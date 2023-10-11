Afternoon Edition: What’s in Mayor Johnson’s new budget?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

There’s nothing like experiencing a movie surrounded by people.

That collective experience of jumping, laughing, crying and taking in a film in a room full of strangers is just so special.

I’ll never forget watching “Parasite” at the Logan Theatre back in 2019 and the silence that followed the movie’s ending. It felt like everyone was trying to reassemble their scrambled brains. There’s an indescribable feeling one gets when the lights begin to dim and you go somewhere we’ve never been before.

OK. Before I descend into a full-on Nicole Kidman mode, let me get to the point — the Chicago International Film Festival kicks off tonight.

Below, we preview the film fest, which for nearly 60 years has been bringing audiences together. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Fran Spielman

Mayor’s new budget: Mayor Brandon Johnson today presented his $16.6 billion 2024 city budget to the City Council, which he said will “begin the critical investments necessary” to deliver on his campaign promise to “build a better, stronger Chicago.”

Key details: After campaigning that he’d address crime in Chicago by making $1 billion in “investments in people,” Johnson called his budget a “down payment on this administration’s priorities to empower people.” A city official today outlined $26.6 million in new investments meant to deliver on Johnson’s campaign promises. Funding to the Chicago Police Department, a key question for Johnson during his campaign and early months as mayor, will not be cut; instead, the police department budget will go up slightly from $1.94 billion.

Holding the line on property taxes: The mayor is delivering on his campaign promise to hold the line on property taxes and eliminate the automatic escalator that would have increased property taxes to match the rate of inflation. And he’s not proposing any increases in home rule taxes or raising the city’s 4.5% hotel room tax.

What else is in the plan? A pilot program that frees Chicago police officers from responding to mental health emergencies will be expanded, though not enough to provide the citywide alternative Johnson promised. Young people will get 4,000 more “employment opportunities,” bringing the grand total to 28,000 summer jobs — down 4,000 from 2019 and far short of Johnson’s promise to double the number of summer jobs for young people and make those employment opportunities year-round.

The bottom line: Johnson campaigned on a promise to deliver Chicago from violent crime by making $1 billion worth of “investments in people” bankrolled by $800 million in new or higher taxes that level the playing field between the haves and have-nots. His supporters will have to settle for a down payment on the spending front. And they’ll need to wait awhile for the tax burden to be shifted to businesses and wealthy Chicagoans. Johnson was first to admit today that it will take time to “right this ship.”

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Traci Quinn, CEO of Pink Hats Construction and Development Group, works on a model wall made of hempcrete. Isabel Funk/Sun-Times

New natural building material : Hempcrete is a breathable, sustainable building material made from the woody interior of the hemp stalk. While not a direct replacement for modern concrete, it has many other uses, including insulation, wallboard and partition walls. Will Illinois embrace it?



: Hempcrete is a breathable, sustainable building material made from the woody interior of the hemp stalk. While not a direct replacement for modern concrete, it has many other uses, including insulation, wallboard and partition walls. Will Illinois embrace it? Former NFL player arrested : Sergio Brown was taken into custody in Southern California Tuesday in connection with the violent death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, in suburban Maywood last month.



: Sergio Brown was taken into custody in Southern California Tuesday in connection with the violent death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, in suburban Maywood last month. Charges filed against ‘pro-life Spider-Man’ : Criminal charges have been filed against an anti-abortion activist who climbed Accenture Tower Tuesday in an effort to raise money and awareness for his cause, police said.



: Criminal charges have been filed against an anti-abortion activist who climbed Accenture Tower Tuesday in an effort to raise money and awareness for his cause, police said. Cook County Jail population shrinks : The county jail population has dipped below 5,000 for only the second time in nearly four decades, a drop experts link to Illinois’ historic elimination of cash bail last month.



: The county jail population has dipped below 5,000 for only the second time in nearly four decades, a drop experts link to Illinois’ historic elimination of cash bail last month. Theater community reacts to ‘crisis’ report : A devastating report last week on the crisis facing Chicago’s cultural arts community came as little surprise to people who work in the field and have been dealing with the new reality for the last three years.



: A devastating report last week on the crisis facing Chicago’s cultural arts community came as little surprise to people who work in the field and have been dealing with the new reality for the last three years. Student loans FAQs : Student loan payments are back after a three-year pause. These are the researched answers to some questions readers have sent in.



: Student loan payments are back after a three-year pause. These are the researched answers to some questions readers have sent in. Michelin Guide’s new Chicago picks: Eight Chicago restaurants have been added to the popular Michelin Guide, it was announced Wednesday. Among the local eateries highlighted are Atelier, Boonie’s, Cellar Door Provisions, Itoko and more.

THE CHICAGO FILM FEST RETURNS 🎥

Wim Wenders profiles artist Anselm Kiefer in the 3D documentary “Anselm” at this year’s Chicago International Film Festival. Cinema/Chicago

Reporting by Bill Stamets

Now in its 59th iteration, the Chicago International Film Festival returns tonight for a 12-day run.

The fest’s new tagline is “Critics Welcome,” and since everybody’s a critic, as the saying goes, all are welcome to take in the 104 features and 57 shorts in theaters throughout the city. More than 70 filmmakers will also attend screenings.

Festivities kick off at a street fest outside the Music Box Theatre. 🎉

If you plan to go, here are some films you won’t want to miss:

“We Grown Now”(U.S.)

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

From Chicago native Minhal Baig, this drama aims to capture the joys and hardships of growing up in Cabrini-Green through the eyes of two 10-year-old boys.

📍Music Box Theatre, 3733 N Southport Ave

“The Taste of Things”(France)

Friday, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, 5:15 p.m.; Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Tran Anh Hung directs Juliette Binoche playing a genius chef in the 19th century French countryside. Her relationships with her companionate employer and a young girl seeking a mentor make this drama compelling.

📍AMC Newcity, 1500 N. Clybourn

“Terrestrial Verses”(Iran)

Oct. 19, 6 p.m.; Oct. 20, 2:45 p.m.

Co-directors Ali Asgari and Alireza Khatami skewer the theocratic logic of bureaucrats in a series of 10 encounters, most of them between an Iranian citizen and an off-camera official.

📍AMC Newcity, 1500 N. Clybourn

“Alien Island” (Chile/Italy)

Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. AMC; Oct. 18, 2 p.m. Siskel

Cristóbal Valenzuela stages several knowing reenactments that mix with archival footage and interviews to deconstruct a UFO-obsessed cult in the Pinochet era. Wonderfully weird. Spoiler: It’s deemed a documentary.

📍AMC Newcity, 1500 N. Clybourn (Tuesday); Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State (Oct. 18)

“Anselm”(Germany)

Oct. 19, 6 p.m

Wim Wenders profiles the prolific German artist Anselm Kiefer in this masterful 3D documentary. In style and insight he far surpasses his earlier portrait of an avant-garde choreographer in “Pina.”

📍Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

You can find the full list of films here.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Allison Naval, the millionth Chicago Marathon finisher. Provided

Reporting by Cindy Hernandez

First-time marathoner Allison Naval never thought she would be making history as the 1 millionth runner when she crossed the finish line Sunday at the Chicago Marathon.

Naval, of Evanston, signed up for the marathon earlier in the year — thinking she would finally get to cross something off of her bucket list. She was also doing it in support of a cause, the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Naval clocked in at 4:23:13 — beating her personal goal and also ending up as the 1 millionth finisher since the first Chicago Marathon in 1977.

“What I wanted was to just finish, but being able to cross the finish line in a time faster than I anticipated was a great feeling,” she said.

Naval said seeing her family and friends’ faces on the sidelines cheering along the way and knowing her husband would be waiting for her at the finish line was the power boost she needed. Being named the 1 millionth runner never even crossed her mind, she said.

“I kept seeing these flags along the way that said ‘one in a million,’ but the thought that it would be me never even occurred to me. I was just focused on the race,” she said.

