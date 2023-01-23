Mayoral candidates’ plans for crime, UIC faculty ends strike and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

When it comes to violent crime in Chicago, there are no good old days. But residents would not know it from flipping on their TVs, as several candidates have released ads focused on the city’s crime.

“Crime is out of control,” former Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas says in an ad that hit airwaves this month.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the issue is more complicated than her opponents think: “Anyone that says there are simple solutions is lying,” a supporter in one of her TV ads says.

All nine mayoral candidates have released at least a brief public safety plan — or, in Lightfoot’s case, touted what she posed as her achievements in office. All together, the candidates are talking up more than 100 promises and efforts for curbing crime.

Non-policing approaches: To one extent or another, all the candidates talk about root causes of violence, such as a lack of jobs and training for young people, a dearth of mental health resources and economic disinvestment. But, responding to questions from WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times, most of the candidates said they would address those ills without shifting resources from the police. Only state Rep. Kam Buckner and South Side activist Ja’Mal Green said they would reallocate CPD’s budget to programs that address root causes of crime.

Policing approaches: Despite increased defund-the-police activism in recent years, most mayoral candidates seem resigned to — or even enthusiastic about — the Police Department’s role as the city’s main instrument against gun violence. King, Sawyer, Vallas and businessman Willie Wilson, nevertheless, are all promising to bring back some retired cops for roles in both the patrol and detective bureaus.

Police accountability and wellness: Numerous candidates prioritize police accountability in their public safety plans. In a seeming nod to recent controversy over Lightfoot’s handling of a police officer with ties to the Proud Boys hate group, Green said his Police Department would have “zero tolerance for any officer with proven affiliations with any extremist group with a racial agenda.” Buckner said he’d require use-of-force incidents to be recorded and the video to be posted within 30 days. Meanwhile, two candidates with tough-on-crime campaigns have advocated for less oversight of police. Wilson has repeated the refrain that he’d take the “handcuffs” off police and let them do their job. Both Wilson and Vallas want the department’s policy on foot pursuits changed.

WBEZ’s Chip Mitchell and Mariah Woelfel have more on where each candidate stands on these issues here.

“A little taste of the South Side” has popped up inside 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Center.

A group of South Side food businesses have set up shop for a spell to get more exposure and give the Magnificent Mile a little more flavor. The food offerings range from baked goods and confections to spice rubs and local honey. A single stand inside the building aims to highlight the businesses at a market from World Business Chicago, an economic development organization focused on increasing tourism downtown and food entrepreneurship citywide.

​​“It provides opportunities for these food businesses to have exposure outside their neighborhoods,” said Tamieka Hardy of the Greater Chatham Initiative, a development group that picked the businesses — Lem’s Bar-B-Q, Essie Marie’s dressings and Comer Crops’ raw honey from the Gary Comer Youth Center. And it offers a chance to spread the word about some “great food and dining experiences.”

Chloe Nickson (left) and Peashaiya “Shaiya” Bailey (right) stand at the Greater Chatham Initiative booth at the Chicago Food Stop at 875 N. Michigan Ave., formerly known as the John Hancock Center. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The Chicago Food Stop market will remain open until mid-March, although the lease might be extended. Located on the ground floor facing Michigan Avenue, the market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Natalia Kapani, World Business’ director of public investment strategy, said the market is partially supported by funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act directed at boosting food businesses that may have suffered during the pandemic. It’s also meant to remind Chicagoans and tourists of the city’s dynamic food scene.

“Chicago has always been on the cutting edge of feeding the nation, so this is about making sure people don’t forget that story,” Kapani said.

Michael Loria has more on the pop up here.

“It always smells like marijuana. Sometimes so bad I have to run and change cars between stops. And more than once I’ve seen people smoking pot on the train and not even trying to hide it.” — Kristen Kira Ortiz

“Perfectly fine, normal experience taking the blue line down to the art institute last week.” — Maureen Sheila

“Blue line has gotten from bad to worse. CTA has been unable to run enough rush hour trains, so many Chicagoans’ commute has turned into waiting for 30-45 minutes for a train that they can fit on. Fifteen or 20 minutes between trains during rush isn’t uncommon.” — Fabio Göttlicher

“I rarely ride CTA anymore but had to last week. It was fine. The only difference I noticed was private security guards at the Jefferson Park transit center. Which I was indifferent to as it’s always been decent there. Or at least I’ve never had any issues.” — Brice Notardonato Ellett

“Where tf do I start? Being exposed to morons smoking blunts is the new norm on CTA. I’ve had to get off one car and run to the next and hope for the best. That doesn’t always work out either. Sad.” — Beverly Denise

“Great but crowded! Lots of trains running but still lots of people. I’m on the blue line and commute into the loop. It’s been quiet and peaceful on the actual train and people are respectful.” — Zoe Elizabeth Rebecca

“The passengers smoke cigarettes, Marijuana and play loud music. People sleep on the seats and toss their food containers when they are finished eating.” — Patricia Patricia

“Well let’s see, I have to get on the train for work at 3:54 a.m. and I am literally scared to death, three homeless men kept following and harassing me, and no one tried to help, aside from others out to try to rob whomever if the train doesn’t come fast enough.” — Davis Latresa

“Was seriously upset for a couple of months of riding, but headways for the Chicago bus and Blue line have actually been good for me the past two weeks. However, station cleanliness is at a pretty low level.” — Sam Carlson

“The smoking! I spend half of my commute running to another train car at each stop hoping that it doesn’t smell like cigarettes or weed. Some days I don’t get lucky and end up smelling like smoke.” — Dantee Rafael

“No problems at all. Security on the platform. Clean.” — Michael Harty

“It’s embarrassingly bad. The trackers are never accurate. There are long waits between trains. The red line smells like cigarettes or urine. We do not need more police presence. we need that money to go toward getting cleaner, faster, on-time trains.” — Lindsey Finn

“Seems like people have no problem smoking cigarettes or weed in the stations on the platforms or on the blue or brown line trains. Also, the spacing of buses went from 7 or 8 minutes to 20 minutes apart and the trains increased also.” — Tim Hillgard

“Would you like to know what my experience has been driving for the CTA? You won’t believe the things I deal with!” — Kaleah Nicolle

