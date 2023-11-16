Afternoon Edition: How Cook County became a home for Palestinian Americans

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

When Souzan Naser was growing up, the Arab Community Center in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood felt like a second home.

Naser remembers the center was always packed on Wednesday and Friday nights with families who came together for community meals.

“It was really a source of comfort, it was a safety net for us. It filled us with pride and a place of belonging from a world that was often hostile to us,” remembers Naser, 46, a second-generation Palestinian American who is a counselor and professor at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills.

Reporting by Amy Qin | WBEZ

Chicago area’s Palestinian community: For decades, a steady flow of Palestinians have migrated to the Chicago area. Many moved to the Southwest Side of Chicago, where they found a vibrant and diverse Palestinian community. Today, more Palestinians live in Cook County than any other county in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

More than 18,000 Palestinians live in Cook County, and more than 23,000 live in the Chicago metropolitan area, which includes 14 counties in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. In the 1990s, many Palestinians began moving from Chicago’s Southwest Side to the suburbs, said Louise Cainkar, a sociologist at Marquette University. The majority now live in the southwest suburbs of Cook County in places like Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Tinley Park and Bridgeview, according to a WBEZ analysis of census data.

Essential Cook County history: For more than a century, generations of Palestinians have settled, raised families and built institutions like mosques, schools and community centers in the Chicago area. The city’s first Arab American communities were established by Syrian-Lebanese and Palestinian immigrants after the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, Cainkar said.

The Palestinians were mostly single men who worked as peddlers of dry goods and grocery store owners in what was then known as the city’s Black Belt. They carved out a niche working in majority-Black areas where white shopkeepers wouldn’t sell, Cainkar said. “They were willing to live in those communities and do business in those communities, and they often lived above their stores in those communities.” These early merchants helped put Chicago on the map for future generations of Palestinian immigrants. As Palestinians established roots in and around Chicago, they became a draw for others to follow them.

Key context: Experts say the history of Palestinian migration to Chicago has to be understood in the context of a long history of conflict in the Middle East. In the 1948 war around Israel’s creation, more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from land that became part of the new state of Israel, according to the United Nations.

Palestinians refer to the mass displacement of 1948 as the “Nakba,” meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, said Nadine Naber, professor at the University of Illinois Chicago. About 6 million people around the world are direct descendants of the refugees displaced from 1946 to 1948, according to the United Nations. Chicago experienced an increase in Palestinian immigration after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, Cainkar said.

Dozens were injured in a CTA train crash Thursday morning. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jappy Agoncillo says he set out to create a mural representing Chicago through some of its most iconic images. Provided

Reporting by Katie Anthony

There are things that just scream “Chicago” no matter where you’re from. Jappy Agoncillo, a muralist from the Philippines who now lives in New York, splashed some of those symbolic images on a wall in Logan Square next to a “welcome to Chicago” mural that’s long been there.

“I thought: What if I could not overshadow that mural, but complement it with something that would have the same spirit,” Agoncillo says.

The mural — created as part of the Titan Walls festival — replaced one that featured music legend Quincy Jones.

At the center of the new piece is a baseball player, fitted in Cubs’ blue and red. Below him, a bovine that will look familiar to Bulls fans peeks out. And there’s a bear, inspired by the city’s pride and joy. No, not the football Bears, but “The Bear” TV series.

The visiting artist included some non-sports Chicago references, too. Flames seem to burst forth from the bottom of the mural — those represent the Great Chicago Fire. There’s a Teddy bear that resembles Chicago-raised rapper Ye’s “College Dropout” mascot and a hidden “3” for Chicago’s Chance the Rapper.

Hannibal Buress at the Chicago Theatre. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Reporting by Selena Fragassi

Earlier this month, on the second night of Chicago’s inaugural 312 Comedy Festival, the city’s own Hannibal Buress prepared to take the stage at the Chicago Theatre. It was the Austin native’s fourth time headlining the historic venue (his first since 2018).

Backstage, after passing a series of hallways autographed by past performers, Buress got tucked away with two laptops in a quiet dressing room.

He simultaneously ran through quippy lines and big beats ahead of this special performance night that saw him pulling double duty as revered comic and a burgeoning music act. In addition to an hour of stand-up, Buress’ rapper alter ego, Eshu Tune, will also get a dedicated set, the two personas sharing equal billing on the marquee outside.

A 20-year veteran comic and actor — his most memorable stints include TV shows “The Eric Andre Show” and “Broad City” and specials like 2014’s “Live From Chicago,” and his latest film work voicing Genghis Frog in the 2023 animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” — Buress switched lanes in 2022, debuting the Eshu Tune project with a self-titled, semi-self-produced hip-hop album.

After hours of soundcheck and preparing backstage, it was showtime. A career reel starts playing all of Buress’ résumé high points, including various talk shows he’s been on and magazine features he’s appeared in, such as Variety’s list of “Ten Comics to Watch.” As he takes the stage, a deafening cheering erupts in the theater.

The smile on his face reads: “There’s nothing like a hometown show.”

Our full account of the more than eight hours spent with Buress before and during his performance is here.

