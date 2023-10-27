Afternoon Edition: How the client of a crooked bank got out of $4M owed — then got millions more in loans

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re shining a light on a key aspect of the ongoing Washington Federal Bank for Savings saga.

The tiny, now-failed Bridgeport bank has been embroiled in scandal. Sixteen people have been charged with crimes involving the failed bank. They include three former bank board members and six former employees. So far, 14 have been convicted.

Among them is former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, a Washington Federal borrower who was found guilty of lying to regulators about how much he owed the bank.

Below, we focus on Edward H. Gobbo, who after getting out of paying $4 million he owed to Washington Federal, was able to borrow millions more in loans.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Tim Novak and Robert Herguth

A payout amid bankruptcy: As John Gembara, the president of a tiny Bridgeport bank, was running what ultimately was exposed as a multimillion dollar embezzlement scheme, one of its biggest customers was getting out of having to repay $4 million he owed the bank by filing for bankruptcy. But that didn’t stop Washington Federal Bank for Savings from lending even more money to Edward Gobbo once his bankruptcy court case was over. Gembara kept on giving the bank’s money to Gobbo — whom former bank employees have described in court as among a group of Gembara insiders who were known as “friends of John” — for five years.

Loans kept coming: The loans didn’t stop coming until a few months before Gembara was found dead in another bank customer’s home in December 2017 — a death ruled a suicide. Regulators soon shut the bank down. Not long after, federal bank examiners discovered that Gobbo and his immediate family owed more than $3.8 million on 27 residential loans, some of them years overdue, court records show.

Gobbo under investigation: It’s unclear how much money federal regulators have recovered from the Gobbos, though they have sold some of the properties for which the loans were given. Gobbo, who a former bank employee has testified showed up at the bank about every other day, hasn’t been charged with any crime. But a source said he remains under investigation by federal agencies still trying to figure out why Gembara looted the bank that previously had been run by his father and grandfather. Sixteen people have been charged with crimes involving the failed bank. They include three former bank board members and six former employees. So far, 14 have been convicted.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall (left) is defending Chief Deputy Sheriff Andrew Schroeder (right), who joined the Oath Keepers in 2010. Stephenson County sheriff’s website

Illinois sheriff defends cop who joined Oath Keepers : Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall says his chief deputy, Andrew Schroeder, once signed up for the Oath Keepers, thinking it was just an organization that backed police and the military — but he now renounces any ties to the anti-government extremist group.



: Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall says his chief deputy, Andrew Schroeder, once signed up for the Oath Keepers, thinking it was just an organization that backed police and the military — but he now renounces any ties to the anti-government extremist group. Former Westinghouse basketball star dies in crash : Jamarcus Ellis, a former high school star athlete on the West Side in the mid-2000s, died early Friday when his vehicle ran into a viaduct pillar near Pilsen. Ellis, 38, is survived by three sons.



: Jamarcus Ellis, a former high school star athlete on the West Side in the mid-2000s, died early Friday when his vehicle ran into a viaduct pillar near Pilsen. Ellis, 38, is survived by three sons. State Senate president returns campaign cash : A recent Sun-Times story revealed that Illinois Senate President Don Harmon accepted campaign contributions from a red-light camera contractor weeks after backing a bill prohibiting politicians from doing just that. Now, a spokesman says the campaign cash has been given back.



: A recent Sun-Times story revealed that Illinois Senate President Don Harmon accepted campaign contributions from a red-light camera contractor weeks after backing a bill prohibiting politicians from doing just that. Now, a spokesman says the campaign cash has been given back. Bears’ Bagent overcomes undrafted challenges : Most undrafted rookies never get the opportunity QB Tyson Bagent earned, much less look as comfortable as he did in the Bears’ 30-12 win against the Raiders. Patrick Finley spoke to several coaches who were once unheralded prospects about what Bagent faces with the undrafted “scarlet letter.”



: Most undrafted rookies never get the opportunity QB Tyson Bagent earned, much less look as comfortable as he did in the Bears’ 30-12 win against the Raiders. Patrick Finley spoke to several coaches who were once unheralded prospects about what Bagent faces with the undrafted “scarlet letter.” Siddhartha in Chicago : Already on the second leg of his U.S. tour, Mexican singer-songwriter Jorge Siddhartha González, known artistically as Siddhartha, makes his return to Chicago Friday — after seven years — with a performance at the Copernicus Center.



: Already on the second leg of his U.S. tour, Mexican singer-songwriter Jorge Siddhartha González, known artistically as Siddhartha, makes his return to Chicago Friday — after seven years — with a performance at the Copernicus Center. Marilyn Katz remembered: Marilyn Katz, a behind-the-scenes force in Chicago politics and activism for decades, died Thursday. She was 78. Ms. Katz marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and helped elect Mayor Harold Washington. Her views were forged as an activist with Students for a Democratic Society during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎃

Scenes from last year’s Dog Halloween Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Streeterville. This year’s party kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

🐶 Streeterville Dog Halloween Party

Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

📍Kern Terrace Garden at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Hundreds of pups and their people will gather for a Halloween costume party and parade that has gone to the dogs. “It will be a pawsitvely fun morning where everyone is a wiener,” organizers say.

Admission: Free

🎃 Pumpkin Fest at Unity Park

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

📍Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave.

This neighborhood event invites families to celebrate Halloween, featuring a pumpkin patch, face painting, a spooky photo booth, a DJ, and of course, candy. Plus, a Día de Muertos station with an ofrenda.

Admission: Free

🍬 Slightly Spooky Saturday

Saturday, 12-8 p.m.

📍Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

This family-friendly Halloween event returns, with more than 70 candy stations stocked and ready for kids in costumes. Also, live performances, educational science experiences, a costume carnival and more.

Admission: Free

🍂 Bronzeville’s Fall Festival

Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

📍Absolutely Anything Essential, 3521 S. King Drive

Back for its third iteration, this festival will include food and craft vendors, a kids zone with live entertainment, free haircuts and coats for youth, a costume contest and more.

Admission: Free

👻 Lincoln Park Spooktacular

Saturday and Sunday 1-4 p.m.

📍Lincoln Park, Lincoln Avenue and Clark Street

Area businesses will transform into trick-or-treat stops for children. Plus, a Halloween costume for your dog.

Admission: Free

🍁 McKinley Park Harvest Festival

Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

📍 McKinley Park Community Garden, 3844 S. Damen Ave.

This event will feature local vendors, a pumpkin giveaway, a costume contest, face painting, recipe sharing and more.

Admission: Free

❤️ Día de los Muertos Xicágo

Saturday, 3 p.m.

📍National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.

This event will transform the museum and its surroundings into a space to remember lost loved ones. Ofrendas created by community members will be there, along with live musical performances and art activities.

Admission: Free

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Brown Sugar Baker owner Stephanie Hart looks to take her sweets nationwide with a new factory and several partnerships. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mariah Rush

Brown Sugar Bakery owner Stephanie Hart slowly pulled apart a chocolate-coated candy to reveal a gooey center dripping with caramel — a treat that will soon be available nationwide.

“See, this is what I love about our turtles,” Hart said. “They stretch like cheese.”

Hart was celebrating the opening Thursday of her bakery’s 10,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ashburn with a ribbon-cutting. She was joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s deputy mayor of business and neighborhood development, Kenya Merritt, among other politicians.

Brown Sugar Bakery has been a mainstay on the South Side, with its current storefront selling cakes, chocolates and candies in Greater Grand Crossing, at 328 E. 75th St. Now Hart will be able to sell her products nationwide with the new manufacturing facility, formerly the home of Cupid Candies’ factory, near 76th Street and Western Avenue. The new plant will likely employ 50 people by the end of the year, she said.

Hart has taken Cupid Candies under her sweets-based empire and now is partnering with Chicago-based Angelica’s Bakery to bring her cakes to grocery stores this holiday season, she said.

Pritzker praised Hart Thursday, calling her “a hero to many” and an inspiration to minority female entrepreneurs.

READ MORE

