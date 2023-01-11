Another revelation from Madigan’s wiretapped convos, CTA tries to exorcise ghost buses and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of rain and a low near 37. Similar weather is also expected tomorrow along with a high near 39.

Top story

In summer 2018, months before it became apparent they were the targets of a federal investigation, then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was reminded by a longtime confidant about a contract they’d help someone land that tied the person to ComEd.

Madigan then interrupted his confidant, Michael McClain. The men were allegedly near the end of an almost decade-long scheme, in which they convinced ComEd to give Madigan’s associates jobs, contracts and money in order to curry favor with the speaker.

“Some of these guys have made out like bandits, Mike,” Madigan quipped, according to a newly released transcript of the conversation that was caught on a federal wiretap.

“Oh my God, for very little work too,” McClain said, coughing amid his response. “Very little work.”

Now, federal prosecutors say that conversation is evidence that Madigan and McClain understood that people employed by ComEd at Madigan’s request were doing little or no work for the utility. “Indeed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu wrote, “many of the Madigan subcontractors made out like thieves, just as Madigan observed.”

That episode was contained in a 126-page legal document filed last night by prosecutors in anticipation of the fast-approaching March 6 trial of McClain and three others who are accused of trying to bribe Madigan to benefit ComEd.

The document, known as a Santiago proffer, offers a broad outline of the trial expected to last as long as two months before U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber. It identifies potential witnesses, their likely testimony and other pieces of evidence the feds will use to try to convict McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.

Madigan is not expected to face trial on his own racketeering indictment until April 1, 2024. Still, the proffer continues to make clear he will be the central character in the trial set to begin in March. And though many details about the Madigan investigation have trickled out over the years, the document suggests there is still plenty of intrigue.

Various current and former members of the General Assembly are expected to take the stand to discuss Madigan’s formidable power in Springfield. Dick Simpson, a University of Illinois political science professor emeritus, is expected to discuss the Chicago political machine. Also expected to testify is Fidel Marquez, the former ComEd executive who cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty in 2020 to a bribery conspiracy.

Madigan resigned from the legislature in 2021. Defense attorneys for Madigan and McClain declined to comment on the document. Attorneys for Pramaggiore, Hooker and Doherty could not immediately be reached.

Jon Seidel has more on the proffer and what it means for the forthcoming trial here.

More news you need

A bright one

Jerome Scott has fond memories of gliding along the ice in front of a cheering crowd in his first Silver Skates race about 15 years ago.

Scott, 57, didn’t come out on top, but the experience stayed with him, and he’s attended the event nearly every year since, turning it into a family affair. His 11-year-old daughter, Tirzah, has skated in the competition along with him for the last four years.

“I like just racing around and being able to skate,” Tirzah said. “I also like winning.”

Last night, Tirzah and her father joined a handful of other skaters at the rink at Midway Plaisance Park as the Chicago Park District kicked off this year’s Silver Skates competition. The free event has been held in Chicago for more than 100 years and is part of the city’s rich speedskating history.

Theodore, left, and Henry race during the Chicago Park District’s Silver Skates competition at Midway Plaisance Park. Last night’s event was the first of six competitions this month across the city leading to the citywide contest June 21. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The park district will hold five other Silver Skates events this month across the city. Youth skaters, ages 6 to 17, who qualify from the neighborhood races will be invited to compete at the citywide competition June 21 at McFetridge Sports Center. Adults can race in June without having to qualify in the local races.

The crowd at the park last night was small, but they still cheered with enthusiasm as skaters completed laps around the rink. Gabriel Brown, 11, still enjoyed getting to skate against other kids his age.

“I like competing and trying to win the medals,” said Gabriel, who got into skating when someone recommended it to him. He’s added it to a long list of other sports he enjoys.

Gabriel’s mom, Shannon Callahan, said they have attended the Silver Skates event every year since he was about 4 or 5 years old. “It’s a wonderful free event and generally generates a lot of community spirit,” she said. “It’s easy fun.”

Emmanuel Camarillo has more on the competition and its legacy here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

What’s the first thing every new Chicago resident should do upon moving here?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: Name one Chicagoan who has inspired you. Tell us why.

Here’s what some of you said...

“One Chicagoan who has inspired me is Christopher LeMark from Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health.” — Deborah Peltz

“Irv Kupcinet inspired me. He knew everybody, went everywhere and could speak intelligently about everything. I want to live like that.” — Jo Ann Reksel

“The Chicagoan who has most inspired me is Mike Royko, who spoke truth to power in a straightforward and humorous way.” — Mark Mardell

“Mike Royko — he was a great Chicago journalist and 16-inch softball player.” — Mark Curi

“The late Cardinal Joseph Bernadin was a Catholic cleric who embraced people of all ages, religions and ethnicities. His concern for people truly showed how we should all live our lives and care for each other. Even in the last months of his life, he inspired me through his lack of complaint and continued faith in humanity.” — Irene Nowak

“Walter Peyton. When I moved to Chicago, this man stood out to me. I became a Chicago Bears fan, and he was such an inspiration, not only on the field, but off the field. His words of encouragement and strength really stayed with me and he had passed so young but his legend lives on.” — Kay Boudreau

“Gwendolyn Brooks. A Pulitzer prize winner and U.S. poet. laureate who wrote poetry inspired by her life in. Chicago. Her poetry is as relevant in 2023 as when she wrote it decades ago.” — Judy Panko Reis

“Harold Washington — because he broke a major barrier.” — Bejay Outla

“My high school biology teacher, Mr. Klein. He not only taught us biology, he taught us the skill of research. We spent as much time in the library as we did in the lab. I went on to be a NEH-funded researcher @ UCSD, and then on to a career in education.

Thanks for reading the Chicago Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.