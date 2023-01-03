Howard Brown Health workers strike, Cook County holds first wedding of 2023 and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will see some rain and fog with a high near 47 degrees. Similar weather will continue into tonight with a low near 37. Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers along with a high near 40.

Workers on a three-day strike demonstrated outside a Howard Brown Health center today to denounce the organization’s decision to lay off a group of 61 union workers in the midst of contract negotiations.

The workers received notice they had been laid off Friday. Their jobs range from clinical therapists and facility management employees to retail workers who staff thrift stores that benefit the nonprofit organization. The workers are part of a group of 450 employees who formed a union over the summer that’s negotiating its first contract.

Leaders with the newly formed Howard Brown Health Workers United union said the layoffs came after assurances union workers would not face layoffs. Union leadership has filed unfair labor charges with the National Labor Relations Board. The new union is affiliated with the Illinois Nurses Association. Nurses at Howard Brown previously unionized and work under a separate contract.

Howard Brown is a nonprofit health organization with clinics around the city that are geared toward providing services to the LGBT community.

Lindsey Martin, a therapist who worked at a health center at 4025 N. Sheridan Road, marched and chanted in the rain outside her former office Tuesday morning along with dozens of other union members. Martin, who was laid off, said she worried about the continuation of care for clients who, after building a relationship of trust, had the bond abruptly severed because of the layoffs.

“I see people who are experiencing everything from anxiety to extreme mental health issues,” she said.

Howard Brown said the layoffs were part of a plan to close a $12 million revenue shortfall while maintaining patient services.

Mitch Dudek has more on the strike here.

Mandy Fila and Daniel Ferguson’s wedding today was a long time coming.

After all, the pair have known each other for more than 20 years, been a couple for 13 and are raising two children, ages 6 and 9. The Brookfield couple had been seeking to get hitched but delayed it during the COVID-induced lockdown.

“The last couple years just didn’t make sense,” Ferguson said.

But the wait was over today, as they were the first to be officially married in Cook County in the New Year. County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiated the ceremony at her Loop office.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiates for Mandy Fila and Daniel Ferguson, who won the lottery to receive Cook County’s first marriage license of 2023, during a wedding ceremony this morning at the clerk’s Loop office. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Yarbrough said she was “elated” to preside over her office’s first in-person ceremony in two years. Her traditional first-of-the-year marriage license ceremony had been virtual during the height of the pandemic.

Fila, 42, and Ferguson, 47, won a lottery of more than 100 couples seeking the first county marriage license of 2023. Fila, a diabetes educator at Advocate Health, said she learned just a week ago they had won.

“Everyone was just blowing up our phones; that’s how we found out,” Fila said. She said she was happy with the small ceremony, attended by a dozen family members.

“We didn’t expect to have a wedding this way. And I didn’t really have a plan for a wedding. I’m not a dress person. So this is a great way to do it,” Fila said.

David Struett has more on the ceremony here.

With the football world still anxiously awaiting more information on the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football,” Mark Potash reflects on a tragic reminder of the NFL’s brutal stakes.

Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points on the Bulls last night. That’s a lot — the most by one player in any game since Kobe Bryant’s epic 81-point night. Joe Cowley has more on another painful loss for the Bulls.

“Positive, grateful, with a fresh start and thankful — no matter what your situation is.” — Wendy Lovell

“Spending it with the love of your life. Mine is my husband of 58 years — 59 years as my best friend.” — Donna Brown

“At home with a bottle of wine, pizza and a bucket of wings with mild sauce.” — Charlotte Yolanda

“Taking my dogs out for a walk.” — John Zepeda

“Writing thank you cards.” — Debby Quock

“A stack of pancakes, an orange and a large pot of black coffee.” — Craig Barner

“A big bowl of menudo. Then church, then relaxing afterward watching the NFL.” — Brice Notardonato Ellett

“A kiss, a hug and a good cup of coffee!” — Nancy Salas-Herrera

“In sweatpants.” — Lauren Edwards

