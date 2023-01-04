McDonald’s accused of blocking landmark renovation, faith leaders call for assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Top story

The owner of a landmark office building downtown had to deal last week with any landlord’s nightmare — a busted pipe that sent water gushing down several floors. But he said that’s not his biggest problem with the property.

Attorney Steven DeGraff wants to convert the old Delaware Building at 36 W. Randolph St. into residences, in line with a city government push for more housing in the Loop. But he said he’s being stymied by fast-food giant McDonald’s, which had a restaurant in the building until a couple of years ago.

McDonald’s still has a long-term lease for the first two floors. DeGraff said the Chicago-based company won’t agree to a design change he needs for the renovation.

DeGraff, with the law firm Much Shelist, said McDonald’s is being obstinate even though it has told him it will never re-open the location. At issue is about 93 square feet DeGraff said he needs to take from the shuttered restaurant space. He said it would provide a second entrance needed under fire codes if he converts the building to residential.

“They have their lease and they’ve said they’re never coming back. But they’ve rejected every proposal I’ve ever given them” for the second entrance, DeGraff said. “Their attitude is, ‘Buy me out.’”

A McDonald’s media representative had no comment; a real estate executive for the company could not be reached.

The building is eight stories and only about 32,000 square feet, its small floors and windows unappealing to many of today’s companies. It’s mostly vacant, but with a jeweler on the ground floor. DeGraff said that with a site near the James M. Nederlander Theatre, Petterino’s restaurant and Block 37, the building would work better as about 64 apartments. He estimated the work would cost about $15 million.

DeGraff, part of a partnership that owns the site, said McDonald’s pays only $1 a year in rent plus 39% of the building’s property taxes. He called it a “sweetheart deal” that dates from when the company owned the building decades ago.

David Roeder has more on the Delaware Building here.

A bright one

Peacock’s original competition series “Baking It” is serving up a good slice of sweet home Chicago in its second season as local siblings Reema and Ravi Patel continue their quest for the title of best baking duo and the serious dough that comes with it: a $50,000 cash prize.

The Glendale Heights brother-and-sister team have been strong contenders from the start of the season, which premiered Dec. 12, advancing past eight teams of home bakers to nab a spot in the finale showdown airing on Monday.

The Patels’ unique creations for each episode’s themed competition have incorporated culinary cues from the Indian traditions they have grown up with, wowing the lovable quartet of “granny judges” — Anne Leonard, Harriet Robin, Norma Zager and Sherri Williams — as well as hosts Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler along the way.

Siblings Reema and Ravi Patel are photographed in Reema’s kitchen in Edgewater. The brother-and-sister duo are competing on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Baking It.” Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

That included creating non-traditional savory butter chicken baos in the shape of a snake and mice for Episode 2’s “Bake Your Fears” challenge in which the teams had to bake an edible representation of their greatest phobias. (Reema reveals that mice are what she fears most ever since she saw them while living with her grandparents for a year in India as a small child; and Ravi’s greatest fear is snakes).

“Baking doesn’t always have to be sweet, which I think people forget. It’s a baking competition, not a sweets competition,” Reema said in the episode, explaining their choice of a savory rather than sweet treat. Their risk-taking move paid off. “This is exciting,” Poehler told the siblings, who also received a resounding “good job” from the panel of granny judges.

“Baking isn’t necessarily a very Indian thing, but it’s fun for us to be able to take flavors that we’ve enjoyed or techniques that are Indian and putting those into our cakes,” Reema said during a recent phone conversation that also included Ravi, ahead of the finale episode. “We just wanted to show the versatility in who we are … and introduce new things to people.”

Selena Fragassi has more with Reema and Ravi — and some of their recipes — here.

Your daily question☕

Yesterday we asked you: What is one question you have for Chicago’s mayoral candidates?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Why are you running?” — Angela K. Waller

“I would ask the mayoral candidates how they plan to improve Chicago’s recycling and composting programs, also how they plan to upgrade bike lane safety around the city.” — Ricca S.

“What are you going to do to reduce violence in general and gangs specifically that is currently not being done?” — Gene Tenner

“How would you increase ridership and improve safety on the CTA?” — Scott Adams

“What’s your position on traffic cameras?” — Michael Manrique

“How will you protect low-income people from losing their homes because of gentrification?”— Randy Volz

“How much money are they budgeting for police misconduct settlements?” — Matt Bone

“What are three key areas you will differ from the current mayor? How will these decisions or policies make a tangible impact on the city? For Lori Lightfoot, what are three areas you feel you could’ve handled better and what will you do to address them if re-elected?” — Bryce Mitchell

“How do you plan to balance public safety with the need for policing reform?” — Anthony C.

