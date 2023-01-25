Heightened security planned for Lunar New Year celebrations, the latest on Illinois’ assault weapons ban challenges and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Good afternoon. Here's the latest news you need to know in Chicago.
Expect some more snow this afternoon — with 2 to 4 inches possible — and a high near 34 degrees. Snow showers are likely tonight with a low near 29. Expect scattered snow showers tomorrow with a high near 32.
Top story
Chicago police, organizers to strengthen planned security for Lunar New Year parades
After two mass shootings in California in recent days, Chicago police and organizers of local Lunar New Year celebrations are taking extra precautions.
The Chicago Police Department will increase planned security for Lunar New Year parades in Uptown on Saturday and in Chinatown on Sunday.
“Our volunteers, as with the police, will be on heightened alert and very aware of our surroundings,” said Gene Lee, founder of Chicago Chinatown Special Events, which organizes the annual Chinese New Year parade in Chinatown. This weekend will mark the parade’s 111th year.
Lee and other organizers have met with CPD officers, and plainclothes officers will be at the parade, Lee said. Chicago Chinatown Special Events also hired private security officers, who will work independently. Organizers will use the parade’s public address system to remind guests to watch for suspicious activity, Lee said. While CPD declined to provide specifics, the department said in a statement earlier this week that it will communicate with community members as planned security increases.
The heightened precautions come after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club Saturday night, during Lunar New Year celebrations in the predominantly Asian American city of Monterey Park, on the eastern edge of Los Angeles. In a separate shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday, a gunman killed seven people and critically injured another. Some of those victims also were Asian, officials said.
The Chinatown parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on Wentworth Avenue, heading north from 24th Street to Cermak Road. Before it paused for the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade drew around 20,000 people each year, Lee said. He expects to see the same this year.
In Uptown, 2,000 to 3,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s Lunar New Year parade, which starts at 1 p.m. at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue.
“Of course we’re aware and saddened by the events that have taken place in California,” said Gregg Carroll, director of partnerships and events at Uptown United, which holds the annual parade. “But I think we’re feeling good about still providing an opportunity for people in our area to celebrate.”
Ilana Arougheti has more ahead of the weekend’s celebrations here.
More news you need
- One person died and several other people were injured when an extra-alarm fire climbed several floors of a high-rise apartment building near Lake Shore Drive in Kenwood this morning, officials said. We have the latest on this developing story here.
- Loved ones are struggling to understand an attack in South Shore that killed a woman and her mother. Unique Banks, 20, and Alexsandra Olmo, 43, were killed while three others were seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire in an apartment. “Nobody just goes to your house and just starts killing people,” Banks’s father, Omar Burgos, told the Sun-Times.
- Family members and community activists gathered yesterday in Belmont Cragin to make a plea for tips in the murder of 32-year-old Ramiro Mendez, a father of two girls. Mendez was gunned down Saturday in front of his house in the early morning hours, shortly after he and his wife returned home from a family gathering. “I am afraid, but I’m out here because I want justice for (Ramiro),” his wife Maria Zambrano said.
- Two Second Amendment lawyers who helped win a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that struck down a New York concealed carry gun law are now challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ assault weapons ban — with help from the National Rifle Association. Our Tina Sfondeles has more on the challenge here.
- Chicago’s Department of Housing is pushing for the creation of affordable, permanent supportive housing for individuals recently released from incarceration, survivors of gender-based violence and those who are on the cusp of homelessness. The department is starting the process of seeking proposals for the low-income housing tax credit program, which helps fund the development of affordable housing.
- Although Marshall Walter Taylor was known as “Major” Taylor, his sports achievements haven’t gotten broad recognition, some local leaders say. A group of supporters and cyclists want to change that with a three-pillar plan to bring awareness to Taylor’s accomplishments in cycling.
- The CTA’s board of directors approved a $1.8 billion operating budget for 2023 in November that avoids fare hikes and aims to address customer concerns. The approved budget is slightly larger than the $1.7 billion budget last year but relies on $390 million in federal relief funds to help cover a shortfall as ridership remains low.
- CHA CEO Tracey Scott got an earful yesterday on everything from shoddy conditions and negligent property managers to the decision by her agency to lease CHA land to the Chicago Fire to build an $80 million training center. Scott took her turn on the City Council hot seat as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s efforts to improve her relationship with the City Council by having the CEOs of all agencies of local government appear before alderpersons.
- Online car retailer Carvana admitted violating Illinois law on the timely issuance of car titles and registrations and has agreed to follow enhanced rules to protect consumers, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said yesterday. The agreement assures that Carvana can continue doing business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that dates from last May when the secretary of state suspended its business license.
- And the James Beard Foundation today announced the list of semifinalists for its 2023 restaurant and chef awards. Eleven Chicago eateries/chefs received semi-finalist status for the coveted awards. Our Miriam Di Nunzio has more on the nominations here.
A bright one
‘Miraculous.’ A quintet of nurses at Berwyn birthing center expecting babies of their own
In a heartwarming announcement, a quintet of nurses at the MacNeal Hospital Birthing Center said they’re expecting babies of their own in the coming months, a serendipitous baby boom the Berwyn hospital staff called “miraculous.”
“I was surprised and happy,” said Heather Chavez, nurse manager at the center. “It’s just really exciting that we’ll all have kids growing up together.”
Chavez, along with Vanessa Martinez, who was the first nurse to announce her pregnancy, are both due at the end of January. Not far behind, Jannet Avalos is due in February, Carolina Echeverria is due in March and Alisha Lopez in July.
All the expectant nurses, with different areas of expertise in the birthing center, have supported each other throughout the shared pregnancies, said Chavez.
“We all work on the same floor, but one is in labor, one in nursery, one in postpartum, one in delivery,” she said. “We have different specialties, and when one has questions about labor or postpartum or, you know, we can just ask each other.”
At MacNeal Hospital, the birthing center is a unit staffed with a team of obstetricians, pediatricians, neonatologists and medical staff with training and expertise in the labor and delivery process. It takes a village, said Avalos.
Chavez, who is expecting her third boy, said she remembers the first time she announced a pregnancy at the hospital six years ago. The nurse manager said she helps other expectant mothers feel comfortable with the care they’re receiving at the birthing center by sharing her own experience with delivery there.
“I’m able to go in with that experience of delivering here and say that I know that the staff works really hard and that they’re going to be taken care of,” Chavez said.
Allison Novelo has more with the expecting mothers here.
From the press box
- NFL mock draft time! Jason Lieser’s latest one projects the Bears trade down with the Colts, who take Bryce Young first overall. The Bears end up with Georgia pass rusher Jalen Carter and extra first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 under Lieser’s scenario.
- A few weeks ago, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson met with forward Andreas Athanasiou and made a point about his shaky defensive effort. Athanasiou looked much better on that front Saturday against St. Louis, Ben Pope writes.
- Eloy Jimenez may not love the idea, but designated hitter is where he belongs on this White Sox squad, Laurence Holmes writes.
- Simeon basketball coach Robert Smith made history last night with his 500th career victory.
Yesterday we asked you: What’s the best way to make the most of winter in Chicago?
Here’s what some of you said...
“Take a walk just after a snowfall and enjoy the beauty.” — Linda Jena Fisher
“Make a large pot of chili!” — Byron Jordan
“Play in the snow.” — Roxanne Snowden
“Write and read books. I get my best reading and writing done in the long winter months.” — Craig Barner
“Order a good Chicago pizza and eat on the couch.” — Jay Voegtle
“Ice-skating at the Ribbon or Millenium Park, go to any of our fine museums, Planetarium or Shedd Aquarium, Lincoln Park Zoo, any of the conservatories, Navy Pier or dine at any of the fine restaurants including the Signature Room on the 95th of the John Hancock.” — Barbara Crowley
“Running outdoors.” — Violet Vasquez Rucci
“Eat out! Chicago has AWESOME restaurants!” — Scott Barliant
“Keep a lot of groceries and have a lot of weed to smoke when you’re home.” — Jay Gist
“Enjoy the lakefront. Stay outside!” — Steve Goldberg
