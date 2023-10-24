Afternoon Edition: What CPD did when the KKK recruited cops 55 years ago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Today, we continue our series examining extremism in the Chicago Police Department.

According to an investigation by the Sun-Times, WBEZ and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Chicago police have not aggressively investigated cops linked to extremist groups, even as newly elected Mayor Brandon Johnson vowed to fire them.

Below, we look back more than 55 years ago, when several officers privately pledged their allegiance to the KKK, to see how the Chicago Police Department approached extremism in its ranks then. 👇

Plus, we have the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba | Sun-Times

CPD and the KKK: Fifty-five years ago, when some officers got involved with the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, the Chicago Police Department assigned an officer to go undercover and raid the home of a cop who was recruiting colleagues to the radical and potentially violent group. The city’s police board then moved swiftly to rid the department of all the extremist officers.

A different approach: The story of how Chicago police aggressively rooted out the Klansmen in its ranks contrasts sharply with the lax approach taken toward the cops who have allied themselves in recent years with 21st century extremist groups. While police officials recently said being a member of extremist organizations is not necessarily against the rules, police department leaders in the late 1960s heatedly contended the KKK affiliation of those officers was incompatible with the oath they’d taken as Chicago cops.

Investigations vary: An internal investigation in 1967 forced three officers to promptly quit, and the city police board soon fired another three KKK-linked cops. Recently, the police department has been criticized for allowing officers with ties to extremist groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percenters to stay on the force. For example, Chicago police officials closed a probe into cops’ ties to the Oath Keepers last year without finding any wrongdoing or investigating most of the officers linked to the group. But pressed by WBEZ and the Sun-Times, the police department last week said it’s opening a new investigation.

Demonstrators protest the planned tent camp for a migrants at 38th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park last week. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Toxic past raises tent site concerns : Eleven acres of South Side land being assessed for a migrant tent camp has a long history of industrial use, raising questions about possibly polluted soil and its health impact on the hundreds of people who would live there.



: Eleven acres of South Side land being assessed for a migrant tent camp has a long history of industrial use, raising questions about possibly polluted soil and its health impact on the hundreds of people who would live there. Families left without CPS bus ride demand help : Chicago Public Schools is facing more pressure to help the families of children who are traveling to magnet and selective-enrollment schools this year without district-provided busing, as well to make sure students in special education get legally mandated transportation.



: Chicago Public Schools is facing more pressure to help the families of children who are traveling to magnet and selective-enrollment schools this year without district-provided busing, as well to make sure students in special education get legally mandated transportation. Mayor urges rejection of arbiter’s ruling : Just days after striking a contract deal with the city’s largest police union, Mayor Brandon Johnson urged City Council members late Monday to reject an arbitrator’s ruling allowing cops to have the most serious disciplinary cases against them be heard out of public view.



: Just days after striking a contract deal with the city’s largest police union, Mayor Brandon Johnson urged City Council members late Monday to reject an arbitrator’s ruling allowing cops to have the most serious disciplinary cases against them be heard out of public view. Nearing record-breaking temps: Today’s abnormally warm weather was forecast to reach a high of 80 degrees, falling just short of the Oct. 24 record of 83 degrees set in 1963, according to the National Weather Service.

... wonders whether their partner is invited, too

Is my partner invited, too? Someone in Chicago asks. Angela Cheng/Sun-Times

In the latest edition of Someone in Chicago, the Sun-Times’ new advice column, a reader asked: When you invite a person in a relationship to something, is it implied their significant other is also invited?

“I’m sometimes guilty of bringing my partner to things they weren’t explicitly invited to. What do you think? Is it a faux pas?”

In response, columnist Ismael Peréz recommended that, in general, when invited, always ask if you can bring your partner along.

How acceptable it is for a partner to tag along uninvited depends on the situation, Ismael says. If it’s a casual party, the host should be prepared to welcome more people.

But a curated dinner? “In this case, you’d better ask or risk being considered rude and inconsiderate and lose the possibility of a future invitation.”

And if you’re trying to make it work with someone your friends don’t like, leave them at home, Ismael says.

“It’s important to read the room.”

Artist Grace Bazylewski and her work. Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

Reporting by Joanna Marszałek

Grace Bazylewski believes that most of world’s problems today are the result of people not making enough effort to understand each other. She’s trying to change that by handing them some folded paper and a pair of scissors.

This is how she introduces them to wycinanki (ve-chee-non-kee), the old Polish folk art of paper-cutting, stylized by regions of Poland. The designs include flowers, trees, animals, stars and abstract forms, as well as genre scenes and multilayered glue-ons. The only limit is the paper cutter’s imagination and creativity.

“What I learned is that it will almost always start a conversation. Where are you from? Where did your parents come from? What is your family history? And all that while having fun and getting creative,” said Bazylewski, a Chicago-born Polish-American from south suburban Lansing, who has been practicing her craft for over 50 years and has taught it for about 30.

Bazylewski, who is fluent in Polish, teaches wycinanki to groups of various backgrounds at public libraries, museums, galleries, schools and churches. She customizes designs for the group she’s working with but always includes a Polish component because, she says, it is a part of her history.

The magic happens when the paper is opened to reveal the cutter’s creation.

“That’s the same reaction for the 3-year-old as it is for the 70-year-old. It’s that moment of discovery. They are like, ‘Wow, I made it.’ I do it for that moment,” said Bazylewski.

READ MORE

