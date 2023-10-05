Afternoon Edition: What you need to know about the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Finding new running routes in Chicago has become a hobby of sorts for me in the last few years.

It’s a great way to appreciate the details of different neighborhoods and get in the groove of running various distances.

This time of the year, one of my all-time favorite routes to return to is pretty autumn leaf-centric. I’ll hit Hyde Park and cut through University of Chicago’s campus into Jackson Park, pop onto the Lakefront Trail near 63rd Street Beach, then head up to circle around Promontory Point.

Or I’ll jog through Winnemac Park into Ravenswood, then to Sheridan Park to check out the elaborate Halloween decorations on all those beautiful houses.

On Sunday, thousands of runners will also be jamming through Chicago neighborhoods — but they’ll be going way farther than what I’m up for.

Below, we break down what you need to know about the 47th annual Chicago Marathon on Sunday — plus the other community news you need to know this afternoon. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

CHICAGO MARATHON RETURNS 👟

Reporting by Katie Anthony and Katelyn Haas

The 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off Sunday, with an estimated 47,000 runners set to make their way through the city, from 35th Street to Sheridan Road.

Whether you’re heading out early to cheer from the sidelines or supporting from the comfort of your couch, here’s what to know about the annual event.

⏰ When the race starts: Men’s Marathon wheelchair: 7:20 a.m.; Women’s Marathon wheelchair: 7:21 a.m.; Marathon handcycle: 7:23 a.m.; Marathon Wave 1 (red): 7:30 a.m.; Marathon Wave 2 (blue): 8 a.m.; Marathon Wave 3 (orange): 8:35 a.m.

📍 The course: The start and finish line areas are in Grant Park on Columbus Drive. The course goes north to Sheridan Road, west to Damen Avenue and south to 35th Street.

👀 Where to watch: Anyone can cheer on runners along the 26.2-mile route throughout the city. Here’s a mile-by-mile spectator’s guide to the marathon. Start and finish line areas are only open to registered participants, event staff and ticketed guests in Grant Park.

📺 Follow from home: NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide live TV coverage and livestreaming of the marathon from 7-11 a.m. The coverage will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels.

🚗 Heads up: Any cars parked along the course will be towed starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald during a football game in 2021. He announced today he is suing his alma mater. Carlos Osorio/AP file

Ousted NU coach sues : Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department.



: Former Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. Secret recordings disclose mob ties : In recently filed documents, it was revealed that the brother of convicted businessman James T. Weiss was once secretly recorded insisting Weiss had been “partners” with the late mobster Frank “The German” Schweihs, and that Weiss once turned to Schweihs for help with “some Russians” who “busted up” his store.



: In recently filed documents, it was revealed that the brother of convicted businessman James T. Weiss was once secretly recorded insisting Weiss had been “partners” with the late mobster Frank “The German” Schweihs, and that Weiss once turned to Schweihs for help with “some Russians” who “busted up” his store. Preckwinkle pitches 2024 budget : Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is pitching an optimistic $9.14 billion budget for next year — no new taxes, fees or hikes of any kind, and no layoffs of government employees.



: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is pitching an optimistic $9.14 billion budget for next year — no new taxes, fees or hikes of any kind, and no layoffs of government employees. Longtime Far South Side activist mourned : Joyce Ann Chapman spent decades advocating for equitable access to education through organizing summer peace rallies, food drives and back-to-school events. She died last week at age 67.



: Joyce Ann Chapman spent decades advocating for equitable access to education through organizing summer peace rallies, food drives and back-to-school events. She died last week at age 67. Funding for prison libraries : Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on Thursday announced his office is awarding $420,000 in grants to state prison libraries, marking the first time that reading centers for inmates have received significant public dollars in years.



: Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on Thursday announced his office is awarding $420,000 in grants to state prison libraries, marking the first time that reading centers for inmates have received significant public dollars in years. Bears vs. Commanders : The Bears are riding a 14-game losing streak into suburban Washington, D.C., Thursday night. Bears beat reporter Patrick Finley breaks down the three keys the Bears need to follow to win this game.



: The Bears are riding a 14-game losing streak into suburban Washington, D.C., Thursday night. Bears beat reporter Patrick Finley breaks down the three keys the Bears need to follow to win this game. 3.5 stars for ‘The Lehman Trilogy’: In telling the story of the brothers who founded the global financial services firm, this production takes on an epic, sweeping scope with just three actors, writes Steven Oxman in his review for the Sun-Times.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Isaac Magallanes, a University of Chicago graduate student studying mammal evolution, speaks to children Saturday at the university’s second annual South Side Science Festival. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by Violet Miller

Isaac Magallanes, a University of Chicago graduate student studying mammal evolution, grew up with a “plastic army of dinosaurs.”

He spent Saturday afternoon teaching kids about what they can learn from fossilized teeth at the Hyde Park school’s second annual South Side Science Festival — a chance for residents to meet with university students and scientists through more than 60 live demonstrations, four panels and other activities.

Magallanes said he saw his younger self in many of the kids who passed through Paleontology Alley, a series of tents dedicated to the science, complete with a dig table and 3D-printed bones.

More importantly, though, he said he was excited to be there himself to show diversity in a field that all too often lacks it.

“To be able to represent what a scientist looks like to kids who come from the same background as me, or are just not used to seeing someone who looks like me, is really important to me,” Magallanes said.

