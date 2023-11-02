Afternoon Edition: Local filmmakers get big break at Black Harvest fest

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re highlighting two disciplines of the city’s thriving visual arts scene.

Below, we’ve got a preview of this year’s Black Harvest Film Festival, which returns for its 29th iteration Friday. The work of several up-and-coming local filmmakers will be featured in this year’s stacked lineup.

And further down, we share the story behind an eye-catching mural on the Southeast Side.

Plus, we’ve got the neighborhood news your need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Arionne Nettles | WBEZ

Storied film fest returns: On Friday, Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival will kick off its nearly two-week run. Although the 29-year-old fest has a reputation for celebrating Black artists at all levels, the locally curated Black Harvest fest has become a significant avenue for supporting and introducing new filmmakers to the industry.

Filmmaker’s big break: Among the new filmmakers whose debuts are getting some shine during this year’s festival is Lawrence Agyei, who grew up in Italy but has since made Chicago home. His short film, “For The Crib” documents the history of Chicago’s South Shore Drill Team and captures the iconic squad’s return after the COVID-19 pandemic. “I just felt so connected to them, especially with the kids and their stories,” said Agyei. His short will be packaged in a program called “From the Block — For Real,” which will run Nov. 11 and Nov. 13.

If you go: The fest runs through Nov. 16 at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St. General admission tickets are $13 for most events; a festival pass includes six tickets and is $60 for the public and $30 for film center members.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

The headquarters of the National Association of Realtors at 430 N. Michigan Ave. Jim Vondruska for The Sun-Times

NAR chief exec Bob Goldberg resigns : The National Association of Realtors’ longtime CEO Bob Goldberg is stepping down from the trade association more than a year before he was set to retire. Goldberg’s departure follows the resignation of former president Kenny Parcell, who was accused of sexual harassment, earlier this year. Nykia Wright, the former Sun-Times CEO, will replace Goldberg.



: The National Association of Realtors’ longtime CEO Bob Goldberg is stepping down from the trade association more than a year before he was set to retire. Goldberg’s departure follows the resignation of former president Kenny Parcell, who was accused of sexual harassment, earlier this year. Nykia Wright, the former Sun-Times CEO, will replace Goldberg. Paid leave ordinance passes key committee vote : A key City Council panel on Thursday advanced an expansive paid leave ordinance that would require Chicago employers to offer 10 days off to workers. A coalition of local business groups said the ordinance, which offers some concessions like a two-year phase-in, would “devastate the very businesses they have been trying to attract to their communities.”



: A key City Council panel on Thursday advanced an expansive paid leave ordinance that would require Chicago employers to offer 10 days off to workers. A coalition of local business groups said the ordinance, which offers some concessions like a two-year phase-in, would “devastate the very businesses they have been trying to attract to their communities.” Burke jurors to get City Hall ‘civics lesson’ : Finding that “the structure of Chicago’s City Council is not inherently understood through common sense,” the federal judge presiding over former Ald. Edward M. Burke’s corruption trial said Thursday she will allow a witness to give jurors a “civics lesson” about City Hall.



: Finding that “the structure of Chicago’s City Council is not inherently understood through common sense,” the federal judge presiding over former Ald. Edward M. Burke’s corruption trial said Thursday she will allow a witness to give jurors a “civics lesson” about City Hall. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s abortion rights group spends $1.5M : A spokesperson for Think Big America says the group is “fighting extremism at every level” by spending big in Ohio, Virginia and Nevada, where abortion rights are on the ballot.



: A spokesperson for Think Big America says the group is “fighting extremism at every level” by spending big in Ohio, Virginia and Nevada, where abortion rights are on the ballot. Elected school board voting map : In one year, Chicago voters will choose school board members for the first time — but first, state lawmakers have to agree on a voting map. On Tuesday, lawmakers released their latest version.



: In one year, Chicago voters will choose school board members for the first time — but first, state lawmakers have to agree on a voting map. On Tuesday, lawmakers released their latest version. Actor connects with ‘The Lehman Trilogy’: As the star of the show, and as the son of Indian immigrants, actor Anish Jethmalani says he finds meaning in the play and its framing of “the American dream.”

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

Stef Skills’ mural honoring the seminal rap group Public Enemy is painted on a viaduct wall under the Chicago Skyway on Commercial Avenue near 93rd Street. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

The Humboldt Park artist who goes by Stef Skills is a big fan of Public Enemy, the influential hip-hop group. She says she “listened to them as a teenager and they baptized me into hip-hop music and culture.”

She says she wanted to give something back to Public Enemy with a mural in the group’s honor. She painted it in September on a viaduct wall under the Chicago Skyway on Commercial Avenue, not far from 93rd Street.

The mural includes “elements of their music video” for the song “Fight the Power.” It also offers a reimagination of Public Enemy’s album cover for the 1988 release “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back,” featuring members Chuck D and Flavor Flav behind bars. In Stef Skills’ painting, they have broken free, and barbed wire is behind them.

Flavor Flav is wearing his clock necklace as usual, but he’s portrayed as a cat, painted by Stef Skills’ artist friend Lily Cursed, who lives in Mexico City but was in Chicago. The cat is one of her signature characters, as is the woman Stef Skills painted in Chuck D’s place, with her name reflected in the sunglasses.

“It’s a tribute to them, but also a lady and her cat,” she says. “It’s also the idea of the thrown-away woman. After a certain age, you’re thrown away or a spinster. But, no, we’re powerful, too. Just a woman and her cat — that’s fine. They’re happy.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

After suffering a stroke at 11 years old, Ben Lindau used soccer to motivate himself as he went through physical therapy Roy Miller/ISI Photos

Reporting by Brian Sandalow

When Ben Lindau was 11, he woke up in the middle of the night and hit the back of his head on his bed’s headboard. The next day, he went swimming and didn’t feel right. It turned out he had suffered a stroke.

Lindau, who grew up in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood but now lives in New York, always played sports before the injury and had chosen to focus on soccer when he was in fifth grade. After the stroke, he used soccer to motivate himself as he went through physical therapy.

“In a way, it was like the biggest blessing in disguise that I had this taken away from me,” Lindau said. “On top of that, my commitment to the sport is that much stronger just because I know what it’s like not to be able to do it.”

That commitment has taken Lindau far.

Now 24, Lindau will be part of the U.S. Men’s Cerebral Palsy National Team that will play at the Parapan American Games next month in Santiago, Chile. Since 2017, Lindau has been part of the team — composed of players with cerebral palsy or who have had traumatic brain injuries — and has represented the U.S. at the 2019 and 2022 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups. Lindau doesn’t take his spot on the team for granted.

“It’s massive,” said Lindau, a central midfielder. “As a little kid playing sports, you always aspire to get to the highest level, and representing your country is the pinnacle of that dream. Every opportunity I get to do it means the world to me.”

READ MORE

