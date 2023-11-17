Afternoon Edition: Feds eye ties between city contractor and collapsed Bridgeport bank

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

And happy Friday.

This weekend marks the start of several long-running holiday traditions in Chicago.

You’ve got the opening of Christkindlmarket today, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Millennium Park tonight, the Mag Mile holiday parade Saturday night and much more.

But if staying in, getting cozy and reading newsletters are your thing, then you’re in the right place.

Below, we take a look at the ties between a collapsed Bridgeport Bank and a longtime city contractor.

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Tim Novak

Bracken’s deal: When Chicago area businessman James W. Bracken III was going after a $61.7 million city contract from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration in 2016, he placed a high-ranking city official named William M. Mahon at the top of his list of references. At the time, Mahon was a deputy commissioner with the city Department of Streets and Sanitation. That was the department that would oversee the contract. Bracken got the deal.

Orange dumpsters everywhere: As City Hall had done for about a decade then, starting under Mayor Richard M. Daley, it leased the ubiquitous orange dumpsters, dubbed Brackenboxes, from the contractor’s Brackenbox business for street sweepers to use to dump the debris they collected.

Bracken’s reference faces prison: Now, Mahon — a longtime member of the Daley family’s 11th Ward Regular Democratic Organization — faces up to eight years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 11 for his role in the collapse of a crooked Bridgeport bank, Washington Federal Bank for Savings, where he was a board member for nearly two decades.

Bridgeport bank ties: Mahon is one of 14 people — including then Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson — convicted so far in the case after pleading guilty in August and admitting he falsified loan documents for years to keep federal regulators from discovering a massive embezzlement scheme.

Bracken under investigation: Bracken, 51, of Palos Park, has come under scrutiny by federal investigators in the ongoing bank investigation because of his ties to Mahon, the Sun-Times has learned. Bracken hasn’t been charged with any crime, but two of his business partners recently were indicted in two other cases.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Maria Pike holds a photo of her son Ricky at her home in Pilsen. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Pilsen mom addresses son’s killer : Maria Pike waited for years to see her son’s killer brought to justice, only to learn his first-degree murder conviction was reversed on appeal last year. She watched with frustration as the man who shot her son, Ricky, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was ordered released on parole. “All I want for my son is justice, not revenge,” she said during a hearing Monday in a Cook County courtroom.



: Maria Pike waited for years to see her son’s killer brought to justice, only to learn his first-degree murder conviction was reversed on appeal last year. She watched with frustration as the man who shot her son, Ricky, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was ordered released on parole. “All I want for my son is justice, not revenge,” she said during a hearing Monday in a Cook County courtroom. Questions linger after CTA train crash : It is still unclear why Thursday’s crash near Howard Street station, which left 38 people injured, three critically, occurred. Twenty-three people were taken to hospitals, while 15 people declined care. Service on the Yellow Line was still suspended Friday afternoon.



: It is still unclear why Thursday’s crash near Howard Street station, which left 38 people injured, three critically, occurred. Twenty-three people were taken to hospitals, while 15 people declined care. Service on the Yellow Line was still suspended Friday afternoon. Police Board votes to fire cop : The Chicago Police Board on Thursday voted to fire an officer who dragged a woman by her hair and knelt on her neck in an encounter that was captured on video three years ago. Officer David Laskus was found guilty of various violations, including using excessive force and making a false report in the arrest.



: The Chicago Police Board on Thursday voted to fire an officer who dragged a woman by her hair and knelt on her neck in an encounter that was captured on video three years ago. Officer David Laskus was found guilty of various violations, including using excessive force and making a false report in the arrest. Mayor’s 60-day shelter rule effective today : The countdown has begun for all migrants entering city shelters to find housing within 60 days or be forced to leave under a new rule issued by Mayor Brandon Johnson. For migrants already in city shelters, the 60-day rule will not apply immediately. However, all of those already sheltered will have to leave by early April.



: The countdown has begun for all migrants entering city shelters to find housing within 60 days or be forced to leave under a new rule issued by Mayor Brandon Johnson. For migrants already in city shelters, the 60-day rule will not apply immediately. However, all of those already sheltered will have to leave by early April. Cyberattack on Rivers Casino : Hackers scored a potential jackpot at Illinois’ biggest casino over the summer in a cyberattack that gained access to the sensitive personal information of numerous gamblers and employees. The data breach wasn’t discovered until this month.



: Hackers scored a potential jackpot at Illinois’ biggest casino over the summer in a cyberattack that gained access to the sensitive personal information of numerous gamblers and employees. The data breach wasn’t discovered until this month. Chicago-bound train derails in Michigan : Passengers on an Amtrak train headed to Chicago arrived hours late — and by bus — early Friday after the train derailed in New Buffalo Township. The train conductor and about 10 passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said.



: Passengers on an Amtrak train headed to Chicago arrived hours late — and by bus — early Friday after the train derailed in New Buffalo Township. The train conductor and about 10 passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said. Remembering Ray Tate: Tributes are pouring out for Mr. Tate, a prolific musician who ran the Old Town School of Folk Music and taught thousands of students how to play guitar. He died last month at 86.

WEEKEND PLANS 🎉

Fireworks explode as thousands watch the city’s official Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Millennium Park last year. This year’s lighting begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

❄️ ZooLights

Friday, 4:30 p.m.

📍 Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark

The beloved holiday tradition kicks off Friday and runs through Jan. 7. Stroll through an array of LED light displays with interactive elements across the Lincoln Park Zoo grounds.

Admission: $7, $10; free on Mondays

🎄 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, 6 p.m.

📍Millennium Park, Michigan and Washington

Head downtown for the lighting of the city’s official Christmas tree. Also in the park, the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink opens.

Admission: Free

🩰 Bridge Dance Festival

Friday, 7 p.m.

📍 Links Hall, 3111 N. Western

This event features AAPI Dancers from Chicago, Japan and Taiwan presenting new experimental pieces.

Admission: $16-$42

🥳 Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Saturday, 11 a.m.

📍 Lights Festival Lane, 401 N. Michigan

Ring in the holiday season with family-friendly events. Then the festival parade steps off at 5:30 p.m., featuring floats, balloons and music from Sister Sledge, Colin Stough and the Sugarhill Gang. Look for fireworks at 7 p.m. to end the day.

Admission: Free

🍻 Viking Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 p.m.

📍 Andersonville — beginning at Meeting House Tavern, 5025 N. Clark

Revelers clad in Viking attire will descend on Andersonville, stopping by participating locations to enjoy drink specials.

Admission: $35

🎶 National Cuatro Festival

Saturday, 7 p.m.

📍 Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph

Back for its 25th iteration, this festival gathers the best cuatro musicians from Puerto Rico and the U.S. for a one-of-a-kind concert.

Admission: $40-$75

BRIGHT ONE ✨

These Venezuelan students at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park Ahiled (from left), Luis and Antony formed a band and performed at a school assembly. Jamie Kelter Davis/WBEZ

Reporting by Elly Fishman | WBEZ

When Ahiled enrolled at Sullivan High School last year, she was part of an early wave of migrant students. Now, the Rogers Park high school, which has long been a front door for refugees and immigrants, has more than 70 Venezuelan migrants filling its classrooms.

One of the first people Ahiled met at Sullivan was social worker Josh Zepeda, who urged her to join the school’s rock band and encouraged other Venezuelan students, like her friends Luis and Antony, to get involved, too. Zepeda uses music to help students feel at home — making a recent Latinx heritage concert assembly at the school the perfect opportunity for students to get involved.

Ahiled was one of the first students to volunteer to perform at the school show — “singing for me is how I tell my story,” she said recently — and she recruited Luis and Antony. Together, the trio chose to mash up the pop hit ”No Se Va,” by the popular Colombian group Morat, and a 2010 tune, ”Mi Niña Bonita,” by Venezuelan band Chino & Nacho.

“We chose these songs because Venezuelans are always getting over obstacles,” said Ahiled. “We’re showing that no matter what happens to us, we’re happy to be here.”

On the day of the assembly, Ahiled, Luis and Antony took the stage before the Sullivan auditorium filled with students.

Zepeda strummed the first few notes of ”No Se Va” on guitar (he was the band’s one-man instrumental section), as Ahiled began to sing, and after a few seconds, Luis joined in. The two singers turned toward one another before transitioning to ”Mi Nińa Bonita,” as Antony came onstage wrapped in the Venezuelan flag to cheers from the crowd.

“It was beautiful. ... It felt a little like home because I had my friends and a little bit of my culture,” Ahiled said after the performance.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What is your all-time favorite Chicago tradition during the holiday season? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

