Afternoon Edition: After being tracked by a stranger, couple sues Apple

For nearly 20 years, Chicago band Mucca Pazza, born from the city's underground music scene, has grown into becoming what one member describes as a "big ocean-going barge" — complete with some 30-odd members and a marching-band-meets-rock-band sound.

Reporting by Stephanie Zimmerman

Local couple joins AirTag suit: A suburban Chicago couple who discovered an Apple AirTag hidden in the wheel well of their car last summer, apparently tracking its every move, are now part of a lawsuit against Apple accusing the company of creating a device that’s easily exploited by stalkers. Desiree and Frank Freeman’s experience is one of 35 new examples added to the proposed class action filed in federal court in Northern California.

‘Very unsettling’: The couple, who lived in Country Club Hills but have since moved elsewhere, discovered someone was tracking them in June, when their niece, who’d been riding in their car, got an alert on her iPhone that an AirTag was nearby. They couldn’t find anything despite hours of searching the car. Then they called the police, who found an AirTag wrapped in black tape and concealed in a wheel well of the car next to a splash guard. “It was very unsettling,” said Desiree Freeman, who said the couple still have no idea who placed it there.

A history of misuse: Almost immediately after AirTags were introduced in April 2021, reports surfaced of domestic violence victims and others being stalked by people who’d attached AirTags to their vehicles or other items. A Sun-Times investigation last year found numerous reports to the Chicago Police Department about mysterious AirTags used to stalk or harass people. The reports, from across the city, included instances of ex-boyfriends or ex-husbands showing up at places the stalking victims would go. Only later, when victims found an AirTag, did they realize they’d been tracked.

Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in 2019. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Will jurors hear Burke’s comments? : Heightened tensions created by the war between Israel and Hamas have a federal judge reconsidering whether “distasteful” comments by former Ald. Edward M. Burke about Jewish people should be heard by jurors during his corruption trial next month.



: Heightened tensions created by the war between Israel and Hamas have a federal judge reconsidering whether “distasteful” comments by former Ald. Edward M. Burke about Jewish people should be heard by jurors during his corruption trial next month. Local student killed at Jackson State University : Jaylen Burns, an “ambitious and bright” student from Country Club Hills, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the JSU campus in Mississippi Sunday, according to the school. He was 21.



: Jaylen Burns, an “ambitious and bright” student from Country Club Hills, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on the JSU campus in Mississippi Sunday, according to the school. He was 21. Property tax bill deadline set : Second-installment tax bills for Cook County property owners are due Dec. 1.



: Second-installment tax bills for Cook County property owners are due Dec. 1. City wants your food scraps : Chicago announced its first citywide composting program Monday, with 15 drop-off locations for residents to help make the city greener, according to a news release.



: Chicago announced its first citywide composting program Monday, with 15 drop-off locations for residents to help make the city greener, according to a news release. 3.5 stars for ‘Frankenstein’: In Joffrey Ballet’s Chicago premiere of the late Liam Scarlett’s adaptation, Jonathan Dole powerfully conveys the hurt, twisted emotions and deep humanity of the creature brought back to life, writes Kyle MacMillan in his review for the Sun-Times.

... is looking for a boyfriend — emphasis on friend

For the Sun-Times’ new advice column, a 92-year-old Uptown resident wrote in, asking for some guidance on how to find a new boyfriend. Angela Cheng/Sun-Times

A 92-year-old widow in Uptown wrote into the Sun-Times’ new advice column about an issue people of any age can relate to — a desire for a companion, along with the insecurities that come with putting yourself out there.

“I’m a well-preserved, attractive, well-dressed 92-year-old widow in excellent health,” she writes, saying she lives among “many good people of all sexes, with good friends in each of them,” and that “everyone here knows my age.”

“How do I go about getting a (straight) male boyfriend, with the emphasis on friend?”

In response, columnist Ismael Peréz recommended she start by letting the people around her know that she’s looking, since they all should have an available brother, cousin or friend they think could be a good fit for her.

“Put it out into the universe, and let the good people around you know that you are ready and open to sharing your life with someone again,” Ismael advises. And when it comes to potential companions knowing she’s 92, Ismael says that she should lean in.

“Show off your age with pride,” Ismael says. “If you feel confident enough to give 70- and 80-year-old women a run for their money, put on your favorite lipstick and your nicest dress and do it.

“Don’t let self-doubt overshadow what you know makes you feel beautiful, or keep you from what you desire. And if someone does have an issue with your age, don’t bother with childish 80-year-old men.”

Mucca Pazza has been making music in Chicago for nearly 20 years. Jason Creps

Reporting by Jessi Roti

Formed in 2004 along the banks of the Chicago River, practicing in the parking lot of a steel mill, Mucca Pazza has thrilled audiences from Lollapalooza and the Montreal Jazz Festival to the Lincoln Center with its thunderous live show.

A group of talented musicians and respected performance artists from the city’s underground, the group’s goal has been to spread joy through what it admits is “goofy” and “absurd,” but is an act that has provided care and community to more than 60 members since its inception.

Initially, they were just eight. Within the first six months, eight ballooned to 20, and 20 climbed to hold steady now at 30(ish).

The outfit’s perseverance speaks to its roots in the city. Referring to its vibe as “Chicago-style,” Andy Dietrich, one of the act’s original drummers and composers, says the city is a place where “people get to work and don’t get caught up too much in complaining and just get things done.” That has instilled a similar work ethic in Chicago’s artists.

“Chicago tends to keep people around because the community is very strong. It’s a loyal place,” says sousaphone player Akshat Jain. “Once you find your people, you’re with those people, and you’re there to support them and uplift them.”

What’s the best way to handle having a noisy neighbor?

