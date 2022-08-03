A look at Chicago’s pharmacy deserts, Highland Park shooting suspect’s not guilty plea and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

Even as drug stores are providing more vital services — including COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, contraceptive counseling and wellness visits — a recent study shows communities on Chicago’s South and West sides have fewer pharmacy locations than other parts of the city.

These areas are called pharmacy deserts. The term was coined in 2014 by Dima Qato, a former University of Illinois Chicago professor now at the University of Southern California. In a pharmacy desert, at least a third of residents live over a mile from a pharmacy, or over a third of residents with “low vehicle access” live more than half a mile from the nearest pharmacy.

In Chicago, North Side residents are far more likely to have easy access to pharmacies than their South and West side counterparts, according to Qato’s research. In addition, the number of pharmacy deserts on Chicago’s South and West sides has increased in recent years.

“Chicago actually has the widest gaps between white and Black neighborhoods in the country,” Qato told the Sun-Times.

And, as Mitchell found, that problem was exacerbated by the civil unrest of 2020, when a number of pharmacies closed. It was particularly an issue in Black neighborhoods where, the city confirmed, about one out of every five pharmacies was shuttered temporarily or permanently, according to a WBEZ analysis of August 2020 city data that tracked the availability of pharmacies.

Meanwhile, a separate WBEZ analysis shows access to the two largest pharmacy chains in Chicago — Walgreens and CVS — is much higher in the city’s white communities than it is in Black or Latino areas.

Now, with the pandemic and women’s reproductive rights front and center in the nation’s conversations about health, pharmacy closings and access to pharmacies have become bigger issues for many Chicagoans.

Cheyanne Daniels and Esther Yoon-Ji Kang have more on the widening gap here.

More news you need

A bright one

Rosemary Perez will be the first person in her family to attend college when she heads to Benedictine University this fall.

Thanks to the Chicago Housing Authority’s “take flight college send-off” trunk party, the 19-year-old, who will be majoring in psychology, can cross a majority of dorm room essentials off her list.

“This was great because I didn’t know how I was going to get a lot of these things,” Perez said.

CHA residents bound for college receive a laptop during the CHA and Springboard to Success’ 12th annual “Take Flight College Send-Off” at the United Center on the West Side, where CHA residents received dorm supplies and a laptop to kickstart their college journey yesterday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The 12th annual event, hosted by the CHA and its partner Springboard to Success, was held yesterday at the United Center to support college-bound students living in public housing and give them some of the items they’ll need for college.

In its earlier years, the send-off event hosted only about 30 to 40 college-bound students who lived in CHA buildings. But this year, 175 students were provided with dorm essentials such as towels, bed sheets and a shower caddy, and they also got new laptops.

“It feels really nice to be able to have the support of the CHA, especially considering that it’s been very hard to get into college,” said Aoloni Fisher, 18, who will be attendingDominican University.

Jordan Perkinshas more with the incoming freshmen here.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What do you love about living in Chicago?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What makes someone a real Chicagoan?

Here’s what some of you said…

“Ya know, real Chicagans like der sassage wit hot peppers and dipped, over by der, and der beer wit a foamy head. And, dey don’t send no one no one sent.” — Gene Tenner

“Knowing Chicago has the best pizza in the country.” —Linda Bergstrom

“Still going to school or work in a blizzard!” —Sammie T Shields

“Dey always go by Ma’s before da Jewels to see whachee needs.” —Mary Ann O’Rourke

“Walking backward when it’s 20 below.” — Jan Contreras

“Knowing where neighborhoods are generally located, their names, and what they are usually popular for having culturally available in cuisine and vibe.” — Eva Prokop Callahan

“You refuse to use the term Willis Tower because it will always and forever be the SEARS Tower.” —Brandie Osborn-Wilcox

“Knowing where the fronch room is.” — Larry Cline

“If they know which way is east by knowing where the lake is.” — Becki Gerson-Tedesco

“Someone who pronounces Chicago correctly, knows the names of all the neighborhoods (or most of them), knows the dividing streets between North and South and East and West, and never puts Ketchup on a hot dog. That’s a Chicagoan.” — Nancy Rice

“They know how to pronounce Devon and Touhy.” —Karen Kring

“No matter where you live, your heart and taste buds will always be Chicago.” — Cindy Rose Todd

“You still are proud of this city — no matter what the press, mayor or anyone does and you see that skyline it makes you smile.” —Charles W. Johnson

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

