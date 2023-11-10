Afternoon Edition: Mayor Johnson’s campaign cash missteps

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Back in 2011, then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued an executive order barring any mayor from taking campaign money from city contractors.

According to my colleagues Robert Herguth and Tim Novak, Mayor Brandon Johnson broke this rule. His campaign accepted cash from city contractors, and in some cases, solicited the donations.

Below, we detail what the mayor’s camp calls an “oversight” and how it handled the money. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

Reporting by Robert Herguth and Tim Novak

The mayor’s $46,500 ‘oversight’: Mayor Brandon Johnson isn’t allowed to take campaign contributions from city contractors under a City Hall ethics rule but accepted them anyway. When asked about that, Christian Perry, Johnson’s political director, said taking the money was an “oversight” and that it’s being returned — about $46,500 in all.

Asking for cash: In some instances, it appears that city contractors were solicited for campaign cash by Johnson’s political fundraisers. Among those who gave money to Friends of Brandon Johnson, despite being city contractors, are Michael Tadin Sr., who runs MAT Leasing Inc., and his son, Michael Tadin Jr., who runs MAT Construction Leasing Inc. Both have contracts with City Hall, including work worth potentially millions of dollars for leasing heavy equipment to city agencies as needed.

Key context: Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued an executive order in 2011 barring any mayor from taking campaign money from city contractors. Johnson’s campaign aides said they thought it was OK to take money from city contractors as long as the amounts fell below a certain threshold. However, Johnson was barred from taking any money from them after he was sworn in May 15. There are no penalties for a mayor violating the ban. A contractor or company executive breaking the rules could lose city contracts.

READ MORE

After nearly 70 years in business in West Town, the last Duk’s Red Hots will undergo a transformation — one that manager Carol Chavez says it needs. Ambar Colón/Sun-Times

Duk’s Red Hots on Ashland closing : After nearly 70 years of serving up classic Chicago street food, Duk’s Red Hots — at 636 N. Ashland Ave — will soon be getting a makeover, new name and new management.



: After nearly 70 years of serving up classic Chicago street food, Duk’s Red Hots — at 636 N. Ashland Ave — will soon be getting a makeover, new name and new management. State’s private school scholarship program to end : The controversial program allows taxpayers to earn an income tax credit by donating to scholarship funds across the state that send students from lower-income households to private schools.



: The controversial program allows taxpayers to earn an income tax credit by donating to scholarship funds across the state that send students from lower-income households to private schools. New Christkindlmarket mugs : There will be three different designs for this year’s Christkindlmarket souvenir mugs, and you’ll need to visit each of the three holiday markets — downtown Chicago, in Wrigleyville and in Aurora — to get your hands on all of them.



: There will be three different designs for this year’s Christkindlmarket souvenir mugs, and you’ll need to visit each of the three holiday markets — downtown Chicago, in Wrigleyville and in Aurora — to get your hands on all of them. 2.5 stars for ‘Beetlejuice’ : The experience of watching this musical is akin to being in a high-end, R-rated haunted house for two and a half hours, writes Catey Sullivan in her review for the Sun-Times.



: The experience of watching this musical is akin to being in a high-end, R-rated haunted house for two and a half hours, writes Catey Sullivan in her review for the Sun-Times. Where to celebrate Diwali : The five-day South Asian Festival of Lights, which commemorates the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil, begins this weekend. We’ve got five ways to celebrate.



: The five-day South Asian Festival of Lights, which commemorates the victory of light over darkness, or good over evil, begins this weekend. We’ve got five ways to celebrate. Finding Veterans Day deals : Local restaurants and stores are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this weekend by offering discounts, free meals and treats in honor of Veterans Day.



: Local restaurants and stores are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this weekend by offering discounts, free meals and treats in honor of Veterans Day. The top football state quarterfinals: Sun-Times high school sports contributor Mike Clark previews five of this weekend’s best games in the IHSA playoffs.

The entrance to the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Lightscape outdoor light show, as seen in December 2021. Matt Moore/Sun-Times

🌠 Lightscape

Friday through Jan. 7

📍Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe

The always dazzling holiday wonderland Lightscape returns with its outdoor light show, featuring illuminated trails and more.

Admission: $19-33

🍽️ Pilsen Gourmet

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

📍 Apollo’s 2000, 2875 W. Cermak Road

More than 25 restaurants from Pilsen and the Chicago area will come together for this event, showcasing the talents of Latino chefs. The event will feature demonstrations by national chefs — plus unlimited samples of culinary specialties, an array of mezcal, tequila, craft beer and other Mexican beverages, organizers say.

Admission: $65+

🎷 Chicago Asian American Jazz Festival

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.

📍Elastic Arts, 3429 W. Diversey, #208

Back for its 28th iteration, this festival features headlining sets from Devon Osamu Tipp, Hitomi Oba and Takashi Shallow.

Admission: $15

🪩 Beyond the Renaissance: Celebrating the History of Ballroom Culture!

Saturday, 6 p.m.

📍DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Place

This event is “a tribute to the pioneers who revolutionized the art of ballroom,” organizers say. Learn, watch “breathtaking performances” and celebrate the scene.

Admission: $20

🛍️ Lycée French Market

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

📍Lycée Français de Chicago, 1929 W. Wilson Ave.

Shop for art, home decor, jewelry, apparel, accessories, gourmet food and more from vendors at this 19th annual pop-up French market.

Admission: $5 suggested donation

Artist and facilitator Susan Gomez leads a group of participants through the collaging process at the WasteShed. The WasteShed

Reporting by S. Nicole Lane

There’s a long tradition of artists not just using found objects in their work (think Marcel Duchamp or Robert Rauschenberg), but specifically salvaging materials and things that had been destined for the landfill and helping them find new life.

Spaces like the Chicago Artists Coalition and the Smart Museum, as well as Chicago artists like Jessica Stockholder, Kass Copeland and Gabriel Chalfin-Piney, are rediscovering the aesthetic value of items deemed useless by others, even as Chicago’s reuse facilities, including the WasteShed and Creative Chicago Reuse Exchange, are working to evangelize a conservationist sensibility to professional and amateur artists, educators and Chicago Public Schools by providing recycled supplies and material.

The city of Chicago generated about 4.13 million tons of waste in 2020, and the state of Illinois produces 19 million tons of waste annually, according to the Illinois Environmental Council, ranking fourth among the states in waste production in 2022. Transforming paper, cardboard, glass, plastic and rubber holds many advantages beyond the environmental benefits. Artists and creatives are able to source cost-friendly supplies and have an opportunity to experiment with the objects at hand. By using a piece of ceramic or a beaded necklace, the object can inspire the artist and lead their art, rather than vice versa.

From its headquarters in Humboldt Park, the WasteShed has diverted 123 tons of waste from landfills into the hands of artists and creators since 2014.

“That is, we physically processed and redistributed the weight of two adult sperm whales,” says Ulisa Blakely, the WasteShed’s administrative coordinator. “These materials represent an estimated $2.2 million [in] value to Chicago’s makers and teachers.”

READ MORE

Chicago will now mandate 10 days of paid leave for all workers in the city. If you were on City Council, would have voted for this ordinance? Tell us why or why not.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

