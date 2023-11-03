Afternoon Edition: The jurors who convicted local political heavyweights
Plus: The family who donated this year’s Chicago Christmas tree, 5 things to do this weekend and more.
Whether you’re ready for them or not, the holidays are approaching — and Chicago is already getting in the spirit.
Halloween was just a couple of days ago, but take a trip downtown, and you’ll see workers assembling the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza, the Macy’s horns are up and Millennium Park got its Christmas tree today.
Below, we’ve got the story behind this year’s tree and talk with the family who made the meaningful donation.
Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know ahead of the weekend.
TODAY’S TOP STORY
Chicago corruption trial jurors reflect on past trials as Ed Burke case nears
Part of Illinois history: Thirty-six people served as jurors in three high-profile corruption trials this year at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. They were each summoned out of their routines and carefully chosen to help decide the fates of six people who operated near the levers of power in Illinois. On every count, they sided with prosecutors. They convicted a longtime confidant of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, a former CEO of ComEd, a son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios and Madigan’s longtime chief of staff.
Sharing their experiences: The Sun-Times contacted members of the three jury panels to ask how they look back on their service. Among the 36 jurors were a veterinarian, a bird watcher, teachers, a nurse, a security consultant, a literacy coach and a TV meteorologist. One called jury service a “life-altering experience.” Another saw it as “just another thing” she did this summer. A third made it part of the standup comedy routine she performs on open mic nights.
Another major trial to start Monday: Twelve jurors could soon be picked to decide whether former Ald. Edward M. Burke, Chicago’s longest-serving City Council member, is guilty of racketeering and extortion charges.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?
- Teens charged in 86-year-old’s death: Two teenagers are accused of fatally shooting an 86-year-old man on his front lawn Sept. 23 before speeding away in his sport-utility vehicle in Auburn Gresham. Charles Hobson Sr. “was a man everybody looked up to,” his son said.
- Three men charged in 2019 shooting: Three men were charged with racketeering for allegedly killing a man to maintain and boost their positions within a Chicago street gang, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.
- Vigil for young cyclist set: Bike safety advocates will hold a vigil Saturday for 16-year-old Joshua Anleu, who was killed last month while cycling near his home in the Portage Park area. A driver struck Anleu after stopping at the stop sign, Chicago police said.
- A $336M loan to fix lead pipe problem: President Joe Biden’s administration is loaning Chicago $336 million to help the city pay for the replacement of tens of thousands of lead water pipes. The money is expected to help the city replace 30,000 lead service lines – out of more than 400,000 – the largest number in the country.
- Tom Skilling honored by Congress: U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, and Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, submitted a statement to the official Congressional Record that honors Skilling’s four-and-a-half decades as a meteorologist in the Chicago area. Skilling plans to retire in February 2024.
- Daylight saving time ends Sunday: You can get an extra hour of sleep this Sunday thanks to a return to standard time.
- Barack and Michelle Obama bobbleheads: The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s re-creation of the historic moment when Barack Obama was elected the nation’s first Black president was unveiled Friday to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Nov. 4, 2008, presidential election.
- 4 stars for ‘Company’: A deeply satisfying, revelatory revival, director Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award-winning production of Stephen Sondheim’s ”Company” freshens a 50-year-old show to the point that this is the best version yet, writes Steven Oxman in a review for the Sun-Times.
WEEKEND PLANS 🎉
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Friday-Sunday
📍Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph St.
Friday through Sunday
The company begins its 46th season with a program titled “Of Peace,” featuring Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Dichotomy of a Journey,” Lar Lubovitch’s “Coltrane’s Favorite Things” and Aszure Barton’s “Return to Patience.”
Admission: $30+
🛍️ SAUCED Fall Night Market
Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m.
📍WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St.
Get an early start on holiday shopping at this night market, featuring DJs, food an extensive list of vendors.
Admission: Free
🍻 Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beers
Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
📍Credit Union 1 Arena, 525 S. Racine Ave.
This fest lets you sample hundreds of barrel-aged beers, ciders, meads and perries from breweries across the country.
Admission: $85+
👟 Hot Chocolate Run
Sunday, 7:30 a.m.
📍Grant Park, 301 S. Columbus Drive
Join in for a 5K, 10K, 15K or a 2-mile run — followed by a post-run party with live music, vendors, and of course, hot chocolate.
Admission: $54+
🎶 Vinyl & Vittles
Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
📍1010 W. 35th St., Ste. 693
Shop, taste and listen at this record fair celebrating local vinyl vendors and food businesses. Local Djs will also be on site.
Admission: Free
🥧 South Side Pie Challenge
Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
📍 Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave.
A beloved pie-centric event returns, where you can bake or enjoy some sweetness while also raising money for Hyde Park and Kenwood hunger programs.
Admission: $5/slice
BRIGHT ONE ✨
The given tree: Grateful immigrant family donates blue spruce to the city for Christmas
Reporting by Stefano Esposito
The blue spruce in front of the De La Cruz home was only about 20 feet tall when the family moved in 37 years ago — low enough for Abby De La Cruz’s grandpa to dangle white lights from its branches each year just before Christmas.
The tree grew to 45 feet, towering above the family home in southwest suburban Darien; it had been several years since anyone attempted to decorate it.
Still, last week, the patriarch of the family, Efren De La Cruz, 69, walked out to the tree and, misty-eyed, laid a hand on its trunk.
“I tried to imagine if there was no more tree there,” De La Cruz said this week. “The tree has a spirit. I was kind of talking with the tree: ‘I’m sorry that we have to let you go.’”
Today, the conical spruce was cut down, placed on a flatbed truck and hauled to Millennium Park next to the ice rink, where it will rise once again — if only for a short time — to be smothered in lights and admired by thousands. Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to flip the switch Nov. 17.
De La Cruz family members say their tree is a gift to the city — a show of gratitude to the place they’ve called home since the early 1970s, when they left the Philippines for a better life.
“Me and my husband have both had our health challenges this past few years,” said Zenaida De La Cruz, a retired nurse like her husband. “This year, we feel better, and this made us more grateful for the small blessings that we have received and found out that giving to others also helps us with our own small blessings.”
YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️
Should Chicago’s outdoor dining program be year-round? Tell us why or why not.
