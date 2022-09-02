Survey highlights lack of trust in CPD by young Black and Latino men, What to know about new COVID boosters and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 69. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 86. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 75. And Labor Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 77.

Top story

A follow-up report by the court-appointed monitor of the Chicago Police Department has found that many Black and Latino men still do not trust officers to treat them with “dignity and respect.”

Words commonly used by the men to describe Chicago police were aggressive, racist, disrespectful, unreliable and unethical.

“I don’t trust them. They don’t care about what happens in the neighborhood,” said a man who participated in the survey overseen by the monitor, Maggie Hickey, a former federal prosecutor. “When there is a shooting, I want [police officers] to do their jobs. They don’t do their jobs. Not a source of justice or beacon of hope.”

The survey provides a measurement of the police department as it continues to grapple with sweeping reforms ordered in a federal consent decree after the 2014 police killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Earlier this year, Hickey’s office found that the department was falling short in its efforts to engage and build trust among residents.

The latest report, released yesterday, found little improvement from a similar survey by the monitor in 2019. That report found Chicagoans gave the police department low ratings for trustworthiness and “procedural justice,” with negative reactions strongest among Black and Latino men.

In the new survey, Black and Latino men from Chicago, ages 18 to 35, were interviewed from December 2020 through June 2021.

“Young Black and Latino men in Chicago continue to report that they do not experience procedural justice during their interactions with the [Chicago Police Department],” Hickey wrote. “Black and Latino men want to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Allison Novelohas more on the survey’s findings here.

More news you need

A bright one

The images on the wall are kind of mashed together, with what looks like an eyeball in a puffy cloud from which emerges a greenish bolt of light that seems to be beaming amid a cluster of birds and errant feathers.

It might seem abstract, but Rodrigo Oñate, the artist who created the mural in 2020, says his message is straightforward.

“The mural talks about paying attention to nature,” says Oñate, who lives in Mexico and paints under the name Rocodrilo. “And keeping an eye on species, taking care of our natural surroundings.”

Teresa Magaña, executive director of the nonprofit Pilsen Arts and Community House, which curated the project, sees the message of the painting at 21st Street and Ashland Avenue a little differently.

Rodrigo Oñate — who works under the name Rocodrilo — completed this mural at 21st Street and Ashland Avenue in Pilsen in 2020. The theme, he says, is “paying attention to nature ... our natural surroundings.” Provided

“I have a take on it: keeping us together,” Magaña says.

Not just in the sense of the neighborhood pushing back against gentrification in Pilsen, which has been heavily Mexican American and working-class, but “keeping us cohesive,” she says.

“Those animals and creatures fuse together at some point,” Magaña says. “There’s a harmony.”

You can learn more about Oñate and his work in our full story on the artist here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What’s the best way to bid summer goodbye in Chicago?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What’s the coolest trick you’ve ever taught your pet?

Here’s what some of you said...

“She can fist bump me with her front paw, or if I ask for a back bump she’ll turn around and tap with her back paws. People always laugh.” — Nick Vitone

“My late Border Collie Mia, would get my newspaper off the porch and bring it to me. Oh how I miss her.” — Ed Volpi

“Taught my parrot to whistle don’t worry be happy.” —Joeann Keefner Hanna

“I taught my dog sign language.”— Amy Wyner-Feldman

“To listen better than my husband.” —Vee-nessa Mltn-Mojica

