Afternoon Edition: What to do about your flooded basement

As my WBEZ colleague Jessica Pupovac puts it, Chicago was built along a maze of rivers and marshy wetlands.

Flooding has been an issue from the jump.

Engineers have dreamed up big, ambitious schemes to keep the water confined to our rivers and lakes and out of our streets and homes.

And still, we flood.

Below, we break down why Chicago floods — and what you can do to stay above water. 👇

Reporting by Jessica Pupovac | WBEZ

When flooding happens: Chicago’s sewer system gets overwhelmed after just two-thirds of an inch of rainfall in an hour, according to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, the government agency responsible for managing stormwater and cleaning wastewater in Cook County. It’s an all-too-familiar scene: Chicago gets hit with fast, heavy rain, then the city is left with sewage backup and flooded basements.

Why sewage gets into basements: Most of Chicago’s sewer system was built before 1930. As in many older cities, Chicago has a combined sewer system. That means any rain or runoff that runs into streets goes into the same pipes as anything we flush down a toilet or pour down a drain. In dry weather, that works fine. When it pours, though, there’s too much water heading into those pipes at the same time, and it creates a kind of gridlock. Patrick Jensen, a senior civil engineer for the water reclamation district, says it’s a lot like pouring a giant pail of water into a small kitchen sink.

Who’s responsible for the sewer system: There are two main agencies responsible for the sewer system in Chicago and the surrounding area. The water reclamation district is the regional stormwater-management authority that cleans wastewater and releases it back into waterways. And City Hall’s water management department manages about 4,500 miles of sewer pipes running under streets and delivers drinking water to Chicagoans.

What can the government do?: The two agencies have several initiatives aimed at improving the function of and reducing pressure on the system during heavy rains, including: replace and repair sewer mains; install water restricter valves; seek funding for more large-scale tunnels to help get Chicago’s sewer and stormwater to the Deep Tunnel system — and more. Over the years, city officials have had several plans to try to tackle this — but none of them were executed in a comprehensive way.

What you can do: Homeowners have a few options to reduce the likelihood of sewage backing up into basements during heavy rains, particularly for older buildings. (Here are some resources for renters whose apartments flood.) These tend to be costly — and, because they result in more pressure on the system, make things worse for others on your block who don’t have flood-control mechanisms. Still, when faced with a flooded basement, those who can afford it might want to install upgrades. Some popular options include: installing a check valve ($5,000-$8,000); constructing an overhead sewer line ($15,000-$25,000); and using a standpipe ($30).

Former “Windy City Rehab” craftsman Ari Smejkal at a job site in Bucktown. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

What’s next for Ari Smejkal? : Smejkal, 60, parted ways with the popular HGTV show “Windy City Rehab” this year after seven seasons. During a recent interview with the Sun-Times, he shared his next big plans — and they don’t include working on TV.



: Smejkal, 60, parted ways with the popular HGTV show “Windy City Rehab” this year after seven seasons. During a recent interview with the Sun-Times, he shared his next big plans — and they don’t include working on TV. CTA touts bigger budget : The Chicago Transit Authority’s new $1.9 billion budget will prioritize staffing and improved service in hopes of getting the agency back on track, President Dorval Carter told a regional transit board last week.



: The Chicago Transit Authority’s new $1.9 billion budget will prioritize staffing and improved service in hopes of getting the agency back on track, President Dorval Carter told a regional transit board last week. Democratic convention prep : The first wave of Democratic convention-related business hits Chicago on Jan. 18, when more than 500 representatives from media outlets come to the city for a logistics tour of the United Center, the main venue for the August event.



: The first wave of Democratic convention-related business hits Chicago on Jan. 18, when more than 500 representatives from media outlets come to the city for a logistics tour of the United Center, the main venue for the August event. 3.5 stars for ‘Cinderella’: This production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic is rich in all the genre demands: glitter-and-tulle-draped castles, sparkle-dusted gowns, magical creatures and enchanted woods, writes Catey Sullivan in a review for the Sun-Times.

Chicago’s Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza in the Loop as seen in 2018. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ

Last Friday, the Christkindlmarket officially opened for the season, marking the return of a beloved holiday tradition.

Whether you’re a longtime fan, or stopping by the market for the first time this year, here’s a quick guide to exploring what has become a Chicago-area institution.

A nearly 30-year tradition: Inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, which dates to the 16th century, the Chicago event’s founders invited companies from Germany to participate in the inaugural market in 1996. That year, there were 13 vendors at Pioneer Court. The next year, it moved to Daley Plaza — with a special invite from Mayor Richard M. Daley, where the market and its famous mugs have been every year since, according to Leila Schmidt of German American Events, which puts on the market.

Now in multiple locations: The market spread to Wrigleyville six years ago and returned to the suburbs last year. There were previous locations in Naperville and Oak Brook, and the market received requests to bring back a suburban location, Schmidt said. Last year, the inaugural Aurora market was a big success, she said.

New this year: The market’s bustling downtown location for the first time will offer a fast-entry pass option, which for $25 guarantees priority admittance and a souvenir mug. For many Chicagoans, the outdoor market — which is free for those willing to wait in line — has become an annual tradition. Also new, the Aurora location in RiverEdge Park has expanded to include more than 50 vendors.

What you’ll find: The wooden booths, which are imported from Europe, feature offerings from nearly 60 vendors selling everything from classic German foods like bratwurst, schnitzel and pretzels to handcrafted toys and seasonal decorations.

What to try: Try some pickled herring like they’re serving at booth No. 4, wash it down with hot spiced wine from booth No. 29 and head for some roasted nuts and German chocolates at the Sweet Castle — aka booth No. 54. If you’re there to shop for presents, vendors will be selling handcrafted scarves, ornaments, stuffed animals, puzzles, jewelry and a whole lot more. Here’s a map for navigating the vendors.

Elvis, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, poses for a photo at the Chicago animal shelter with his new family, Loren Agron (left) and Drew Wilhelm. Agron, a manager at Ed Debevic’s diner, once worked as a server nicknamed “Elvis Parsley.” Provided

Reporting by Violet Miller

Elvis has left the building — or rather, the Anti-Cruelty Society.

The 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix was the only dog left at the Chicago animal shelter after a “Fall in Love” adoption event Nov. 11 where the shelter waived adoption fees, leading to 39 cats and 22 other dogs being adopted.

Drew Wilhelm and Loren Agron, the couple who adopted Elvis, found out about the lonely pup after seeing his story on social media, according to the two, who spoke to the Sun-Times as Elvis sat between them.

The couple, who live in Uptown, said they had talked about getting a dog but that it had “never been the right time.” However, when they saw Elvis, “it was perfect” — given Agron used to work as a server with the nickname “Elvis Parsley” at Ed Debevic’s diner, where he’s now a manager.

“He’s a misfit, and Drew and I consider ourselves the king of misfits,” Agron said, describing the pup as a “dopey, happy boy.”

