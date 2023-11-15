Afternoon Edition: Victory Auto Wreckers closes up shop

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re taking you to a wrecking yard, where “that old car might be worth money.”

That’s right — we’re talking about Victory Auto Wreckers, which is closing up shop in a couple of weeks.

Thanks to decades in the business and its long-running, practically ubiquitous commercial, Victory has become something of a Chicago area institution.

Below, we’ll take you inside the yard and catch up with the star of that classic commercial. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

Closing up shop: After nearly 80 years, Victory Auto Wreckers, is set to close Nov. 30 as its owner Kyle Weisner readies for retirement. Weisner’s family has owned the Bensenville institution since 1967 — but its perhaps best known for the 1980s TV ad featuring a guy with a shag haircut who opens the door to a turquoise Chevy Impala, only to have the door fall off its hinges at his feet.

Generational change: For Victory, the money is in the recycling of parts and materials. When it picks up your vehicle — paying anywhere from $200 to $500 depending on its weight, not the model — it’s towed to the yard and basically stripped. So pay attention to parking signs, Weisner cautions. “What cuts into the business is that there are less and less of the people who are do-it-yourselfers. Kids, for the most part, they want instant gratification,” Weisner, 54, told the Sun-Times. He says you can just order a part and it’s on your doorstep within a day. “There aren’t a ton of people who want to walk around a yard.”

About that commercial: Most people who know the name Victory probably haven’t been to the junkyard — but they’ve seen the famous TV ad, which ran from 1985 to just a few weeks ago. It made Victory a lot of money, and its star, Bob Zajdel, a local celebrity. He was in his 20s when Weisner’s dad, Kenneth Weisner, picked him for the on-camera role. At the time, Zajdel worked for Victory as a tow truck driver. Now, the 63-year-old drives an 18-wheeler, hauling freight. Folks still tease him about the ad, he said. But he never made a dime from it — except for two hours’ pay.

“I’ll walk into a bar — one of the neighborhood bars — and someone will say, ‘You were on the TV the other day,’” said Zajdel, who lives in Villa Park. “I get free drinks every now and then.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Mayor Brandon Johnson with Ald. Jason Ervin at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Johnson’s first budget approved : Mayor Brandon Johnson’s $16.77 billion budget breezed through the City Council today amid concerns about police staffing and where Chicago will turn without an infusion of state and federal help for the migrant crisis.



: Mayor Brandon Johnson’s $16.77 billion budget breezed through the City Council today amid concerns about police staffing and where Chicago will turn without an infusion of state and federal help for the migrant crisis. Dad of Highland Park massacre suspect jailed : The father of the Highland Park parade massacre suspect reported to begin his jail sentence this morning wearing a T-shirt that read, ”I’m a political pawn,” prompting a Lake County judge to threaten him with contempt of court if he broke court rules again.



: The father of the Highland Park parade massacre suspect reported to begin his jail sentence this morning wearing a T-shirt that read, ”I’m a political pawn,” prompting a Lake County judge to threaten him with contempt of court if he broke court rules again. Earthquake confirmed in Putnam County : A 3.6-magnitude earthquake early this morning was confirmed near a small village in Putnam County, about 110 miles southwest of Chicago, officials said.



: A 3.6-magnitude earthquake early this morning was confirmed near a small village in Putnam County, about 110 miles southwest of Chicago, officials said. Zach LaVine doesn’t deny trade rumors : Speaking with the media after the morning shootaround, guard Zach LaVine sounded like a player who knew the trade rumors and pending breakup with the Bulls weren’t just smoke this time. It’s fire spreading from both sides.



: Speaking with the media after the morning shootaround, guard Zach LaVine sounded like a player who knew the trade rumors and pending breakup with the Bulls weren’t just smoke this time. It’s fire spreading from both sides. Fields to start vs. Lions : The Bears plan to start Justin Fields at quarterback Sunday against the Lions, coach Matt Eberflus said. Fields dislocated his right thumb during a game against the Vikings a month ago.



: The Bears plan to start Justin Fields at quarterback Sunday against the Lions, coach Matt Eberflus said. Fields dislocated his right thumb during a game against the Vikings a month ago. Red Stars’ new president: The Red Stars and principal owner Laura Ricketts have taken another step in the franchise’s overhaul with the hiring of Karen Leetzow, the former chief legal officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

CHICAGO HISTORY ⌛

Ruth Harkness (left) with pandas Mei Mei (from left) and Su Lin at Brookfield Zoo in 1938. Chicago Zoological Society/Brookfield Zoo

Reporting by Mohammad Samra

The future of pandas at zoos across the United States may not be black and white. Three giant pandas who resided in Washington, D.C.’s National Zoo — Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji — left for China earlier this month, leaving behind an empty panda exhibit with no certainty pandas would ever again take up residence there.

With pandas disappearing from U.S. zoos, it might surprise Chicago residents that the very first one brought here from China called this area home. The first live panda seen in the United States arrived at Brookfield Zoo in February 1937, according to the Chicago Zoological Society. The panda, named Su-Lin, quickly became a sensation.

Su-Lin was brought to Chicago by Pennsylvania-born author and adventurer Ruth Harkness. Harkness had set out on a search for pandas after her husband left to hunt for them in the mountainous border region between China and Tibet and never returned. Less than two months after she officially launched her expedition in September 1936, Harkness and her team stumbled across a baby panda. She eventually named the panda Su-Lin.

On April 19, 1937, Brookfield Zoo bought Su-Lin with a $8,750 commitment to Harkness’ next expedition to China. Eager visitors overran the zoo. Tens of thousands came in the first few days, 325,000 in the first three months, according to a Sun-Times 2005 article. Among the visitors were child movie star Shirley Temple, actor John Barrymore, author Helen Keller, actress Helen Hayes and Kermit Roosevelt, son of former president Theodore Roosevelt.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport, shown here in 2021. The theater is undergoing a massive restoration/renovation project and will reopen as a live entertainment complex. Mengshin Lin/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Miriam Di Nunzio

Three entertainment superstars are now the proud owners of a slice of Chicago history.

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance The Rapper are at the helm of the soon-to-reopen and newly renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport, it was announced Wednesday. The deal also includes a partnership with New York-based Other Half Brewing.

The trio are co-owners of the venue, along with developer/investor Tyler Nevius, who purchased the property and the adjacent vacant lot from the city In 2017 for $1, according to a 2020 Sun-Times story.

The renovated Ramova will boast a 1,500-seat live music venue and a beer garden. The exact opening date has not been announced, though “fall 2023” has been revealed.

Shuttered for more nearly 40 years, the site at 3250 S. Halsted St. opened in 1929 as an ornate, single-screen movie theater. It closed in 1985 but was spared demolition after the neighborhood rallied to save the iconic structure. Its efforts also resulted in the theater earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

“My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine,” Hudson said in the official announcement.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What’s the best meal you’ve ever had in Chicago? Tell us where — and why.

