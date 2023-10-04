Afternoon Edition: DCFS director resigns

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

When it comes to a good, well-written sitcom, its characters — if done right — have the ability to resonate with audiences far beyond the series finale.

Case in point? Nearly 40 years after “Three’s Company” went off the air, people are still connecting with Helen Roper. Look no further than last weekend on the South Side, where more than a hundred fans showed up dressed as the icon and hit the bars together.

Below, we’ve got more on the Beverly caftan crawl. 👇

Plus — the community news you need to know this afternoon.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Tina Sfondeles

DCFS head resigns: Marc Smith, director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services since 2019, announced Wednesday he would step down from his high-profile post by year’s end. His announcement comes a week after a blistering report from the Illinois auditor general that found 33 instances of noncompliance by the agency under his leadership.

Tenure marked by turmoil: As the head of DCFS, Smith faced numerous contempt charges for failing to properly care for children in the agency. An internal review in 2019 found a lack of collaboration between investigators and case managers and a gap in historical information about allegations. While state budgets have nearly doubled since Smith took over, that hasn’t translated into improved care for children under the agency, Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert said.

A mixed legacy: Prior to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointment of Smith in 2019, the state struggled to find steady leadership at the troubled agency, with an astounding 12 acting and interim directors having run it over 10 years. Smith provided “sorely needed longer term leadership,” Golbert said. At the time, Smith was handed the heavy responsibility of dealing with problems directors have faced for decades, including high caseloads for social workers, low wages for contracted employees, management issues within field offices and lengthy employment processes.

Rina Foygel Barber, a professor in the department of statistics at the University of Chicago, was awarded a 2023 MacArthur Fellowship. MacArthur Fellows Program

Chicago’s ‘genius grant’ winner : Rina Foygel Barber, a University of Chicago professor, has been announced as a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship for her work in theoretical statistics. Her work has been used to improve the quality of medical CT scans and to find the most useful types of information in large datasets.



: Rina Foygel Barber, a University of Chicago professor, has been announced as a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship for her work in theoretical statistics. Her work has been used to improve the quality of medical CT scans and to find the most useful types of information in large datasets. Illinois man sentenced for Jan. 6 role : A federal judge handed a 4 1/2-year prison sentence Wednesday to Shane Woods, the downstate Auburn man who assaulted a U.S. Capitol police officer and a cameraman on Jan. 6, 2021. He is separately charged with the murder of a Skokie woman.



: A federal judge handed a 4 1/2-year prison sentence Wednesday to Shane Woods, the downstate Auburn man who assaulted a U.S. Capitol police officer and a cameraman on Jan. 6, 2021. He is separately charged with the murder of a Skokie woman. Former Northwestern Wildcat speaks out : In the days after the hazing scandal in Northwestern University’s athletics program broke this summer, school leaders focused on this message: “Our student-athletes are students first.” Former Wildcat football player Ramon Diaz says that was not his experience.



: In the days after the hazing scandal in Northwestern University’s athletics program broke this summer, school leaders focused on this message: “Our student-athletes are students first.” Former Wildcat football player Ramon Diaz says that was not his experience. Mob ties revealed : A newly unsealed federal indictment lifted the curtain Wednesday on alleged ties between organized crime and a public corruption investigation involving a relative of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios. The two-count indictment charged Joseph Weiss, brother of convicted businessman James T. Weiss, with lying to the FBI about his brother and the late Chicago mobster Frank “The German” Schweihs, who died in 2008.



: A newly unsealed federal indictment lifted the curtain Wednesday on alleged ties between organized crime and a public corruption investigation involving a relative of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios. The two-count indictment charged Joseph Weiss, brother of convicted businessman James T. Weiss, with lying to the FBI about his brother and the late Chicago mobster Frank “The German” Schweihs, who died in 2008. 3 stars for ‘The Road Dog’: This authentic-feeling Midwestern comedy/drama centers on veteran stand-up comedian Doug Stanhope, who gives a brilliant performance as a man who squandered every chance at happiness and stardom, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

The “Builders of the Cultural Present” mural at 71st Street and Jeffery Avenue. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

A decades-old mural at 71st Street and Jeffery Avenue by the late, revered artistic duo Mitchell Caton and Calvin Jones has been lauded as “a masterpiece,” its presence “like having a Van Gogh on the block.”

But the artwork, celebrating Black creativity, nearly was lost to history last month when another artist, with a roller and fresh paint, began painting over the piece, preparing the space for a new mural he thought he had permission to paint there.

Quick action by a business leader stopped him and saved most of the images — which had been painstakingly restored over the preceding weeks by artists Dorian Sylvain, Damon Lamar Reed and Bernard Williams, who aimed to make it accessible for another generation.

Sylvain says that, when she heard what happened, “My heart dropped. It’s one of the oldest murals in the city,” and this happened “right after we finished revitalizing it.”

Sylvain and her collaborators soon returned and began piecing the artwork back together. The mural illustrates the continuity between African and African American art by linking Adinkra symbols and kente cloth patterns to portraits of Chicago cultural figures including the late sculptor Marion Perkins and poet Gwendolyn Brooks.

A sea of Helens in orange wigs take a group photo in the outdoor seating area of Harte’s Saloon in Beverly. Anna Savchenko/WBEZ

Reporting by Anna Savchenko | WBEZ

A sea of women in elegant caftans and orange wigs bar-hopped along Western Avenue in Beverly in honor of Helen Roper, the stylish character from the 1970s sitcom “Three’s Company.”

They wore tropical, paisley, ocean getaway-themed and bold-colored caftans on Saturday. The Roper Romp drew more than 100 women dressed like the spunky landlady, who is experiencing a revival.

Helen Roper was largely seen as the cool aunt who dressed in eccentric caftans. So it makes sense why young women at the time wanted to be Helen, and why so many across the country are dressing up like her and organizing similar caftan crawls today. The participants also say they’re lured by the appeal of wearing a flowy garment that can complement any body size.

“Nowadays women are expected to look so good with [photo] filters and things like that,” said Mary Morgan, 46, who sported a sleek, modern-looking caftan with stripes on the sides at Saturday’s bar crawl. “But today is a day to just be yourself and have fun and wear loose clothes.”

What’s one concrete action the CTA could take to improve service?

