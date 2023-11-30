Afternoon Edition: Burke jurors hear famous ‘tuna’ quip after judge rejects mistrial

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’ve got an update from the public corruption trial of former 14th Ward Ald. Edward M. Burke.

Burke is accused of trying to strong-arm business for his private property tax appeals law firm from the New York-based developers who set out to renovate the Old Post Office in 2016.

Below, we’ll catch you up on the latest major developments in today’s trial proceedings.👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ

Jurors hear infamous remark: Jurors in former Ald. Ed Burke’s corruption trial today heard the most famous quote from Burke’s sweeping racketeering indictment as testimony resumed: “So, did we land … the tuna?” Burke quipped to former Ald. Danny Solis, who secretly recorded the conversation for the FBI.

‘Tuna’ quote context: A complicated renovation of Chicago’s massive Old Post Office had been underway for about a year in May 2017, and the developer had become thoroughly frustrated with Amtrak, the owner of the railroad tracks that run underneath it. Solis told the developer his colleague, Burke, could “help us in terms of his connection with the Amtrak board.” Solis suggested the developer hire Burke’s private law firm. The developer, Harry Skydell, agreed to call Burke. Then, Solis called Burke to tell him the good news. And that’s when Burke asked if they landed the “tuna.”

Mistrial request denied: Before jurors heard that audio, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall denied a motion filed by Burke’s lawyers for a mistrial in the case, explaining she has “a very good jury” and there was “little to suggest there was an intentional act” by prosecutors during problematic testimony Wednesday.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Twenty-ninth Ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro says a plan to turn the Amundsen Park field house into a migrant shelter has been abandoned and Chicago Park District programming will return. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Amundsen Park won’t house a shelter : A plan to turn a West Side Park District field house into a migrant shelter — which had sparked vociferous opposition — has been abandoned in light of the falling number of migrants staying at Chicago police stations.

: A plan to turn a West Side Park District field house into a migrant shelter — which had sparked vociferous opposition — has been abandoned in light of the falling number of migrants staying at Chicago police stations. Evanston sued over NU stadium plans : Alleging elected officials bent laws and sold them out for “monetary contributions,” opponents of Northwestern University’s stadium renovation plans sued the city of Evanston Thursday.

: Alleging elected officials bent laws and sold them out for “monetary contributions,” opponents of Northwestern University’s stadium renovation plans sued the city of Evanston Thursday. Beloved library worker remembered : Arthur Williams worked the circulation desk at the Brookfield Library, where he would connect with regulars over a shared love of reading and community. Mr. Williams died Nov. 9 at age 52.

: Arthur Williams worked the circulation desk at the Brookfield Library, where he would connect with regulars over a shared love of reading and community. Mr. Williams died Nov. 9 at age 52. Family fight over Sue cash : For years, the massive, mostly intact dinosaur skeleton that came to be known as Sue the T-rex was at the center of a legal battle. The latest dispute involves who inherits what’s left of the money created by the sale of Sue, reports the Associated Press.

: For years, the massive, mostly intact dinosaur skeleton that came to be known as Sue the T-rex was at the center of a legal battle. The latest dispute involves who inherits what’s left of the money created by the sale of Sue, reports the Associated Press. Second City labor action : After more than two years of negotiations on their first labor contract, teachers at Second City have voted to authorize a strike, their union said. The vote allows the teachers’ bargaining team to order a walkout at any time.

: After more than two years of negotiations on their first labor contract, teachers at Second City have voted to authorize a strike, their union said. The vote allows the teachers’ bargaining team to order a walkout at any time. Chicago makes Yelp list: Yelp has released a list of the year’s 25 best new restaurants, and two from Chicago made the cut, with Indienne and Alpana nabbing spots No. 18 and 20, respectively.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

This mural at 2135 S. Western Ave. was inspired by the 1996 sci-fi comedy film “Mars Attacks!” Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

Aliens from outer space attack Chicago! OK, it’s in a mural at Assassin Ink Tattoo, 2135 S. Western Ave., that plays off the 1996 science-fiction comedy movie “Mars Attacks!” Directed by Tim Burton, the movie is about aliens invading Earth.

Henry Garduno, who runs the tattoo shop, says he went for the aliens theme for the outdoor wall that’s been home to other murals because his kids love “Mars Attacks!”

The Chicago artists known as Werm and Nixon, members of the graffiti art crew called CAB, painted it. Werm said the imagery was a challenge to pull off well because of “all the details with the brains and everything.”

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

CSO Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery (left) and composer Shawn Okpebholo are photographed at Symphony Center. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Kyle MacMillan

In 2020, during the COVID-19 shutdown, six up-and-coming Black composers joined famed jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard for an edition of the then-new #KikiKonversations, a Facebook Live talk show with soprano Karen Slack.

The six composers got on so well that they decided to keep the conversation going as a group chat, later adding a seventh member, Carlos Simon, and giving the collective a playful name: the Blacknificent 7.

While the profiles of the individual composers have continued to grow, the group as a whole has stayed largely out of view. But all that is set to change Sunday, when it will have something of a coming-out concert as part of CSO MusicNOW, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s annual contemporary music series.

Five of the Blacknificent composers – Jasmine Barnes, Damien Geter, Shawn E. Okpebholo, Dave Ragland and Joel Thompson – will have works on the program, including the world premiere of a MusicNOW commission by the Dallas-based Barnes. Donald Lee III, a member of the Ryan Opera Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago’s artist development program, will conduct.

“You could say that it is a debut performance of the Blacknificent 7 as a group,” said Jessie Montgomery of New York, one of its most prominent members. She curated the program as part of her duties as the CSO’s Mead composer-in-residence.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

When it comes to holiday tipping — whom do you tip, and how much do you usually give?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

