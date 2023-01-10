Illinois legislature passes assault weapon ban, a new tool for Metra riders and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.
This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 35. Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Top story
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign it
Illinois is poised to become the ninth state in the country to ban assault weapons after the Illinois House today approved legislation that will also stop the sale of high-capacity magazines.
During his inaugural speech yesterday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed to sign the measure, which would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and cap the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns. It also makes rapid-fire devices, known as “switches,” illegal because they turn firearms into fully automatic weapons.
The passage comes a bit over six months after a gunman in Highland Park killed seven and wounded more than 48 people at a Fourth of July parade.
The Illinois House voted 68-41 to approve the measure, which included some changes made by the Illinois Senate.
“The people of the great state of Illinois have been waiting decades for legislation just like this,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield. “Let them wait no longer.”
There was some wrangling between the House and Senate after the House last week cleared the measure. But in the end, the two chambers — and Pritzker — came together to seal the deal.
Republicans and gun-rights advocates have repeatedly argued the measure is unconstitutional and will penalize legal gun owners. But Democrats said they’d roll the dice — considering any amount of time in which assault weapon sales are banned in the state to be a win.
During debate, state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, said the bill will greatly impact the 2.4 million “law-abiding gun owners” in the state. He also declared the initiative unconstitutional.
Changes made by the Senate to the measure included asking the Illinois State Police by administrative rule to provide further guidance to make sure hunters are not impeded. Private security contractors would also be offered exemptions regarding their firearms and magazines.
Language on high-capacity magazines was also changed, with 10 rounds allowed for long guns and 15 for handguns. The list of assault weapons was also updated. Other changes included allowing the Illinois State Police to add guns to the list of banned assault weapons.
Eight other states and the District of Columbia currently prohibit guns defined as assault weapons.
Tina Sfondeles has more on the assault weapons ban here.
More news you need
- The families of three women who were found dead inside their sweltering apartments at a senior living facility in Rogers Park will receive a $16 million settlement. “This tragedy was avoidable and could and should have been prevented,” said an attorney representing the family of one of the deceased women.
- Leaders and workers at the Pilsen Food Pantry are reeling from the sudden loss of Celso Dionicio Ignacio, a stalwart employee who was an icon of the pantry. Our Michael Loria has more on Ignacio’s impact on his coworkers and community here.
- A new update on the ongoing General Iron saga: An executive from the company said during a recent city administrative hearing that city officials gave assurances that the metal-shredding operation could move from Lincoln Park to the Southeast Side with the encouragement of City Hall. That did not happen after the city ultimately rejected the permit to reopen. Brett Chase has the latest on General Iron here.
- Sterigenics will pay $408 million to settle more than 870 lawsuits alleging that its Willowbrook facility exposed residents to ethylene oxide gas and caused illnesses, the company announced yesterday. The plant had been releasing ethylene oxide from 1985 until a temporary shutdown was ordered by state authorities in 2019. The company has since permanently closed the plant.
- Mayor Lightfoot hit the airwaves today with a campaign ad confronting what mayoral challengers call her Achilles’ heel: violent crime and the perception of it. Our Fran Spielman details the ad and checks its claims here.
- Metra has rolled out a new train-tracking system that will give riders real-time information about where the trains are. GPS equipment has been installed on more than half of Metra lines as the $26.7 million project went live today.
- The Commission of Chicago Landmarks will take an initial vote Thursday on a proposed plan to designate Promontory Point as a landmark. Making the beloved community gathering space a city landmark would effectively protect it from development or demolition.
- And former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher is suing a Texas-based hair transplant company, claiming it used his personal hair transplant story in a post on its website without his permission. Urlacher is a client and pitch man for the company, which has clinics in Illinois, Colorado, Texas and North Carolina.
A bright one
African lion Zari due to deliver new cubs any day now at Lincoln Park Zoo
A pregnant African lion at the Lincoln Park Zoo is almost ready to introduce at least a couple of new cubs to Chicago.
An ultrasound revealed that 4-year-old Zari is expecting at least two cubs, zoo officials announced Monday, adding that the lion’s “behavior changes indicate that delivery may not be too far off.”
The zoo could be expecting up to five cubs when the big day comes, officials said last month in a statement announcing Zari’s pregnancy.
Zari’s pregnancy came after the zoo used breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “survival program” for captive African lions. It was suggested the Lincoln Park pair produce cubs after genetic testing was conducted on Zari and her 5-year-old mate, Jabari.
African lions are considered a “vulnerable” species, with declining wild populations estimated between 23,000 and 39,000, down from half a million in 1950, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
This is Zari’s second pregnancy. Pilipili, her first male cub with Jabari, was born last March, officials said.
Emmanuel Camarillo has more on Zari here.
From the press box
- The Bears expect Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback in 2023, with GM Ryan Poles telling reporters he’d need to be “blown away” by a potential No. 1 pick to consider moving on from Fields.
- “Everyone’s talking about how much money we have and how we’re gonna go crazy. We need to be sound,” Poles said in an attempt to keep expectations in check at his season-ending press conference today.
- As for David Montgomery, a pending free agent, Poles indicated he’d like to retain the running back but the two sides will need to find common ground on a new deal.
- There was an unusual guest at Blackhawks practice today: legendary soccer goalie Petr Cech, a close friend of Hawks goaltender Petr Mrazek. Ben Pope has more on the friendship between Mrazek and Cech.
Your daily question☕
Name one Chicagoan who has inspired you. Tell us why.
Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.
Yesterday we asked you: What is one issue that will be on your mind when you hit the polls next month?
Here’s what some of you said...
“The environmental health of Lake Michigan.” — Eric Judson
“Crime is the issue — the only issue. I live in a relatively low-crime neighborhood west of Midway Airport, Garfield Ridge. No one is going to any Cubs, Sox, Bears, Bulls or Blackhawks games. No one is going to any plays or live shows downtown. Navy Pier is a no-go. Dinner downtown, Greek Town, Lincoln Park, etc., is totally out of the question....”— Gene Daly
“Disability justice and improving services for our houseless neighbors.” — Christopher Ott
“Crime — hold criminals responsible, which requires a new mayor.” — Lisa Davis
“My property taxes. Exorbitant. What’s your plan to reduce them?” — John Bridges
Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.