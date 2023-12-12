Afternoon Edition: CTA operator knew a plow would be on tracks before Yellow Line crash

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

A CTA train operator knew there was a snow removal machine on the Yellow Line tracks last month but didn’t know exactly where it would be before his train slammed into it, injuring dozens.

That’s according to a preliminary report on the Nov. 16 crash released today by the National Transportation Safety Board, which offered new details on the crash that sent 19 people to hospitals.

Below, my colleagues Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett dig into the new report. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know this afternoon.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett

A new report: Federal investigators looking into last month’s CTA Yellow Line crash are focusing on rail signals, railcar brakes and track conditions as they try to pinpoint why the train couldn’t avoid hitting a snowplow that was on the tracks near the Howard Street station as part of a training exercise.

What investigators say happened: The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report says the train’s operator knew a snowplow would be on the tracks that day as part of a training drill, but didn’t know where it would be. The train was going 54 mph — below the 55 mph limit — when the operator got a signal command to stop due to the plow being about 2,150 feet ahead. Despite initiating “a full-service braking application,” the train soon hit the plow at 27 mph.

Potential factors in the crash: The NTSB’s six-paragraph summary notes that plow had been located “about 370 feet north of a red signal indication.” The crash occurred on a clear, 61-degree day after a bend in the track that may have reduced the operator’s visibility. And the operator didn’t know the accurate stopping time for the train: The NTSB said the CTA had been using stopping estimates for older, lighter trains, unlike the one involved in the crash.

Multiple injuries: Thirty-one people, including the operator, were aboard the train that morning. Six workers were on the plow. Three people were critically injured in the crash. Sixteen others were hospitalized and later released, according to the NTSB report. Damage costs have been estimated at $8.7 million, and at least seven lawsuits have been filed against the CTA regarding the crash.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Former Ald. Danny Solis walks towards a waiting vehicle outside the Dirksen Federal Building Monday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Solis takes the witness stand : Danny Solis, the longtime City Council member who famously turned on powerful Chicago politicians by wearing a wire for the FBI, took the witness stand in the corruption trial of former Ald. Edward M. Burke this afternoon.



: Danny Solis, the longtime City Council member who famously turned on powerful Chicago politicians by wearing a wire for the FBI, took the witness stand in the corruption trial of former Ald. Edward M. Burke this afternoon. Firefighters’ legacies honored : The Chicago Fire Department’s Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund presented $460,000 to 418 families of fallen firefighters Monday.



: The Chicago Fire Department’s Ende, Menzer, Walsh & Quinn Retirees’, Widows’ and Children’s Assistance Fund presented $460,000 to 418 families of fallen firefighters Monday. Civic Federation’s next president : Joe Ferguson, the city’s longest-serving inspector general, is the new president of the Civic Federation. Ferguson replaces Laurence Msall, the public finance expert whose death in February left a giant hole in the watchdog landscape.



: Joe Ferguson, the city’s longest-serving inspector general, is the new president of the Civic Federation. Ferguson replaces Laurence Msall, the public finance expert whose death in February left a giant hole in the watchdog landscape. Council to extend lobbyist requirements : The city will broaden the definition of registered lobbyists to include nonprofits after easing nonprofits’ concerns about jumping through costly regulatory hoops and paying hefty fines if they make an honest mistake.



: The city will broaden the definition of registered lobbyists to include nonprofits after easing nonprofits’ concerns about jumping through costly regulatory hoops and paying hefty fines if they make an honest mistake. Near West Side ventures : The nonprofit incubator mHUB and battery manufacturer NanoGraf opened facilities in a part of town that’s evolving into an innovation center.



: The nonprofit incubator mHUB and battery manufacturer NanoGraf opened facilities in a part of town that’s evolving into an innovation center. NYE at Ramova Theatre : The newly renovated Bridgeport theater will host its first public event on New Year’s Eve with “Slo ‘Mo,” a queer-friendly dance party.



: The newly renovated Bridgeport theater will host its first public event on New Year’s Eve with “Slo ‘Mo,” a queer-friendly dance party. Harry Potter comes to Chicago: The six-time Tony Award-winning production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” arrives Sept. 10 at the Nederlander Theatre.

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Tera Murray, chef

Tera Murray, a culinary chef at Silver Fork, a free program at the Center on Halsted in Chicago. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Reporting by Ari Mejia | Vocalo Radio

As a chef instructor with Silver Fork, a free seven-week culinary work readiness program at the Center on Halsted, Chicagoan Tera Murray aims to transcend conventional boundaries of teaching recipes to inspire students.

Launched in 2013, Silver Fork presents individuals in need with the opportunity to acquire culinary abilities, helping to prepare them for a new beginning and future employment opportunities. During their time with Silver Fork, Murray has contributed to the culinary education of around 400 students.

Murray refers to their work as culinary social service and they’ve worked with students from all different backgrounds, including kids in afterschool programs, people experiencing homelessness and transitional housing residents. At the core of their work is the hope to treat people with dignity and respect while equipping them with real-world skills.

“It’s really beautiful to be able to see people from so many different backgrounds come together and work as a team, and really start to grow these beautiful relationships,” Murray said.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Sophie and Isabelle Lynch’s Wicker Park apartment features vintage furniture they’ve collected over the years. Provided

Reporting by Katie Anthony

When identical twins Sophie and Isabelle Lynch listed their apartment on Facebook Marketplace looking for someone to sublet it, they worried they wouldn’t get any bites. Their post was coming as winter arrives in Chicago, and they planned to move in the middle of the month.

Then, viral posts on X and TikTok of their apartment caught the attention of thousands of Chicagoans — and admirers from afar — who gushed over the rental’s vintage details.

The three-bedroom, one-bath apartment in Wicker Park was listed for $2,350 a month, with the lease starting this month and an option to renew in August.

A post on X with 1.6 million views and 46,000 likes simply reads, “this apartment on marketplace taunts me.” One TikTok, which has garnered over 100,000 views and 15,000 likes, describes the apartment as “MAGICAL!!!!”

The Queen Anne-style residence was built in 1886, and the sisters’ apartment boasts intricate fretwork — even above the shower — along with stained-glass windows, French doors and an inviting outdoor patio.

Originally from Ottawa, the 34-year-old sisters are art historians and pride themselves on their furniture collection — most pieces are over 100 years old, sourced secondhand.

“I hope that we’re seeing a shift that people are getting sick of living in white boxes and are starting to appreciate the charms of a historical home,” Isabelle Lynch says.

The sisters are moving to Paris this month and — sorry to break it to fans of the apartment — have just found another renter to take over the space.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Think about the best apartment you’ve ever rented — what made it so special?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

