the radio station V103, she often organized events aimed at connecting businesses to Black customers. Through that work, she saw an opportunity to create an event just for Black women and founded the first Black Women’s Expo in 1993.
The 27th annual Black Women’s Expo was held this weekend, featuring over 400 booths at McCormick Place offering everything from business advice to hair care tips and selling products ranging from clothing to insurance. Sponsors of the expo included J.P. Morgan Chase, Walgreens and Verizon.
“When the expo took off, we knew we’d hit on something. Women filled the lobby at the first expo, and keep coming back year after year,” Green said. “This event really empowers women and gives them a chance to meet people and learn how to do things like grow their businesses and create community.”
From Friday to Sunday, participants explored the many exhibits and attended sessions that covered topics including health equity, financial help for growing a business and mental wellness.
“This expo not only gives women information, but it also gives them confidence,” Green said. “Women come up to me and thank me for doing this and tell me that it’s changed their lives.”
Kaitlin Washburn has more from the expo and its participants at McCormick Place.
- If this is “The Last Dance” for this edition of the Sky, then they’re intent on seizing the moment to make history like that other Chicago basketball team did almost 25 years ago, Annie Costabile writes.
- Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who has historically played tackle, took snaps at right guard with the second- and third-team units today at training camp.
- Nobody’s been more clutch at the plate for the White Sox than Andrew Vaughn this season.
- High school football previews continue with a look at the Prairie Ridge team, which aims to continue its Class 6A dominance. And did you know we have a weekly newsletter devoted entirely to our stellar local high school sports coverage? Check out a web version of today’s issue and subscribe here.
