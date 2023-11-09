Afternoon Edition: Hotel becoming homeless shelter, prompting staff layoffs

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

If you’re planning on hitting the roads near downtown for your evening commute, a heads-up — traffic is expected to be a bit heavy.

That’s due to the combination of Bears fans headed to tailgate at Soldier Field before tonight’s game and President Joe Biden’s motorcade as he rolls into town for a fundraiser.

If taking the L is your move, then you’re in for another ride listening to that classic voice over the speakers announcing the stop. Below, we introduce you to the man behind the voice (“doors closing!”) that has become a commuting staple for more than two decades. 👇

Plus, we’ve go that community news you need to know.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Michael Loria

Shelter for unhoused: Selina Chicago, a boutique hotel right off the Magnificent Mile in Streeterville, is becoming a new city shelter for Chicagoans experiencing homelessness. The shelter, expected to open next month, will house 116 people and remain open for up to seven months in order to cover Chicago’s colder months, the city said.

Hotel staff will lose jobs: The move to turn the hotel into a shelter is part of an unfolding city plan to provide “an additional 300 emergency shelter beds,” Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said. It will be staffed by Equitable Social Solutions, a Kentucky-based company, according to the Illinois Secretary of State database. That means the 16 employees at the boutique hotel will lose their jobs. “Why are we being kicked to the curb?” asked Angeyleah Campbell, a housekeeping supervisor at the hotel for 25 years. “I want to be able to keep food on the table and take care of my bills.”

Chicagoans in need: Hundreds of Chicagoans continue to sleep on the streets, thousands of migrants remain unhoused at police stations, and tension over what resources go to which group has prompted citywide squabbles. Even before migrants began to be bused to Chicago, the city’s shelter system was at capacity, leaving many people sleeping outside in dangerous conditions last winter, according to the city.

Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former 14th Ward Ald. Edward Burke waves to reporters and photographers as he walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ed Burke trial on hold : Opening statements in the federal corruption trial of ex-Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke have been delayed a week after an attorney in the case tested positive for COVID-19.



: Opening statements in the federal corruption trial of ex-Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke have been delayed a week after an attorney in the case tested positive for COVID-19. Jason Benetti leaves Sox booth : The White Sox suffered their biggest loss of the offseason just as it was beginning. TV voice Jason Benetti left to join the division rival Tigers booth, the teams announced. Benetti had one year remaining on a contract he signed with the Sox before last season.



: The White Sox suffered their biggest loss of the offseason just as it was beginning. TV voice Jason Benetti left to join the division rival Tigers booth, the teams announced. Benetti had one year remaining on a contract he signed with the Sox before last season. Migrant work permit clinic launches: The first of the White House-sponsored work authorization clinics in Chicago launched Thursday, giving 150 migrants a one-stop shop where attorneys helped fill out applications and federal workers began processing them on site.



Chicago firefighter, artist remembered: Mike Lopez was a curse word virtuoso, storyteller and quipster who loved Bears games, bowling, concerts and coaching. He died last month at age 49.

$2 bill is just worth $2 : Wednesday, a story about a $2 bill fetching almost $5,000 began circulating online, prompting Russ Bega, an expert in coins and paper money, to clear the air: Unfortunately, most of the time, your $2 bill is just a $2 bill.



: Wednesday, a story about a $2 bill fetching almost $5,000 began circulating online, prompting Russ Bega, an expert in coins and paper money, to clear the air: Unfortunately, most of the time, your $2 bill is just a $2 bill. 3 stars for ‘POTUS’: The play — full title: “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” — is as quickly paced as the 24-hour news cycle, and as raunchy as a bachelorette party on Weed Street, writes Sheri Flanders in a review for the Sun-Times.

Laura Junge painted this mural in Lake View in October. Matthew Herguth

Reporting by Sun-Time staff

In a new Lake View mural, Chicago artist Laura Junge uses a “skywriting Chicago rat” to help spread word of the need to do better by our climate and environment.

Piloting a single-propeller plane bearing the stars of Chicago’s flag, the rodent, wearing goggles in an open cockpit, is spelling out “Save Our Planet” in the sky. Below that, a hand holds a globe, and two dogs and a rabbit stare at a thermometer with mercury about to burst from the heat.

The hand is that of the Chicago artist’s version of Mother Nature, who emerges from the sea, surrounded by an octopus, seahorses and a hummingbird.

Junge says she was taking “a lighthearted approach that will hopefully appeal to both the young and the not so young.” She says “the animals of the Earth are there to alert us and to remind us that it is time to take action.”

Even the rat?

“I put rats in a lot of my stuff,” she says. “The Chicago rat, to me, is iconic. They’re so incredibly cute, I think.”

She titled the mural “Faith in Humanity — We are the Cure.”

Lee Crooks was hired as the voice of the CTA in 1998, and his voice has remained a fixture on Chicago buses and trains since the early 2000s. Morgan Ciocca/Vocalo Radio

Reported by Nudia Hernandez | Vocalo

Across Chicago, maybe the most recognizable sound is one drilled into the brains of commuters saying, “This is State and Lake.” The disembodied voice isn’t a robot or AI — it’s actually voice actor Lee Crooks, whose words have echoed through CTA trains for more than two decades.

As an audio engineer in the early 1990s, Crooks transitioned into the voice industry after receiving encouragement from colleagues who recognized the potential in his vocal abilities. He was invited to audition for a “train voice,” and he drew inspiration for his iconic CTA voice from an unexpected source. After a family trip to Disney World, Crooks remembered the voice of the monorail announcer at the time, Matt Hanson.

“We’d just ridden the monorail down in Disney World, and I remember very distinctly what the guy sounded like,” he noted. “He was the voice of Disney for a long time. And so I just did my imitation of that, within the parameters of what CTA wanted me to do.”

Although he officially began the role in 1998, Crooks’ voice officially began playing in CTA trains in 2000, and buses in 2003. Crooks has become a symbol of Chicago to its residents, even though he lives in Milwaukee and commutes for recordings. He acknowledges the responsibility that comes with being the “voice of the CTA,” as his voice is part of the city’s identity.

The voice actor never imagined he would hold this role for 25 years. He initially believed it would be a five-to-10-year stint before CTA moved on to another voice. Nonetheless, Crooks has remained the CTA’s distinct voice.

READ MORE

What’s an example of something that is uniquely Midwest culture?

