Illinois legislature passes assault weapon ban, a new tool for Metra riders and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 35. Tomorrow will also be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Top story

Illinois is poised to become the ninth state in the country to ban assault weapons after the Illinois House today approved legislation that will also stop the sale of high-capacity magazines.

During his inaugural speech yesterday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed to sign the measure, which would immediately ban the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and cap the purchase of magazines at 10 rounds for long guns and 15 for handguns. It also makes rapid-fire devices, known as “switches,” illegal because they turn firearms into fully automatic weapons.

The passage comes a bit over six months after a gunman in Highland Park killed seven and wounded more than 48 people at a Fourth of July parade.

The Illinois House voted 68-41 to approve the measure, which included some changes made by the Illinois Senate.

“The people of the great state of Illinois have been waiting decades for legislation just like this,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield. “Let them wait no longer.”

There was some wrangling between the House and Senate after the House last week cleared the measure. But in the end, the two chambers — and Pritzker — came together to seal the deal.

Republicans and gun-rights advocates have repeatedly argued the measure is unconstitutional and will penalize legal gun owners. But Democrats said they’d roll the dice — considering any amount of time in which assault weapon sales are banned in the state to be a win.

During debate, state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, said the bill will greatly impact the 2.4 million “law-abiding gun owners” in the state. He also declared the initiative unconstitutional.

Changes made by the Senate to the measure included asking the Illinois State Police by administrative rule to provide further guidance to make sure hunters are not impeded. Private security contractors would also be offered exemptions regarding their firearms and magazines.

Language on high-capacity magazines was also changed, with 10 rounds allowed for long guns and 15 for handguns. The list of assault weapons was also updated. Other changes included allowing the Illinois State Police to add guns to the list of banned assault weapons.

Eight other states and the District of Columbia currently prohibit guns defined as assault weapons.

Tina Sfondeles has more on the assault weapons ban here.

More news you need

A bright one

A pregnant African lion at the Lincoln Park Zoo is almost ready to introduce at least a couple of new cubs to Chicago.

An ultrasound revealed that 4-year-old Zari is expecting at least two cubs, zoo officials announced Monday, adding that the lion’s “behavior changes indicate that delivery may not be too far off.”

The zoo could be expecting up to five cubs when the big day comes, officials said last month in a statement announcing Zari’s pregnancy.

Zari carries her lion cub Pilipili down a ramp during a media and member debut of the lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo in May. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

Zari’s pregnancy came after the zoo used breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “survival program” for captive African lions. It was suggested the Lincoln Park pair produce cubs after genetic testing was conducted on Zari and her 5-year-old mate, Jabari.

African lions are considered a “vulnerable” species, with declining wild populations estimated between 23,000 and 39,000, down from half a million in 1950, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

This is Zari’s second pregnancy. Pilipili, her first male cub with Jabari, was born last March, officials said.

Emmanuel Camarillo has more on Zari here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

Name one Chicagoan who has inspired you. Tell us why.

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: What is one issue that will be on your mind when you hit the polls next month?

Here’s what some of you said...

“The environmental health of Lake Michigan.” — Eric Judson

“Crime is the issue — the only issue. I live in a relatively low-crime neighborhood west of Midway Airport, Garfield Ridge. No one is going to any Cubs, Sox, Bears, Bulls or Blackhawks games. No one is going to any plays or live shows downtown. Navy Pier is a no-go. Dinner downtown, Greek Town, Lincoln Park, etc., is totally out of the question....”— Gene Daly

“Disability justice and improving services for our houseless neighbors.” — Christopher Ott

“Crime — hold criminals responsible, which requires a new mayor.” — Lisa Davis

“My property taxes. Exorbitant. What’s your plan to reduce them?” — John Bridges

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

