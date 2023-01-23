Mayoral candidates’ plans for crime, UIC faculty ends strike and more in your Chicago news roundup
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees. Expect similar weather into tonight, with a low near 26, and tomorrow, with a high near 33.
Top story
Crime is a top issue in Chicago mayoral race: How would nine candidates address it?
When it comes to violent crime in Chicago, there are no good old days. But residents would not know it from flipping on their TVs, as several candidates have released ads focused on the city’s crime.
“Crime is out of control,” former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas says in an ad that hit airwaves this month.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the issue is more complicated than her opponents think: “Anyone that says there are simple solutions is lying,” a supporter in one of her TV ads says.
All nine mayoral candidates have released at least a brief public safety plan — or, in Lightfoot’s case, touted what she posed as her achievements in office. All together, the candidates are talking up more than 100 promises and efforts for curbing crime.
Non-policing approaches: To one extent or another, all the candidates talk about root causes of violence, such as a lack of jobs and training for young people, a dearth of mental health resources and economic disinvestment. But, responding to questions from WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times, most of the candidates said they would address those ills without shifting resources from the police. Only state Rep. Kam Buckner and South Side activist Ja’Mal Green said they would reallocate CPD’s budget to programs that address root causes of crime.
Policing approaches: Despite increased defund-the-police activism in recent years, most mayoral candidates seem resigned to — or even enthusiastic about — the Police Department’s role as the city’s main instrument against gun violence. King, Sawyer, Vallas and businessman Willie Wilson, nevertheless, are all promising to bring back some retired cops for roles in both the patrol and detective bureaus.
Police accountability and wellness: Numerous candidates prioritize police accountability in their public safety plans. In a seeming nod to recent controversy over Lightfoot’s handling of a police officer with ties to the Proud Boys hate group, Green said his Police Department would have “zero tolerance for any officer with proven affiliations with any extremist group with a racial agenda.” Buckner said he’d require use-of-force incidents to be recorded and the video to be posted within 30 days. Meanwhile, two candidates with tough-on-crime campaigns have advocated for less oversight of police. Wilson has repeated the refrain that he’d take the “handcuffs” off police and let them do their job. Both Wilson and Vallas want the department’s policy on foot pursuits changed.
WBEZ’s Chip Mitchell and Mariah Woelfel have more on where each candidate stands on these issues here.
More news you need
- The family of a man with autism who was shot and seriously wounded in Back of the Yards has begun a GoFundMe page to cover his medical bills and also help “relocate the family and get them out of an unsafe area.” Jesus Rega, 21, was with his 15-year-old brother and their father, waiting for a bus for school last week, when three gang members approached and at least one of them opened fire, hitting Rega three times.
- A man accepted a plea deal today for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. The judge said that Piotr Bobak has already served a little over 3 1⁄2 years in jail, so he could be released in less than six months.
- Loved ones and loyal listeners are mourning the loss of WXRT host Lin Brehmer, who died yesterday at age 68. Brehmer announced last July that he was taking a break from the station to undergo chemotherapy for prostate cancer. Our David Struett has more on Brehmer’s life and legacy here.
- The four-day strike that canceled classes for thousands of students at the University of Illinois Chicago was suspended late last night after faculty and administrators reached a tentative contract deal. Classes resumed today, according to the faculty union.
- U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is among the names that could drop in March during the trial of four people accused of trying to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan — an event that could take place in the middle of the mayoral election in which Garcia is running. Garcia’s name is mentioned in a recorded phone conversation between Madigan and his longtime confidant, Michael McClain, one of four people set to go on trial for the alleged scheme centering on ComEd. Garcia is not accused of wrongdoing, his spokesperson said Friday.
- And Brookfield Zoo is offering the opportunity to name a hissing cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day. For a $15 donation to support the zoo, you’ll get a certificate of naming as a reminder that the roach now bears the name. It will also be displayed on the cockroach naming board posted outside the Hamill Family Play Zoo.
A bright one
Food businesses pop up in 875 North Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
“A little taste of the South Side” has popped up inside 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Center.
A group of South Side food businesses have set up shop for a spell to get more exposure and give the Magnificent Mile a little more flavor. The food offerings range from baked goods and confections to spice rubs and local honey. A single stand inside the building aims to highlight the businesses at a market from World Business Chicago, an economic development organization focused on increasing tourism downtown and food entrepreneurship citywide.
“It provides opportunities for these food businesses to have exposure outside their neighborhoods,” said Tamieka Hardy of the Greater Chatham Initiative, a development group that picked the businesses — Lem’s Bar-B-Q, Essie Marie’s dressings and Comer Crops’ raw honey from the Gary Comer Youth Center. And it offers a chance to spread the word about some “great food and dining experiences.”
The Chicago Food Stop market will remain open until mid-March, although the lease might be extended. Located on the ground floor facing Michigan Avenue, the market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Natalia Kapani, World Business’ director of public investment strategy, said the market is partially supported by funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act directed at boosting food businesses that may have suffered during the pandemic. It’s also meant to remind Chicagoans and tourists of the city’s dynamic food scene.
“Chicago has always been on the cutting edge of feeding the nation, so this is about making sure people don’t forget that story,” Kapani said.
Michael Loria has more on the pop up here.
From the press box
- When new Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini found out that White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, he tracked down Hendriks’ phone number. Mancini, a cancer survivor, had reached out to say, “If you need any advice, I’m here.” Maddie Lee has more on the unique perspective and experience Mancini brings to the North Side.
- The Wisconsin-Northwestern basketball game that didn’t take place as scheduled Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols will instead happen today at 5:30 p.m. CT.
- After a stellar weekend of games at When Sides Collide, Joe Henricksen breaks down the annual high school basketball event’s biggest games, top players and more.
Your daily question☕
On Friday, we asked you: What has your experience riding CTA been like recently?
Here’s what some of you said...
“It always smells like marijuana. Sometimes so bad I have to run and change cars between stops. And more than once I’ve seen people smoking pot on the train and not even trying to hide it.” — Kristen Kira Ortiz
“Perfectly fine, normal experience taking the blue line down to the art institute last week.” — Maureen Sheila
“Blue line has gotten from bad to worse. CTA has been unable to run enough rush hour trains, so many Chicagoans’ commute has turned into waiting for 30-45 minutes for a train that they can fit on. Fifteen or 20 minutes between trains during rush isn’t uncommon.” — Fabio Göttlicher
“I rarely ride CTA anymore but had to last week. It was fine. The only difference I noticed was private security guards at the Jefferson Park transit center. Which I was indifferent to as it’s always been decent there. Or at least I’ve never had any issues.” — Brice Notardonato Ellett
“Where tf do I start? Being exposed to morons smoking blunts is the new norm on CTA. I’ve had to get off one car and run to the next and hope for the best. That doesn’t always work out either. Sad.” — Beverly Denise
“Great but crowded! Lots of trains running but still lots of people. I’m on the blue line and commute into the loop. It’s been quiet and peaceful on the actual train and people are respectful.” — Zoe Elizabeth Rebecca
“The passengers smoke cigarettes, Marijuana and play loud music. People sleep on the seats and toss their food containers when they are finished eating.” — Patricia Patricia
“Well let’s see, I have to get on the train for work at 3:54 a.m. and I am literally scared to death, three homeless men kept following and harassing me, and no one tried to help, aside from others out to try to rob whomever if the train doesn’t come fast enough.” — Davis Latresa
“Was seriously upset for a couple of months of riding, but headways for the Chicago bus and Blue line have actually been good for me the past two weeks. However, station cleanliness is at a pretty low level.” — Sam Carlson
“The smoking! I spend half of my commute running to another train car at each stop hoping that it doesn’t smell like cigarettes or weed. Some days I don’t get lucky and end up smelling like smoke.” — Dantee Rafael
“No problems at all. Security on the platform. Clean.” — Michael Harty
“It’s embarrassingly bad. The trackers are never accurate. There are long waits between trains. The red line smells like cigarettes or urine. We do not need more police presence. we need that money to go toward getting cleaner, faster, on-time trains.” — Lindsey Finn
“Seems like people have no problem smoking cigarettes or weed in the stations on the platforms or on the blue or brown line trains. Also, the spacing of buses went from 7 or 8 minutes to 20 minutes apart and the trains increased also.” — Tim Hillgard
“Would you like to know what my experience has been driving for the CTA? You won’t believe the things I deal with!” — Kaleah Nicolle
