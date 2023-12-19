Afternoon Edition: How a young, deaf refugee found her voice in Chicago

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re centering on the inspiring story of Mahbuba, a 6-year-old Afghan refugee who was born deaf and arrived in Chicago with no previous exposure to formal sign language.

Below, we explain how Mahbuba worked hard to learn American Sign Language and is now able to express her creativity and communicate with the people in her life. 👇

Plus, we’ve got the community news you need to know today.

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Elly Fishman | WBEZ

Arriving in Chicago: In November 2021, Mahbuba, who is now 6, arrived in Chicago amid the wave of refugees who fled Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul. Not only did Mahbuba find herself in a new country, she had arrived without any formal language. She was born deaf and struggled to communicate with those around her. “She had a 6-year-old brain but no internal monologue to articulate a thought. It’s so hard to understand what that would even be like,” said Lisa Hoffman, Mahbuba’s first teacher at Bell Elementary in North Center.

A dramatic transformation: Over time, Hoffman, who specializes in deaf education, introduced numbers and colors to Mahbuba. They slowly worked their way through the alphabet, written and in sign. Then Hoffman showed Mahbuba how to write her name and spell her name in sign. The next step was giving Mahbuba a name sign, a unique way to identify herself in ASL. After that, Hoffman saw a shift in her student. Within a few months, Mahbuba was able to sign short, simple sentences. From that point on, “It’s like she’s never stopped,” Hoffman said.

Family connection: Mahbuba’s family takes sign language classes each week at Chicago Hearing Society, a nonprofit that offers free ASL classes. “In Afghanistan, Mahbuba could not understand me,” the girl’s father says. “Now, I can tell her, ‘You are my lovely daughter,’ and she can understand.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Darien Harris. llinois Department of Corrections

MEET YOUR NEIGHBOR 👋

Darius Dennis in his studio. Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio

Reporting by Ari Mejia/Vocalo Radio.

From a young age, Chicago native Darius Dennis’ artistic inclination was undeniable. He attended a program for kids to study the arts at the Art Institute of Chicago at 5. Then, after high school and some time in the military, he studied fine art in college.

After a career in the niche field of painting for corporate media, the artist has hung up his brushes from commercial work and plans to take a more independent approach to his craft. With these aspirations in mind, Big Wall Sign and Mural was born with Dennis as the owner, operator and painter for the “new, growing, exciting, nerve-racking business.”

Dennis says the impact of the city leaves an impression on everything he does. Chicagoans have a “revolutionary spirit” and the ability to be both thinkers and doers, to work hard and play hard, he says.

Dennis’ ”I Am A Man” mural, located off the Blue Line south of Damen Street, made an impact far beyond Chicago. The mural garnered national attention and erupted into a series of paintings nationwide. As many of his works replicate photos from the Civil Rights Movement, sparked as a response to the racial tension and riots during 2020, Dennis has big plans to keep history alive in an artistic way.

“That’s a great example of the scale and the enriched nature with which we’re trying to speak to history in a current context,” he says.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Sarah Palmer (from left) as Gwengoolie, Bill Leff as Nostalgiaferatoo, Rich Koz as Svengoolie and Scott Gryder as IMP pause during a taping of “Svengoolie.” Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Mitch Dudek

Rich Koz, who’s been keeping the grandly eccentric tradition of the horror movie host alive on the Chicago TV fixture “Svengoolie” for decades, needed a hand — preferably an undead one.

Koz, 71, plays the wisecracking, endearingly cheesy horror host at Weigel Broadcasting’s flagship station MeTV. For years, he wrote the sketches that riff off the show’s old-timey horror movies, and performed nearly all the characters himself.

The decision was made last year to add some fresh talent to what’s long been considered a shoestring operation. Two names were plucked from a pile of audition videos and welcomed to the newly formed Sven Squad. And a third guy kind of sneaked in the side door.

Sarah Palmer, who works as a character actor at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, flies to Chicago twice a month to film. Her character, Gwengoolie, is described as a “gorgeous ghoul” and “an enchanting Hollywood, or Hollyweird, diva from the glamour age of cinema” who died 65 years ago and just arrived in Svengoolie’s dungeon, Palmer says.

Actor Scott Gryder, a Chicagoan via West Texas, plays the character, IMP (short for Ignatius Malvolio Prankenstein) — the “devilishly ingratiating, and slightly grating, sly trickster who keeps claiming Svengoolie is his uncle,” Gryder says.

The Sven Squad is rounded out by Bill Leff, who plays Nostalgiaferatoo, an 800-year-old vampire. Leff and Koz have been pals for more than two decades, so he didn’t go through the same audition process.

“Rich and I have known each other forever and have a similar sense of humor,” he said.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

What is your family’s most unique holiday tradition?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Katelyn Haas

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers

