Boy dies after being pushed off Navy Pier, shots fired at CPD facility and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here's the latest news you need to know in Chicago.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 64 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 45. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 60.

Top story

A 3-year-old boy who was pushed into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier has died, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. yesterday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt Victoria Moreno. Moreno then stood by as he sank below the water, where divers found him about 30 minutes later, Cook County prosecutors said. The boy was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Moreno was denied bail at her court hearing despite defense arguments that she suffers from mental health issues. Moreno, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child.

Moreno initially told responding officers that she was only a witness, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let go because he “was acting up,” according to a police report and a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Read the full story here.

More news you need

A bright one

It’s not “purple mountains majesty” for hiking, Jason King knows. But Illinois, Indiana and southern Wisconsin offer trails that are free, close, not congested, and they offer a solace and beauty all their own.

“I love Illinois,” says King, who teaches geography at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills. “I’ve lived here all my life. If you like simplicity, if you like the feel of the wind blowing through the trees … there’s no place better.”

The Palos Trail System is dear to hikers and also popular with mountain bikers. Jason Lindsey/Illinois Office of Tourism

One of his favorite solo hikes to “get the world behind me” is near Gary, in the little-used western part of Indiana Dunes National Park. The Paul H. Douglas center is closed for now, but the namesake trail winds through Miller Woods and across the Grand Calumet River. It was named for the late U.S. senator from Illinois, who helped make the Dunes a national park. It’s a moderately challenging three and a half miles out and back, partly through sand dunes, so it’s a workout.

“It’s a truly unique trail,” King says. “I can’t think of another where, in a couple of miles, you’ll see a forest, you’ll see a marsh, you’ll see a unique biome called a black oak savannah, then the dunes, and finally you’re at the shore of Lake Michigan.”

There are many such gems within three hours of Chicago that aren’t as urban as the North Branch River Trail or as crowded as Starved Rock State Park in Utica. The joys of fall hiking include leaves changing colors, fewer mosquitos and ticks and cooler weather.

Check out the full list of recommended outdoor trails from WBEZ.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

How confident are you in Justin Fields as the Bears’ long-term QB? Tell us why.

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: As we enter another season amid the pandemic, how has your approach to COVID-19 changed since 2020? Here’s what some of you said...

“It hasn’t. I am still cautious. I have my vaccines. I am retired so it’s much easier for me. I can see who I want and avoid strangers. Going to concerts is my only concern. I can’t stay away from the music. Knock on wood I haven’t gotten it yet.” —Bobette Staley

“My approach hasn’t change I still wear my mask everyday.” — Traci Hill

“Seriously? I don’t wear a mask unless a doctor’s office insists. If you wear one, I won’t judge you. Just came back from Great Britain and no one wears one except maybe a couple American tourists. If I’m sick, sure I’ll wear a mask. Btw, I’m allboostered and had COVID in 2020. But masks now are a rarity.” —Charlie Stewart

“My life hasn’t changed at all, I’ve never worn a mask, I just stay away from people that look like they have a flu, there’s still morons that wear their mask even when they’re driving alone in their car, some people are just afraid to live, not me.” —Roy Hillard Locke

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.


