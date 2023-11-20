Afternoon Edition: After car crashed into restaurant, owners reopen with unwavering love for community

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Since 2017, West Garfield Park native Joe Black and his wife, Tonya, have owned LiFE Restaurant on West Madison Street.

Tonya cooks up a menu of turkey burgers, tacos and rice bowls featuring grilled chicken and shrimp from recipes she created: no pork; no red meat; and nothing fried. Joe takes orders, a process that always seems to involve greeting customers by name and starting a conversation, which often turns into a personalized motivational speech.

But during Labor Day weekend this year, the Blacks might have been in need of a pep talk themselves. A car crashed into the front of the restaurant after the driver was shot.

Below, we talk with Joe and Tonya who, with some work and resilience, reopened LiFE Restaurant this month, ready to continue serving the community. 👇

Reporting by Andy Grimm

Rebounding after setbacks: While Joe and Tonya Black’s West Garfield Park nutritional restaurant was closed during the Labor Day weekend holiday, a car crashed into it — after the vehicle’s driver was fatally shot. It was the second time in six years that a driver smashed into the restaurant after a shooting. These setbacks, combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, made the moment LiFE Restaurant reopened its doors this month all the more meaningful. “God keeps like a forcefield around here,” Joe Black said recently.

West Garfield Park’s challenges: With only about 17,000 residents, the rate of shootings in West Garfield Park is by far the highest in the city, nearly three times that of Austin, the adjacent neighborhood of 96,000 that most years leads the city in total shootings. Joe Black grew up in the neighborhood, and the sheer volume of violence in such a small community made it no surprise that he knew the victim — a cousin.

Intentional business: The Blacks chose to open in the 3800 block of West Madison Street specifically for the symbolism of locating a restaurant that serves nutritious food alongside one of the few open-air drug markets in America. “This is what it takes to make a change. You have to have people invest in the community,” Joe Black said.

Andrew Hulburt and his parents, Anita and Paul Hulburt. GoFundMe

Fundraiser for man fatally attacked : Money is being raised for funeral expenses for Andrew Hulburt, 47, who was fatally attacked outside the House of Blues last week. “It has all been very difficult. He was a very fine son,” his mother, Anita Hulburt, told the Sun-Times.

: Money is being raised for funeral expenses for Andrew Hulburt, 47, who was fatally attacked outside the House of Blues last week. “It has all been very difficult. He was a very fine son,” his mother, Anita Hulburt, told the Sun-Times. Expanding list of dangerous toys : Chicagoans shopping for children this holiday season should be wary of smart toys and avoid buying water beads, according to a toy safety report released last week.

: Chicagoans shopping for children this holiday season should be wary of smart toys and avoid buying water beads, according to a toy safety report released last week. Taking flight for Turkey Day : More people are expected to head to O’Hare, Midway and other airports in the state this Thanksgiving season than in any past travel season on record for the November holiday.

: More people are expected to head to O’Hare, Midway and other airports in the state this Thanksgiving season than in any past travel season on record for the November holiday. Red kettle surprise : A $1,200 gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Thursday in suburban Libertyville. The donation will stay local and will help fund services for food and clothing for migrant families in Waukegan and Libertyville.

: A $1,200 gold coin was dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Thursday in suburban Libertyville. The donation will stay local and will help fund services for food and clothing for migrant families in Waukegan and Libertyville. 3.5 stars for ‘Napoleon’: Joaquin Phoenix is riveting in the title role of director Ridley Scott’s violent, sometimes hilarious epic, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

Grab a bite at 11 Degree North

A recent visit to 11 Degree North in Lake View. Vanessa Lopez/Sun-Times

This week’s recommendation comes from Sun-Times intern Vanessa Lopez, who recommends stopping by 11 Degree North in Lake View the next time you’re in the area.

Having a meal there is “like being whisked away to Venezuela courtesy of their authentic arepas,” Vanessa tells me.

Why you should go: Their arepas and coffee options are delicious — and affordable, allowing you to enjoy a meal for under $10, Vanessa says. And as the weather cools down, this is a snug restaurant that you’ve got to try.

What to order: “If you’ve never had an arepa before, I suggest trying one stuffed with only Caribbean cheese,” Vanessa says. “It might sound simple, but it’s a cheesy delight.”

FYI: 11 Degree North also has gluten-free menu options and is located about a five-minute walk from the Belmont (Red/Brown/Purple lines) CTA station.

📍11 Degree North, 824 W. Belmont Ave

This year’s CTA Holiday Train, as seen at the CTA Skokie hub ahead of its first voyage of the year. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

How CTA decks the L’s at Santa’s Skokie workshop

Reporting by Stefano Esposito

During a recent visit to the Chicago Transit Authority’s Skokie warehouse, the agency’s Allstate CTA holiday train sat smothered with 62,500 lights — all working as they should. The sleigh and reindeer were in place. And Santa Claus was on his way, journeying from his home in the faraway north. It’s the 32nd season for the Santa train.

The train — six cars and a flatbed car for Santa and his sleigh — sits in a giant CTA warehouse in Skokie, ready for its first run of the season this Friday. It isn’t simply a matter of flipping the power switch. It takes about three months of prep work.

“A lot of different trades have to get involved,” said Enrique Rosa, the CTA rail maintenance worker who oversees the agency’s holiday train preparations. ”We basically strip the train of all of its exterior lights and wraps. So every year, we have to reapply all the lights, the wraps. Before we do any of that, we run the trains through their exercises to make sure there are no mechanical or electrical faults.”

The Santa train will screech, grind and rumble along all eight of the CTA’s rail lines.

“The holiday train can be stressful as far as getting it together because you want everything to be perfect, but it all pays off when you turn around and see the smiles on those kids’ faces,” Rosa said.

What’s one item every Thanksgiving menu needs to have?

