Afternoon Edition: Park district accused of mishandling sex harassment claim — again

In a general sense, I think it’s safe to say we’re all vaguely familiar with the cliche jokes about aging.

One-liners about creaky knees, sore backs, Zillow hunting and the thrill of finding a comfortable, sensible sneaker are pretty ubiquitous online — especially coming from aging millennials like myself.

That’s why it’s particularly refreshing to encounter someone like lifelong Chicagoan Dorothy Hoffner, who, at 104 years old, recently became the oldest living person to parachute from a plane.

“What has age got to do with what you’re doing?” Hoffner told the Sun-Times Monday. “I’m 104 years old. So what?”

Below, we’ve got more on Hoffner — plus the community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ

Light discipline for silence: Maya Solis, a politically connected manager at the scandal-plagued Chicago Park District, failed to report another employee’s sexual harassment allegation but faced only light discipline, according to documents obtained by WBEZ. Solis — a daughter of disgraced former Ald. Danny Solis — continues in her $126,072-a-year post as one of three region directors for the park district, despite an internal investigation that found she learned about the sexual harassment allegation in 2018 and did not report it.

Victim takes action: The female employee who says she was sexually harassed has recently filed a complaint against the park district with the city’s Commission on Human Relations. The employee alleges she told Solis about her problem “on numerous occasions” before she went to the inspector general’s office last year, and she complained that the park district has not further disciplined Solis, according to documents obtained through an open-records request. The park district has urged the Human Relations Commission to dismiss the complaint.

Reputation for corruption: The ongoing dispute marks the latest problem with sexual misconduct accusations at the park district — where a scandal involving abuse of lifeguards at beaches and pools led to the resignations of top officials in 2021.

Officials cut a ribbon Tuesday at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple in River North. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ribbon-cutting for casino : About three weeks after Illinois Gaming Board regulators let Bally’s open its doors to gamblers, Mayor Brandon Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Medinah Temple in River North, which is expected to take bets for the next three years while a bigger permanent casino is built in the River West neighborhood.



: About three weeks after Illinois Gaming Board regulators let Bally’s open its doors to gamblers, Mayor Brandon Johnson helped cut the ceremonial ribbon at Medinah Temple in River North, which is expected to take bets for the next three years while a bigger permanent casino is built in the River West neighborhood. Chicago Marathon street closures : The 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set for Sunday — and that means street closures have already begun, including Balbo Drive between Columbus and Du Sable Lake Shore Drive.



: The 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon is set for Sunday — and that means street closures have already begun, including Balbo Drive between Columbus and Du Sable Lake Shore Drive. Planned migrant shelter draws ire : Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) on Monday unleashed his anger at Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to turn the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse in Galewood into a shelter for 200 migrants for at least six months. “We can’t take these resources, especially in our underserved communities,” Taliaferro said.



: Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) on Monday unleashed his anger at Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plan to turn the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse in Galewood into a shelter for 200 migrants for at least six months. “We can’t take these resources, especially in our underserved communities,” Taliaferro said. Ford lays off hundreds : Workers at a Chicago-area Ford Motor Co. plant have been laid off amid the United Auto Workers strike. About 330 employees were laid off between the stamping plant in Chicago Heights and an engine plant in Lima, Ohio, Ford said.



: Workers at a Chicago-area Ford Motor Co. plant have been laid off amid the United Auto Workers strike. About 330 employees were laid off between the stamping plant in Chicago Heights and an engine plant in Lima, Ohio, Ford said. Ald. Lopez running for Congress : Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), one of the police union’s staunchest City Council supporters, declared his candidacy Tuesday for Congress against progressive leader U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.



: Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), one of the police union’s staunchest City Council supporters, declared his candidacy Tuesday for Congress against progressive leader U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. Alerts incoming : A nationwide test evaluating the capabilities of the country’s emergency alert system will take place Wednesday afternoon.



: A nationwide test evaluating the capabilities of the country’s emergency alert system will take place Wednesday afternoon. 2023 Equity Jeff Awards : The 2023 Equity Jeff Awards ceremony at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook was the center of the local theater universe Monday night as the annual gala recognized excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions. The Goodman Theatre led the pack, receiving 12 awards by night’s end.



: The 2023 Equity Jeff Awards ceremony at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook was the center of the local theater universe Monday night as the annual gala recognized excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions. The Goodman Theatre led the pack, receiving 12 awards by night’s end. A Messi situation: Lionel Messi was set to play in Chicago Wednesday, but after missing four of Inter Miami’s last five matches, it’s not certain if he’ll make an appearance. That spells potential disappointment for the thousands of fans who bought tickets to watch the soccer superstar take on the Fire at Soldier Field.

Clockwise from left: U-pick fruit at Apple Holler; Zestar apples from Curtis Orchards; the barn at Peck & Bushel Fruit Company. Provided photos

Reporting by Kerry Cardoza | WBEZ

Last week, we shared a brief list of fun fall things to do in and beyond Chicago. Among our recommendations — apple picking at Curtis Orchard in Champaign.

Today, we’re gonna zoom in on that rural pastime and share a few more apple-pickin’ opportunities, also known as U-pick, for you to consider this season.

🍏Edwards Orchard

📍7061 Centerville Road, Poplar Grove, Illinois

Edwards Orchard sits about two hours northwest of Chicago and grows two dozen apple varieties for picking, ensuring there’s always something in season. Don’t leave without stopping in the cafe for hot apple cider doughnuts.

🍯Honey Hill Orchard

📍11783 Waterman Road, Waterman, Illinois

Dozens of apple varieties, plus pumpkins, are available for picking at this orchard — located less than two hours west of the city. U-pick produce is cash only. You can buy raw honey and caramel apples on-site. This year, the orchard hosts a Pumpkin Harvest Weekend, Oct. 13-15.

🌽All Seasons Orchard

📍14510 IL Route 176, Woodstock, Illinois

This orchard and pumpkin farm has one of the largest Honeycrisp apple orchards in northern Illinois, but check before you go to see what’s available that day. Asian pears are also available for picking. For families, this year the orchard has expanded its “fun farm” to include a ropes course and pig races, in addition to attractions, a corn maze, a bee observation station and more.

🚜County Line Orchard

📍200 S. County Line Road, Hobart, Indiana

Not too far from the Indiana border, you’ll find County Line, which offers U-Pick apples, pumpkins and sunflowers, while in season, throughout the fall. An all-access pass includes a corn maze, tractor rides and, for the smallest kids, a soybean maze.

Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest living person to parachute from a plane when she jumped Sunday in Ottawa, Ill. Provided by Daniel Wilsey

Reporting by David Struett and Violet Miller

It’s never too late to cross something off your bucket list.

At 104 years old, Dorothy Hoffner became the oldest person to parachute from a plane on Sunday.

The lifelong Chicagoan pushed aside her walker to board a plane at Skydive Chicago Airport in Ottawa, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, saying “there was nothing scary about it.”

“It was nice, peaceful. I had to keep myself awake so I could see that scenery,” Hoffner said after landing.

Hoffner broke the current Guinness world record for the oldest tandem parachute jump, set in 2022 by a 103-year-old in Sweden. Though certification of her record is pending, Hoffner doesn’t care much for the record or the focus on her age, calling it “ridiculous.”

