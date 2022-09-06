Bears detail Arlington Heights plans, new COVID boosters arrive and more in your Chicago news roundup
Good afternoon. Here's the latest news you need to know in Chicago.
This afternoon will be partly sunny with some sprinkles and a high near 78 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low near 63. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 79.
Bears release details on Arlington Heights site, make case for public subsidy
The Chicago Bears will “seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction” on the site of the Arlington International racecourse, but the team will seek “additional funding and assistance” for the broader, mixed-use development it called one of the largest in Illinois history.
The Bears laid the groundwork for a tax increment financing subsidy or some other form of state or local assistance for the broader development on the 326-acre site in an open letter released just two days before a community meeting at which conceptual plans are expected to be released.
If the Bears exercise their option to purchase the property for $197.2 million and proceed with the broader development, it will be “one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history,” the letter states.
The “multi-purpose entertainment district” will be “anchored by a “best-in-class, enclosed stadium … worthy of hosting global events” such as the Super Bowl, college football playoffs and the NCAA’s Final Four basketball championships.
“Make no mistake. This is much more than a stadium project. Any development of Arlington Park will propose to include a multi-purpose entertainment, commercial/retail and housing district that will provide considerable economic benefits to Cook County, the surrounding region and the state of Illinois,” the letter states.
“The long-term vision for the entire project is an ongoing work in progress, but could include: restaurants, office space, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces and other improvements for the community to enjoy.”
Fran Spielman has more on the Bears’ plan here.
- Deaths on Illinois roads jumped by about 24% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year. Experts say the pandemic forces driving a nationwide increase aren’t showing signs of slowing down soon.
- The city this week is rolling out two updated vaccines for COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced today. Both are designed specifically to target the Omicron subvariants, and have received final approval from the CDC and emergency use authorization from the FDA.
- Jim Derogatis, the former Sun-Times reporter whose work first drew national attention to allegations of sexual abuse of minors by R. Kelly, is seeking to avoid becoming a witness in Kelly’s federal child-pornography trial. Our Andy Grimm has more on DeRogatis’ attempt to quash a subpoena from lawyers for Kelly’s co-defendant and former business manager, Derrel McDavid, here.
- Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) is joining the growing list of Chicago City Council members calling it quits as she announced yesterday that she will not be seeking a third term. Our Manny Ramos has more on Sadlowski Garza’s exit and what it means for City Council here.
‘South Side’ to showcase locations throughout the city in new season
While the HBO Max series “South Side” is set in Englewood, the characters often venture outside the confining walls of the Rent-T-Own and into the wider, stranger-than-fiction, joyful and complicated world that is Chicago. This doesn’t mean they’re necessarily beloved or glamorous sights.
One episode in Season Three — out later this year on the streaming platform — will show what co-creator Bashir Salahuddin dubs “Chicago’s Mordor”: the Central Auto Pound on Lower Wacker. Salahuddin and co-creator Diallo Riddle joke the underground facility was created to get unsuspecting victims lost while trying to retrieve a towed car.
“You can’t find it,” Salahuddin laughs. “You gotta look at these magenta signs, and if you don’t you’re just going to be down on Lower Wacker forever.”
An unpleasant experience attempting to get his car back led Salahuddin to a realization.
“I was like, ‘This place is really aesthetically kind of wild,’” he remembers. “We kind of push towards that and we shot a variety of scenes down there and it’s actually kind of hauntingly beautiful.”
Viewers can also expect an episode shot at this year’s Lollapalooza.
Details of why and how “South Side” characters end up at the main stage of the festival are being carefully guarded, but Riddle and Salahuddin promise even more surprises that a Chicago resident and obsessive will recognize. The two co-creators let slip that a Kwanzaa holiday special will land characters at the beautiful and historic South Shore Cultural Center.
“I think we’re giving Chicago the spotlight,” Salahuddin teased. “That’s the most important character.”
Mariah Rushhas more with Salahuddin and Riddle here.
- This is a huge ask for the Bears, but here goes: Any chance Justin Fields can start all 17 games this season? Mark Potash says in his latest column that keeping Fields healthy is the team’s No. 1 priority in 2022.
- “Messy” or malicious? Game 4 between the Sky and Sun tonight at Mohegan Sun Arena will be the latest test in a series that’s pushed the limits of playoff physicality, Annie Costabile writes.
- With the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry now on ice until next year, Steve Greenberg ponders whether the matchups could one day belong to former Stanford double-play partners Nico Hoerner and Tommy Edman.
