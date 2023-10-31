Afternoon Edition: Why restaurants are still adding fees to your bill

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Reporting by David Struett

Fees on fees: As the restaurant industry began to weather the pandemic and attempt to recover from losses, restaurant owners tacked on surcharges or other extra fees to stay afloat. More than three years later, Chicago customers are still seeing extra charges on their bills — and many are not happy about it. Restaurant owners say they need the surcharges to stay in business and keep their menu prices competitive. Critics say it’s a sneaky way to increase the bill.

How much are we talking?Many surcharges are a few percentage points of the total to cover costs such as labor, food or credit card fees, but can be as high as 25% to cover employee tips. More Chicago restaurants may resort to service fees as the city phases out the tipped-worker subminimum wage. Restaurant surcharges are legal in Chicago as long as they’re posted before purchase and not labeled as a tax. In New York City, surcharges have been banned for decades. They were briefly allowed during the worst of COVID, then banned again when lockdowns lifted.

Customers react: Local Reddit users have added more than 150 Chicago restaurants with service charges on what they call a “Surcharge Offenders List.” Most restaurants on the list charge about 3%. Izzy Kharasch, a restaurant consultant and owner of Hospitality Works in Deerfield, tells owners to avoid surcharges. “When they do that, they’re trying to sneak one by you,” he said.

Chicago police and city officials announce charges in the Oct. 29 mass shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Charges filed in Halloween party mass shooting : A 48-year-old man with a record of arrests for murder, attempted murder and carjacking has been charged with opening fire on a West Side Halloween party over the weekend, wounding at least 15 people, Chicago police announced Tuesday.



: A 48-year-old man with a record of arrests for murder, attempted murder and carjacking has been charged with opening fire on a West Side Halloween party over the weekend, wounding at least 15 people, Chicago police announced Tuesday. State’s bid for federal semiconductor hub : Illinois’ latest push to land a federal semiconductor technology center is just one cog in a strategic plan by state leaders to build up the state’s innovation economy — and turbocharge scientific discoveries — for decades to come.



: Illinois’ latest push to land a federal semiconductor technology center is just one cog in a strategic plan by state leaders to build up the state’s innovation economy — and turbocharge scientific discoveries — for decades to come. Brand new Bear : The Bears are finally getting the pass rusher they’ve coveted after agreeing to a trade for Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, a source told the Sun-Times. They dealt a 2024 second-round pick to get him.



: The Bears are finally getting the pass rusher they’ve coveted after agreeing to a trade for Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, a source told the Sun-Times. They dealt a 2024 second-round pick to get him. ‘The Exorcist’ turns 50: In honor of the beloved and reviled film reaching the half-century milestone soon, Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper revisits the horror classic. Just in time for Halloween.

Embracing spooky spirits in Chicago

The Black Hearts Club tropical and tart communal cocktail. Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink/Austin Handler

Reporting by Lisa Shames

When it comes to crafting themed cocktails and beverages, few holidays offer as much creative fun as Halloween.

“Generally, I think bartenders are obsessed with making drinks that are sophisticated, classy and beautiful,” says Aneka Saxon, beverage director for Wicker Park’s Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink, and Headquarters Beercade in River North. “Halloween gives us permission to be ugly, bold.”

Here are some local spots offering some spooky spirits this Halloween.

Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink

Stop by this dining and cocktail destination to try the Black Hearts Club communal cocktail. The drink is made with Ron Cihuatan Artesano 10-year-old pineapple rum with Ron Cihuatan Jade white rum, fresh lime juice, Campari and a small spoonful of activated charcoal, the latter of which turns the drink black. Shaken and finished with a splash of soda water, it’s served in a heart-shaped glass and garnished with a white rose.

📍1846 W. Division

After

At West Loop’s After, you’ll find six Halloween-inspired cocktails — ranging from a Spooky Old Fashioned (tequila, hibiscus skull, orange) and Witch’s Cauldron (mezcal, beet, strawberry amaro) to Zombie (rum, grapefruit), as well as six small plates from the menu tweaked slightly to add to the Halloween theme.

📍1338 W. Fulton

Bamboo Club

If you’ve yet to attend, Nightmare on Clark Street marks its final night of the year at this Wrigleyville establishment tonight. Parts of the three-story venue and its patio are transformed into a multilevel house of horrors for the haunted immersive experience. If that’s not your thing, you can skip the spectacle and hang in the bar sipping on Jell-O shots in syringes or spooky cocktails such as Freddy’s Tequila, The Monster Mash and Dracula’s Blood.

📍3505 N. Clark

Jessella Santos (right), 14, performing with Yamileth Mendoza, 19, says the improv club at Carl Schurz High School is a place where “I could just be myself.” Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

At Schurz High School on the Northwest Side, students take part in an improv club, where they are handed a situation — often something humorous — and, without a script, must act it out.

The students are living with a range of conditions, from autism to attention deficit disorder, their coach, Kevin McKinstry, says. “Or something like that that makes it hard for them to understand social cues, makes it hard for them to be able to understand what is appropriate to say in certain situations.”

McKinstry recruits kids after talking to the school’s counselors and social workers. He is a special education teacher at Schurz, with improv training at Second City and ComedySportz, among other places. He was also painfully shy as a kid and as a young adult.

The club’s goal is to help kids better communicate in the real world. On a recent evening, they tossed invisible red balls at each other, pretending they were wizards or characters from “Star Wars.” The idea is to keep the conversation going, whatever that conversation may be — particularly for kids who are exceptionally shy. Now in its seventh year, dozens of kids have joined in that time, McKinstry says.

“I was very nervous when I first got here,” said 14-year-old Jessella Santos during a recent improv club meetup. ”But I learned that everyone was a friend, that I wouldn’t be judged here, that I could just be myself.”

