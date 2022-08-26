Inside Chicago’s street takeover scene, the latest on the R. Kelly trial and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

The Dodge Charger revved its V8 Hemi engine, the deep rumble echoing in the parking lot of Ford City Mall as smoke poured from the back tires.

Draco hit the gas and turned the wheel, sending the Charger spinning — or drifting — in a tight circle to applause and cheers from more than 100 people.

“It’s an adrenaline — it’s hard to explain — but you feel free in the moment,” said Draco, the name that the 21-year-old uses on the circuit of street drifters. “You know, it’s one of the few times where I feel I am in control of my destiny.”

Sun-Times reporter Manny Ramosand photographer Ashlee Rezin spent several weekends at these meets, which have long drawn complaints about the noise and the disruption and the danger.

They are often organized in minutes through a social network that taps into the culture of street racing. Many times, people leaving a meet broken up by police will drive around until getting the coordinates of another meet that same night.

And despite a recent crackdown that could cost participants their cars, there is no shortage of drivers or spectators.

Ramos and Rezin have more from their weekends at Chicago meets here.

More news you need

A bright one

El Paseo Community Garden in East Pilsen runs the length of a city block, between Cullerton and 21st streets.

It didn’t always look so green. Much of the land was once a “brownfield,” with high levels of lead contamination. Today, it’s home to more than 20 vegetable beds, a prairie with native plants, a permaculture site, beekeping and community classes and gatherings.

The change didn’t happen overnight. El Paseo Garden has been around since 2009 — around the time environmental activists and residents in Pilsen were organizing against pollution in their community. Much of that advocacy called for the cleanup of toxic waste left by an old metal smelter.

Some community residents also wanted a small piece of land to garden — and got it.

El Paseo Community Garden. Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

The original space has been expanded with help from Neighbor Space, a not-for-profit urban land trust for community gardens that helped secure the land and provides financial management support, technical expertise and access to resources.

Paula and Antonio Acevedo have been volunteering at the garden for more than 10 years. They took over as co-directors in 2015, when the founders left. They’ve taken on projects including two murals and adding solar energy in the garden, a beekeeping program and a permaculture site.

“This is community,” Paula Acevedo says. “Not a sterile park that could just be in any part of the city. We want it to really identify and show the community, the culture.”

WBEZ’sAdriana Cardona-Maguigad has more on the garden here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

Here’s what some of you said…

“Repave the streets because they’re in horrible shape.” —Glinda North

“I would put money back in programs and public schools to prevent future crime. Not in more police force. Especially in Little Village. ... Why can’t Little Village have better streets, sidewalks and street cleaning?” —Arturo E De León

“I would build tiny houses for the homeless and provide them the services they need. I would build tiny houses that are similar to what Detroit has if you know what I mean.” —Aidan Hughes

“Encourage businesses to be in the neighborhood. Too many empty storefronts.” — Jackie Waldhier

“Pave streets, community safety committees, try to lower property taxes, eliminate red light cams, parks committee, ward night.” —Greg Najarian

“Connect with the constituents. Seems like once in office for a bit, you take your voters for granted. Get out and see what people need; a survey can go a long way.” —Carlos Ocasio

“Visit it and survey people to find out what are the most pressing needs.” — Hector L. Torregrosa-Ramos

