Afternoon Edition: COVID-19 relief loan fraud may include cops, city’s watchdog says

Chicago’s inspector general recently took a look at more than 1,000 COVID-19 relief loans given to city employees and found that some appear fraudulent, according to a new report. Below, we look into what the investigation reveals.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Frank Main

‘Indicators of potential fraud’: The inspector general’s office examined more than 350,000 federal COVID-19 loans approved in the Chicago area, and found more than 1,000 that went to city of Chicago employees, including cops. “Some of those loans may have been obtained legitimately, but a substantial number of the identified loans have indicators of potential fraud,” Inspector General Deborah Witzburg stated in a report released Friday.

One case underway already: Disciplinary proceedings have started against a Streets and Sanitation Department laborer who appears to have engaged in fraud of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to the report. The employee allegedly falsified tax records and reported fake business income for a hair salon. “This is the first public reporting out of a large-scale, ongoing effort,” Witzburg said. The investigation has reportedly lasted more than a year.

Part of larger fraud trend: PPP loans were forgivable, meaning they typically didn’t have to be repaid. People who applied for loans as “sole proprietors” often got loans for the maximum amount, about $20,000, and some got two loans. People could also get Economic Injury Disaster emergency grants for up to $10,000, and those didn’t need to be repaid. The programs were rife with cheating. A federal government watchdog estimated 17% of the $1.2 trillion doled out in those programs was obtained fraudulently.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

An aerial view of the Barack Obama Presidential Center construction site. Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Obama Presidential Center rises : Since August 2021, the sprawling Obama Presidential Center complex has been taking shape in Jackson Park on what will be a 19.3-acre campus, complete with a tower set to top 235 feet when finished. At halfway completion, the center has already become a South Side landmark.



: Since August 2021, the sprawling Obama Presidential Center complex has been taking shape in Jackson Park on what will be a 19.3-acre campus, complete with a tower set to top 235 feet when finished. At halfway completion, the center has already become a South Side landmark. Domestic violence survivors push for protection : Named after a mother who was fatally shot in her Little Village home, “Karina’s Bill” is a state measure aimed at removing firearms from those accused of domestic violence.



: Named after a mother who was fatally shot in her Little Village home, “Karina’s Bill” is a state measure aimed at removing firearms from those accused of domestic violence. Illinois corruption trials’ through line : What do recent Illinois public corruption trials have in common? State Rep. Bob Rita as a government witness, testifying in three cases over the last six months. Still unknown is whether the Blue Island Democrat will be called to testify at the upcoming trial of his longtime ally, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.



: What do recent Illinois public corruption trials have in common? State Rep. Bob Rita as a government witness, testifying in three cases over the last six months. Still unknown is whether the Blue Island Democrat will be called to testify at the upcoming trial of his longtime ally, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan. Federal flood relief : More than $200 million in federal flood relief has been awarded to thousands of Cook County residents whose homes flooded this summer. For those who were hardest hit, the FEMA relief has been far from enough. Many are still in the throes of recovery from this summer’s floods.



: More than $200 million in federal flood relief has been awarded to thousands of Cook County residents whose homes flooded this summer. For those who were hardest hit, the FEMA relief has been far from enough. Many are still in the throes of recovery from this summer’s floods. Matriarch of blues dynasty mourned : Jeannine M. Baker, who died Sept. 23, kept her family safe, fed and rocking. Her late husband was Chicago bluesman Lonnie Brooks. Her sons, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Wayne Baker Brooks, are also blues musicians. “She was the glue,” Ronnie Baker Brooks said.



: Jeannine M. Baker, who died Sept. 23, kept her family safe, fed and rocking. Her late husband was Chicago bluesman Lonnie Brooks. Her sons, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Wayne Baker Brooks, are also blues musicians. “She was the glue,” Ronnie Baker Brooks said. With streaming, sports fans lose : The cable bundle is coming apart as providers hemorrhage subscribers and leagues migrate to streaming services, forcing fans to pay twice to watch games for which, back in the day, they used to pay nothing outside of buying the TV, writes Jeff Agrest.



: The cable bundle is coming apart as providers hemorrhage subscribers and leagues migrate to streaming services, forcing fans to pay twice to watch games for which, back in the day, they used to pay nothing outside of buying the TV, writes Jeff Agrest. Basketball museum finds home : The Basketball Museum of Illinois, while still in its infancy, has found a permanent home in Bedford Park’s Wintrust Sports Complex.



: The Basketball Museum of Illinois, while still in its infancy, has found a permanent home in Bedford Park’s Wintrust Sports Complex. Lucinda Williams in town: Ahead of her performance Friday at the Riviera Theatre, the famed Americana artist spoke with the Sun-Times about her career, memoir and latest album.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Dolores Navarro Yuda works on a mural at the National Museum of Mexican Art last month. The mural is part of the exhibit, “Día de Muertos, Living Presence.” Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

🌮 Tacos & Tequila Fest at the Zoo

Friday, 6:30-10 p.m.

📍Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St

This after-hours event at the zoo offers the opportunity to get down on some food, listen to music and stroll the zoo in an adults-only environment.

Admission: $44

❤️ Guided Día de Muertos tour

Saturday, 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

📍National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St

Attend a guided tour through the museum’s Day of the Dead exhibit — titled “Dia de Muertos, Living Presence” — and learn about the pieces highlighted.

Admission: Free

🍂 Rosehill Cemetery Fall Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

📍Rosehill Cemetery, 5800 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Stop by for a historic walking tour throughout the cemetery — plus a pumpkin weigh-in contest, a scavenger hunt and more.

Admission: Free

🎃 Harvest Fest at Indian Boundary Park

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

📍Indian Boundary Park, 2500 W. Lunt Ave

Come out for this family-friendly fest, where you can pick your own pumpkin from the park district’s pumpkin patch and personalize it at a decoration station. There will also be children’s music, inflatables and a reptile show.

Admission: Free

👟 Nature Walk and Yoga

Sunday, 11 a.m.

📍35th Street Pedestrian Bridge, 3500 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Skip the brunch rush and check out a hidden gem of a park by the lake and practice some yoga.

Admission: $15+

🍷 Andersonville Wine Walk

Sunday, 3-6 p.m.

📍Check in at 5344 N. Clark St

Businesses along the Andersonville strip of Clark Street will turn into wine- tasting destinations that you can stop by at your own pace.

Admission: $40

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The Fine Arts Building (center) at 410 S. Michigan Ave. will celebrate its 125th anniversary Friday. Sun-Times File

Reporting by Kyle MacMillan

The Fine Arts Building on Michigan Avenue, which sits across from Grant Park and between Van Buren Street and Ida B. Wells Drive, counts among Chicago’s most distinctive and most visited architectural gems.

The venerable building will celebrate its 125th anniversary with an open house and party from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday that includes a free concert by resident pianist Yulia Lipmanovich and other performances, gallery openings, artist demonstrations, refreshments and hands-on activities.

“It’s a pretty massive milestone,” said Jacob Harvey, the building’s managing artistic director. “There is just as much vibrancy of all arts sectors here as there ever was, so it calls for celebrating that.”

There is simply no other structure like it in the United States. Certainly, historic, arts-focused buildings exist in other cities, but none of them can match the long history of the Fine Arts Building, and neither has its breadth of artistic activities, including dance, architecture, classical music, puppetry, jazz, photography and art.

Notable tenants have included architect Frank Lloyd Wright; the groundbreaking Chicago Little Theatre; the headquarters of the Illinois women’s suffrage movement; the Chicago Human Rhythm Project; and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras.

“The importance of the Fine Arts Building,” said Tim Samuelson, the city of Chicago’s cultural historian emeritus, “is that it was and continues to be a place with a very diverse artistic community for many different disciplines, all working together, socializing and trading ideas, and basically, contributing to Chicago’s creativity.”

