How City Hall went after Ald. Burnett and a drug house, why your Peoples Gas bill could rise and more in your Chicago news roundup

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. Similar weather will continue into tonight with a low near 24. Expect tomorrow to be mostly sunny with a high near 36. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 37.

On a Saturday night in July 2019, Chicago police officers raided a West Garfield Park two-flat owned by Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. (27th) and his wife Darlena Williams-Burnett, looking for drug dealers selling heroin, marijuana and other drugs. The police arrested two men and seized 3 ounces of marijuana, 16 tablets of ecstasy and 13 bullets.

Weeks later, City Hall lawyers working for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who’d been in office only since that May, sued the Burnetts, taking the unusual step of accusing a member of the Chicago City Council of violating the city’s Drug and Gang House Ordinance and seeking more than $40,000 in fines for maintaining what they called a “public nuisance.”

Two months later, the police again raided the two-flat. They arrested the Burnetts’ tenant — a woman who was on parole, who the police said had 2.5 grams of heroin and three handguns — and two men they said were found in possession of small amounts of crack cocaine and ecstasy. The two police raids, the lawsuit and a court order that prevented anyone from living in the two-flat for a year came months after Burnett publicly backed Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s losing run in the 2019 mayoral election, Lightfoot’s first run for mayor.

Unlike high-profile FBI raids months before on the offices of two other City Council members — Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), who face federal charges in separate political corruption cases — the arrests and drug seizures at the Burnett-owned two-flat and the Lightfoot administration’s lawsuit against the couple didn’t make the news at the time. The Chicago Sun-Times discovered the Lightfoot administration’s lawsuit against the Burnetts while reporting on a story published in November on what Burnett did with $300,000 in campaign contributions that he previously had disclosed.

Asked about the matter, Lightfoot declined to comment. The mayor referred questions to her press office, which didn’t respond to questions. Burnett and his lawyer Thomas Raines didn’t respond to questions about the police raids.

Burnett is now a Lightfoot ally. On Dec. 27, he made his first campaign contribution to the mayor — $10,000.

Williams-Burnett, a real estate developer, once was Cook County’s chief deputy recorder of deeds and has run unsuccessfully for Congress. She also runs a political fund called the Chicago Intellect Political Action Committee that contributed $40,000 to Preckwinkle’s campaign about two weeks before she lost to Lightfoot.

Asked about the police raids and lawsuit, Williams-Burnett at first declined to comment.

Later, she sent a reporter a text message, saying, “My husband didn’t want to purchase the property because it was located in a drug-infested neighborhood and had I listened to his concerns, you would not be trying to associate him with drug dealers or a bad landlord.”

Running unopposed in the Feb. 28 city election, Burnett, 59, is guaranteed to win an eighth term.

Tim Novak has more here.

The theme of the New Year’s Day service at Second Presbyterian Church was a call to parishioners about renewal in their lives. Titled “A New Heaven and a New Earth,” it could have been about the historic church itself.

The church at 1936 S. Michigan Ave. — both a Chicago landmark and a national historic landmark — recently restored a mural considered a treasure among lovers of both art and history. The church was designed by architect James Renwick and dates to 1874; the sanctuary dates to 1901 because it was rebuilt after being destroyed by a fire a year earlier. At the time, the Prairie District neighborhood was home to prominent Chicago industrialists and business people like the Fields, Kimballs, Pullmans, Armors and Swifts who expected nothing short of the finest.

The rebuilt sanctuary met their expectations with an edifice modeled after the English Gothic churches of the early 15th century and constructed with rusticated Illinois limestone. The facade had a massive wall with buttresses and pinnacles, relieved by Gothic-arched windows, horizontal bands and four large sculptured medallions symbolizing the four evangelists Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. As impressive as the building is, it’s what’s inside that makes it truly special.

The church sports seven large Tiffany stained-glass windows and the 40-by-30-foot “Tree of Life” mural high above the altar by renowned painter Frederic Clay Bartlett.

The recently restored “Tree of Life” mural, painted by Frederick Clay Bartlett in 1903, at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 1 of 15 The recently restored “Tree of Life” mural, painted by Frederick Clay Bartlett in 1903, at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 2 of 15 The recently restored “Tree of Life” mural, painted by Frederick Clay Bartlett in 1903, at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 3 of 15 The recently restored “Tree of Life” mural, painted by Frederick Clay Bartlett in 1903, at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 4 of 15 The recently restored “Tree of Life” mural, painted by Frederick Clay Bartlett in 1903, at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 5 of 15 Ozzie Kinnard, a parishioner at Second Presbyterian Church for 32 years, reacts as she looks at the 1903 “Tree of Life” mural restored by Parma Conservation Ltd. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 6 of 15 Second Presbyterian Church parishioner Ozzie Kinnard (from left), Linda Miller, president of Friends of Historic Second Church, Elizabeth Kendall, director of Parma Conservation Ltd., and Peter M. Schoenmann, co-director and senior painting conservator of Parma Conservation Ltd. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 7 of 15 Linda Miller, president of Friends of Historic Second Church | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 8 of 15 Second Presbyterian Church, 1936 S. Michigan Ave. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 9 of 15 Peter M. Schoenmann, co-director and senior painting conservator of Parma Conservation Ltd. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 10 of 15 A restored stained-glass window at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 11 of 15 Elizabeth Kendall, director of Parma Conservation Ltd. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 12 of 15 Restored Louis Comfort Tiffany stained-glass windows at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 13 of 15 A restored Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass window (right) and an unrestored window (left) are seen at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 14 of 15 A restored Louis Comfort Tiffany stained-glass window and a mural at Second Presbyterian Church. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times 15 of 15

After more than 100 years, the vibrancy of the windows and the mural were hidden by dirt, leading supporters of the church to embark on a campaign to restore the artistic treasures to their original glory. Two Tiffany windows were cleaned in October and there are plans to finish the rest over the next year, according to Linda Miller, president of Friends of Historic Second Church, a group dedicated to restoring Second Presbyterian Church.

The largest project was restoring the “Tree of Life” mural, which wrapped up in mid-December. Preservationists worked 10 weeks meticulously cleaning the mural, stripping layers of dirt and repainting to show it in its original splendor. The project cost about $500,000 and was financed by donations and a $256,364 Save America’s Treasure Grant received in 2021, Miller said.

The mural restoration was done by Chicago-based Parma Conservation, run by the husband-and-wife team of Peter Schoenmann and Elizabeth Kendall.

Bob Chiarito has more on the mural here.

