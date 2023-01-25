Heightened security planned for Lunar New Year celebrations, the latest on Illinois’ assault weapons ban challenges and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Expect some more snow this afternoon — with 2 to 4 inches possible — and a high near 34 degrees. Snow showers are likely tonight with a low near 29. Expect scattered snow showers tomorrow with a high near 32.

Top story

After two mass shootings in California in recent days, Chicago police and organizers of local Lunar New Year celebrations are taking extra precautions.

The Chicago Police Department will increase planned security for Lunar New Year parades in Uptown on Saturday and in Chinatown on Sunday.

“Our volunteers, as with the police, will be on heightened alert and very aware of our surroundings,” said Gene Lee, founder of Chicago Chinatown Special Events, which organizes the annual Chinese New Year parade in Chinatown. This weekend will mark the parade’s 111th year.

Lee and other organizers have met with CPD officers, and plainclothes officers will be at the parade, Lee said. Chicago Chinatown Special Events also hired private security officers, who will work independently. Organizers will use the parade’s public address system to remind guests to watch for suspicious activity, Lee said. While CPD declined to provide specifics, the department said in a statement earlier this week that it will communicate with community members as planned security increases.

The heightened precautions come after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club Saturday night, during Lunar New Year celebrations in the predominantly Asian American city of Monterey Park, on the eastern edge of Los Angeles. In a separate shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday, a gunman killed seven people and critically injured another. Some of those victims also were Asian, officials said.

The Chinatown parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday on Wentworth Avenue, heading north from 24th Street to Cermak Road. Before it paused for the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade drew around 20,000 people each year, Lee said. He expects to see the same this year.

In Uptown, 2,000 to 3,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s Lunar New Year parade, which starts at 1 p.m. at Argyle Street and Winthrop Avenue.

“​​Of course we’re aware and saddened by the events that have taken place in California,” said Gregg Carroll, director of partnerships and events at Uptown United, which holds the annual parade. “But I think we’re feeling good about still providing an opportunity for people in our area to celebrate.”

Ilana Arougheti has more ahead of the weekend’s celebrations here.

More news you need

A bright one

‘Miraculous.’ A quintet of nurses at Berwyn birthing center expecting babies of their own

In a heartwarming announcement, a quintet of nurses at the MacNeal Hospital Birthing Center said they’re expecting babies of their own in the coming months, a serendipitous baby boom the Berwyn hospital staff called “miraculous.”

“I was surprised and happy,” said Heather Chavez, nurse manager at the center. “It’s just really exciting that we’ll all have kids growing up together.”

Chavez, along with Vanessa Martinez, who was the first nurse to announce her pregnancy, are both due at the end of January. Not far behind, Jannet Avalos is due in February, Carolina Echeverria is due in March and Alisha Lopez in July.

All the expectant nurses, with different areas of expertise in the birthing center, have supported each other throughout the shared pregnancies, said Chavez.

Jannet Avalos, Carolina Echeverria, Vanessa Martinez and Heather Chavez were photographed together at a surprise baby shower organized by the staff at MacNeal Hospital Birthing Center. Alisha Lopez, at right, is expecting a girl in July. MacNeal Hospital Birthing Center

“We all work on the same floor, but one is in labor, one in nursery, one in postpartum, one in delivery,” she said. “We have different specialties, and when one has questions about labor or postpartum or, you know, we can just ask each other.”

At MacNeal Hospital, the birthing center is a unit staffed with a team of obstetricians, pediatricians, neonatologists and medical staff with training and expertise in the labor and delivery process. It takes a village, said Avalos.

Chavez, who is expecting her third boy, said she remembers the first time she announced a pregnancy at the hospital six years ago. The nurse manager said she helps other expectant mothers feel comfortable with the care they’re receiving at the birthing center by sharing her own experience with delivery there.

“I’m able to go in with that experience of delivering here and say that I know that the staff works really hard and that they’re going to be taken care of,” Chavez said.

Allison Novelo has more with the expecting mothers here.

From the press box

Yesterday we asked you: What’s the best way to make the most of winter in Chicago?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Take a walk just after a snowfall and enjoy the beauty.” — Linda Jena Fisher

“Make a large pot of chili!” — Byron Jordan

“Play in the snow.” — Roxanne Snowden

“Write and read books. I get my best reading and writing done in the long winter months.” — Craig Barner

“Order a good Chicago pizza and eat on the couch.” — Jay Voegtle

“Ice-skating at the Ribbon or Millenium Park, go to any of our fine museums, Planetarium or Shedd Aquarium, Lincoln Park Zoo, any of the conservatories, Navy Pier or dine at any of the fine restaurants including the Signature Room on the 95th of the John Hancock.” — Barbara Crowley

“Running outdoors.” — Violet Vasquez Rucci

“Eat out! Chicago has AWESOME restaurants!” — Scott Barliant

“Keep a lot of groceries and have a lot of weed to smoke when you’re home.” — Jay Gist

“Enjoy the lakefront. Stay outside!” — Steve Goldberg

