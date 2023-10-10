Afternoon Edition: The Blackhawks’ Bedard era starts tonight

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Workers in a West Loop skyscraper got a surprise today when they looked out the window to find a man climbing the Accenture Tower.

Sujay Shah, 66, who has worked in the high-rise for almost 15 years, told the Sun-Times that he’s seen a lot of crazy things, but never someone scaling the 588-foot building.

“He’s like a Spider-Man,” Shah said.

Below, we detail what went on there, plus more community news you need to know today.

Reporting by Ben Pope

A fresh start with fresh faces: The Blackhawks hit the ice to start their 2023-24 campaign at 7 tonight against the Penguins in Pittsburgh. All eyes across the hockey world will be on the game because of the NHL debut of Connor Bedard, the 18-year-old No. 1 overall pick expected to be the Hawks’ next superstar. Bedard told reporters Monday he’s expecting the pregame proceedings to be “the ‘Oh, my God’ moment” before he can “focus on the game and not be starstruck as much.”

Slow rebuild incoming: Even with the new additions and developing talent on the roster, the Hawks’ rebuild remains far from finished — their short-term outlook hasn’t changed much. The Bedard-led Hawks will likely be one of the league’s worst teams again in 2023-24. But in the long term, there’s reason to be excited, thanks to Bedard and a loaded prospect pool that will need time to adjust and grow.

Other storylines to watch: Will head coach Luke Richardson be able to prioritize development while keeping the outmanned roster semicompetitive? Will Bedard be able to grow into his own leadership role? Who will play on the star rookie’s line this season? Can veterans like Taylor Hall, Connor Murphy, Seth Jones and Corey Perry provide enough leadership to compensate for the departures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews? Can Hawks fans’ optimism for the future survive? The team can start answering those questions tonight.

Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion activist, climbs the Accenture Tower without ropes earlier this afternoon. Provided

Activist who climbed West Loop tower arrested : Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion activist, scaled the Accenture Tower — without ropes — today as confused and concerned onlookers watched. Chicago police arrested him.



: Maison Des Champs, an anti-abortion activist, scaled the Accenture Tower — without ropes — today as confused and concerned onlookers watched. Chicago police arrested him. Illinois governor supports Israel : Amid ongoing attacks between Israel and Hamas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker prayed with members of a Jewish synagogue in Glencoe and vowed that the country — and Illinois — will “unequivocally” stand with Israel.



Amid ongoing attacks between Israel and Hamas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker prayed with members of a Jewish synagogue in Glencoe and vowed that the country — and Illinois — will “unequivocally” stand with Israel. 104-year-old skydiver mourned : Dorothy Hoffner, the Chicagoan who set the world record as the oldest person to parachute from a plane, died Monday evening. A spokesperson for Skydive Chicago and the U.S. Parachute Association said they were honored the skydiving experience was able to serve as an incredible cap to her “exciting, well-lived life.”



: Dorothy Hoffner, the Chicagoan who set the world record as the oldest person to parachute from a plane, died Monday evening. A spokesperson for Skydive Chicago and the U.S. Parachute Association said they were honored the skydiving experience was able to serve as an incredible cap to her “exciting, well-lived life.” Popular bike stores to close : After running bike stores in multiple locations, On the Route Bicycles owner Joanne McSweeney is closing up shop. Her next move? Heading to Mexico and Italy for some cycling of her own.



: After running bike stores in multiple locations, On the Route Bicycles owner Joanne McSweeney is closing up shop. Her next move? Heading to Mexico and Italy for some cycling of her own. Life amid the actors’ strike: Staying busy during the actors’ strike hasn’t been hard for cast members of ”Chicago Fire” and its spinoffs. LaRoyce Hawkins is barbacking at an upscale Near North Side restaurant. Amy Morton is unwinding in the North Woods. Joe Miñoso is dressing windows. And Marina Squerciati took her daughter to see “Hamilton.”

Shari Currie operates Recycled Modern, a vintage furniture and home decor store in Hyde Park. Provided

Reporting by Samantha Callender. | WBEZ

For Chicago native Shari Currie, making antique and vintage furniture accessible to her community — and creating a welcoming and supportive space — is at the core of who she is, as a person and as the owner of Recycled Modern.

Currie transitioned to vintage furniture sales in 2018, following a career in event planning and fundraising. She previously operated her shop in Lincoln Park, and while business was doing well, she said she didn’t feel that she was engaging and creating community among her patrons and neighborhood in the way she truly wanted to.

Since moving to her location at Harper Court in Hyde Park in November, Currie has not only been curating a collection of vintage furniture that people easily envision in their own homes, she’s also been creating opportunities for designers of color to host panels and interactive programming in the store. She finds the pieces in her store largely from Black designers and people of color.

“I wanted to create a space where people could feel comfortable with shopping for home decor,” Currie said. “Interior design doesn’t have to be stuffy and exclusive. It can be luxurious and inclusive.”

Finished packages of caramel apples are transported down a conveyor belt at the Affy Tapple factory in Niles. Affy Tapple is celebrating 75 years in business. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Amy Bizzarri

Every autumn in Chicago, the Midwest’s snappiest fall treat — the Affy Tapple caramel apple — makes a big splash at area grocers. The familiar red-and-yellow three-packs of the crispy, gooey, peanutty delights seem to be everywhere you look.

This fall marks the 75th year of Affy Tapple’s “original caramel apple,” a fall tradition that began in 1948 when a Chicago candy store bookkeeper formulated a winning, now top-secret recipe for a crisp apple dipped in buttery caramel and wrapped in a cozy coat of Spanish peanuts.

Edna Kastrup tended to the daily financial recordkeeping at Windy City Confections, a chocolate and candy shop at 7110 N. Clark St., when she developed the recipe for a rich caramel — the color of a copper penny. Kastrup’s caramel boasted the ideal smooth, creamy consistency for coating a tart, crispy apple.

In 1952, Kastrup and her husband, Knud, bought out Windy City Confections and opened their first taffy apple-focused retail store down the street, at 7117 N. Clark St. in Rogers Park. They named their new business Affy Tapple so they’d be among the first companies listed in the telephone book.

Today, truckloads of apples direct from Michigan farms arrive every morning at the doorstep of the Affy Tapple factory in suburban Niles. From mid-August through the end of November, 350,000 apples a day bobble along the assembly line as the company’s team of 350 employees rolls out over 15 million caramel apples a year.

“We still use Mrs. Kastrup’s exact same caramel recipes,” said Derek Dye, marketing manager at Affy Tapple. “It remains a closely guarded secret.”

READ MORE

What is the best way to make the most of fall in Chicago?

