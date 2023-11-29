Afternoon Edition: How a Venezuelan artist painted his way to Chicago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today's newsletter, we're highlighting the story of Wilfredo Garcia, a self-taught painter from the Venezuelan countryside who paid in murals for his trip across several countries, leaving traces of the spirit of the Venezuelan heartland all along the way.

This story, reported by my colleague Michael Loria, is an example of the kind of coverage we aim to provide to our readers — holistic, community-driven and accessible reporting that strives to inform and offer a deeper understanding of our city.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Michael Loria

Young artist makes journey: Wilfredo Garcia didn’t know it then, but he began preparing for his trip across Latin America and to Chicago when he first picked up a pencil and started drawing as a child growing up in the Venezuelan heartland. Garcia began drawing about age 4, realized his talent and began developing it at about 11, and got his first professional gig — painting the exterior of a small business in his hometown — at 15. He’s been painting nearly every day since. At 23, he’s already done a number of colorful murals for small businesses near the shelters he’s stayed in around Chicago, peppering North Side storefronts with many views of the Caribbean, Andes and plains of his homeland.

Leaving his mark: Garcia is among thousands fleeing economic and societal ruin in Venezuela. Along the way, he left traces of himself in murals painted for businesses in each of the countries he crossed, from a bar in Costa Rica, where he painted the ceiling and stools, to small businesses in Juarez, Mexico, where he crossed the border. In his short time here, he’s already leaving a bright mark on his new city and country. He arrived in Chicago a few months ago and soon began picking up jobs near where he was staying at the Albany Park District police station, then by Wilbur Wright College on the Northwest Side — a migrant shelter, briefly — when he moved there and finally at the American Islamic College in Uptown.

Looking ahead: Now in a shelter, with a steady amount of work, the prospect of finding help with housing through the state on the horizon and the hearing for his asylum case slated for 2024, Garcia feels cautiously optimistic about his future. He spends his days painting, as the pants he’s wearing take on a rash of colors like a Jackson Pollock canvas, and thinks about the techniques he wants to incorporate into his work next.

“God gives some of us talent, but not many take advantage of it,” he said. “If you don’t put in the dedication and discipline, nothing comes of it. You have to be hungry to outdo yourself, to become more.”

READ MORE

Brown paper covers the windows of the office then-14th Ward Ald. Ed Burke at City Hall in 2018. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Chicago offers a wealth of options for secondhand clothing — from large resale outlets and local chain discounters to higher-end vintage and consignment shops. Images from Google Maps

Reporting by WBEZ staff

Whether you’re looking to do some holiday shopping or just find a unique fit for yourself, Chicago has more than a few options for secondhand clothing.

April Tondelli, a teacher at Von Steuben High School on the Northwest Side, is the faculty adviser for the school’s fledgling thrifting club — and she broke down a beginner’s guide to Chicago’s secondhand clothing stores for my colleagues at WBEZ.

These are a few key highlights. Find the full list here.

👞 The Brown Elephant

Located in an old movie theater, this shop features an electric range of items, Tondelli says. You’ll find home goods, clothes, furniture and more. There are additional locations in Lake View and Oak Park.

📍5404 N. Clark St.

👕 Pilsen Vintage

Opened in 2009, this store offers men’s and women’s clothing primarily from the 1980s and 1990s, according to store manager Maggie Reynoso. But you can still find some pieces dating to the 1950s and as recent as the early 2000s. You’ll also find a curated selection of housewares and vinyl records.

📍1430 W. 18th St.

👗 Village Discount Outlet

This local Chicago chain is the cheapest of all the thrift stores listed — but also the most disorganized. That doesn’t mean you won’t find a gem. Pro tip: “Special” items are behind the counter or up high, so you have to ask for them. And the “White Tag” section has better items with higher prices. “If your time is limited, I usually just look here,” Tondelli says.

📍 Village Discount Outlet (locations throughout the city)

READ MORE

Jasmine Amy Rogers plays Betty Boop in “Boop: The Musical.” Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Reporting by May Houlihan

Betty Boop is now getting the musical treatment in “Boop! The Musical,” a new stage production now in previews at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre through Dec. 24, with sights set on Broadway. Playing the titular role is Jasmine Amy Rogers.

Two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“La Cage aux Folles,” “Kinky Boots”) says he “was looking for moxie, for effervescence and, of course, acting, singing, dancing” when casting the role.

“Jasmine has all that, plus she has the ability to be vulnerable,” he says. “When she auditioned, she just blew everybody away.”

A Betty Boop musical, inspired by the character created by Max Fleischer in 1930, has been in the works since 2004, with various producing and writing teams attached. Just prior to the pandemic, Mitchell joined the creative team, which also includes Grammy Award-winning songwriter and composer David Foster (music), Susan Birkenhead (lyrics) and Bob Martin (book).

Finding a way into Betty’s story was Mitchell’s biggest challenge. After some research into the character, an idea started to form for him that this would be a love story.

The musical is set first in the cartoon world, where Betty is a superstar. She has it all. But something is missing that she can’t define. Grampy (an inventor and Betty’s friend in the classic cartoon) creates a machine that takes Betty from her black-and-white world into the colorful modern world, where her love story unfolds. But will she stay? Or will she leave?

Foster and Birkenhead’s songs are “beautiful and sweet,” Rogers says. “The songs really encapsulate Betty’s world but also this world that we live in today.”

READ MORE

