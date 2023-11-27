Afternoon Edition: Who gets to tell the Black Panthers’ story to future generations?

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In the years since its founding in the 1960s, the Black Panther Party has been defined in so many ways and by so many people.

But who actually gets to tell the story of the Black Panther Party and preserve its legacy for future generations?

A push to memorialize the Illinois Black Panther Party on the National Register of Historic Places has advanced to the national level.

Below, we break down why some are for adding the history to the National Register and why others are against it.

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Isabel Funk

Preserving a legacy: An effort to memorialize the Illinois Black Panther Party has exposed a divide over how to preserve its legacy — and who should tell its story. At the heart of the conflict is an effort to add the history of the Illinois chapter of the party to the National Register of Historic Places. The listing would note several locations crucial to the group’s history, including some in the Chicago area.

The case for adding: Supporters say adding the history to the National Register would highlight the group’s importance. “Our purpose is to make the Illinois chapter an official part of the state’s history,” said Leila Wills, who spearheaded the project and collected letters of support from more than 20 former Black Panthers, including party co-founder Bobby Rush, who later served in the U.S. House of Representatives for three decades.

The case against it: Opponents argue it would perpetuate a slanted portrayal of the group. Among the opponents is Fred Hampton Jr., chairman of the Black Panther Party Cubs and son of former Black Panther leader Fred Hampton Sr., who was assassinated during a 1969 raid led by Chicago police and orchestrated by the FBI. Hampton Jr. led a coalition opposed to the National Register recognition, saying misinformation spread by the FBI has damaged the party’s legacy. This project would further that harm, he said, because its leaders lack respect for the Black Panthers’ history.

What happens next: A state advisory council voted unanimously late last month to approve the nomination effort. The National Park Service, which makes the final call on accepting or rejecting the nomination, received the proposal Nov. 8 and has until Dec. 26 to respond, according to James Gabbert, a historian for the National Register.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

People mingle and take pictures at Saturday’s 16th annual Convention for Palestine at the Tinley Park Convention Center. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Palestinian community comes together : More than 4,000 people gathered at the Tinley Park Convention Center Saturday for the 16th annual Convention for Palestine, which aims to preserve culture and history.



: More than 4,000 people gathered at the Tinley Park Convention Center Saturday for the 16th annual Convention for Palestine, which aims to preserve culture and history. Vikings star out vs. Bears : Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, one of the best in the NFL at his position, will reportedly not play against the Bears tonight.



: Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, one of the best in the NFL at his position, will reportedly not play against the Bears tonight. Metra adds a sixth holiday train : Starting Saturday, special holiday trains will run across six rail lines — including Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific Northwest and the newly included Union Pacific North. Metra says tickets to the other five rail lines sold out in less than a day. Tickets for the North line trains go on sale Thursday.



: Starting Saturday, special holiday trains will run across six rail lines — including Metra Electric, BNSF, Milwaukee District West, Rock Island, Union Pacific Northwest and the newly included Union Pacific North. Metra says tickets to the other five rail lines sold out in less than a day. Tickets for the North line trains go on sale Thursday. College student creates NYT crossword : At 19, University of Chicago student Garrett Chalfin landed his second crossword puzzle in a Sunday edition of The New York Times yesterday. He worked on it for more than a year before submitting it last spring, during his senior year of high school.



: At 19, University of Chicago student Garrett Chalfin landed his second crossword puzzle in a Sunday edition of The New York Times yesterday. He worked on it for more than a year before submitting it last spring, during his senior year of high school. ‘Clue’ interactive brings mystery downtown: The Block 37 complex poses as a mansion for “Clue: A Walking Mystery” through the end of the year. Sun-Times reporter Stefano Esposito shares his experience getting in on the fun here.

SUN-TIMES STAFF SUGGESTS 🧖

Try some self care at King Spa and Sauna

King Spa and Sauna in Niles is a “magical world of rest and relaxation,” Sun-Times reporter Sophie Sherry says. | Sophie Sherry/Sun-Times

For this week’s Sun-Times staff suggestion, I talked with reporter Sophie Sherry, who recommends heading to the ‘burbs for some pampering at King Spa and Sauna in Niles.

“On the outside, it may not seem like much — but inside awaits a magical world of rest and relaxation,” Sophie tells me.

The spa is open 24 hours and 7 days a week: “Which means you can even stay overnight,” Sophie says.

Pro tip: There is an amazing food court inside, Sophie says. “My personal favorite is their dolsot bibimbap.”

Added bonus: “The spa is right next to a massive H Mart grocery store that you have to check out before heading back into the city,” Sophie says.

📍King Spa & Sauna, 809 Civic Center Dr., Niles

BRIGHT ONE ✨

The CTA holiday train returned to the Loop on Friday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Reporting by Violet Miller

Even the CTA can barely wait until Thanksgiving is over before breaking out the holiday decorations.

The CTA holiday train returned Friday afternoon, bringing thousands of lights and Santa’s sleigh with it across the city’s Green and Orange line tracks.

Inside, CTA employees dressed up as elves passed out candy canes while holiday hits played through the speakers between stop announcements.

Amber Jessup, a lifelong Chicagoan, caught the holiday train with her 9-year-old daughter, Leilynn Miller, on its first run of the season. Jessup said there is a little magic in stumbling onto the decked-out train accidentally.

This was Leilynn’s inaugural ride on the holiday train, which she declared “definitely better” than the regular train. Jessup said she, too, was 9 years old on her first holiday train ride, and she enjoyed reliving that part of her childhood memories through her daughter’s eyes.

“It definitely brought back a lot of memories for me,” Jessup said.

