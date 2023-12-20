Afternoon Edition: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Check the forecast

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

Reporting by Mary Norkol

Weather outlook: Chicagoans can kiss their wishes for a white Christmas goodbye.The city is expected to see temperatures hovering around the 50s with intermittent chances of rain leading up to and on Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.

A moist Christmas?The forecast is likely to be “mild and moist,” according to Todd Kluber, a meteorologist with the NWS. The good news is weather probably won’t cause travel woes for those staying in the Midwest.

Mild temps pushed to Midwest: A weather system in the country’s West and Southwest is pushing more mild temperatures toward the Midwest, Kluber said. “It’s a slow-going system, with persistent winds continuing to bring warmer and more moist air from southern parts of the U.S. and even the Gulf of Mexico,” he said.

Photos of the late Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, line the wall in his honor in the newly unveiled Rocky’s Bar at the United Center. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

New UC bar pays homage to Rocky Wirtz : Located inside the United Center, Rocky’s Bar features memorabilia, a food and drink menu, and a soundtrack all in memory of the late Blackhawks owner and chairman.



: Located inside the United Center, Rocky’s Bar features memorabilia, a food and drink menu, and a soundtrack all in memory of the late Blackhawks owner and chairman. Philipp Kurashev a bright spot : The Blackhawks forward’s chemistry with rookie phenom Connor Bedard, much-improved passing and his effort to be more vocal have translated into a potential career year amid a bleak season.



: The Blackhawks forward’s chemistry with rookie phenom Connor Bedard, much-improved passing and his effort to be more vocal have translated into a potential career year amid a bleak season. Snowplow naming contest returns : Chicagoans who love winter snow management are invited to give a nickname to their neighborhood snowplow through the city’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest.



: Chicagoans who love winter snow management are invited to give a nickname to their neighborhood snowplow through the city’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest. NYE fireworks : The city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular along the Chicago River at Wacker Drive will return. That’s in addition to the fireworks display and countdown at Navy Pier, also set for 11:59 p.m.



: The city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular along the Chicago River at Wacker Drive will return. That’s in addition to the fireworks display and countdown at Navy Pier, also set for 11:59 p.m. 3 stars for ‘American Fiction’: In a richly layered performance, Jeffrey Wright plays a professor who writes an outlandish novel he thinks is a joke but publishers think is a masterpiece, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

Holiday lights in Chicago. Sun-Times

It’s Christmastime in the city.

That means colorful lights and extravagant displays all around Chicago. Sun-Times photographers drove through the city’s neighborhoods and captured their favorite decorations. Here are the highlights from across Chicago:

Edgewater/Rogers Park: Way up north, you can stroll through the tunnel of Christmas lights in the 1400 block of Norwood Street, or see the bright cartoon-themed stunners in the 1500 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Lincoln Park Zoo: Back for its 29th year, the entire zoo is lit up for this holiday classic that still lives up to the hype. Get some hot cocoa and don’t miss the light show timed to hits like Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.”

Irving Park: Just like in Edgewater, you’ll find a sparkling tunnel of lights lining the sidewalk in the 4100 block of North Francisco Avenue, with winter- and Christmas-themed inflatables guiding you along. And there’s a larger-than-life skeleton donning a Santa hat and wreath necklace.

Bronzeville/Kenwood: Colorful lights outline a beautiful home in the 3500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in Bronzeville, as a Christmas tree gleams from the window. And trees outside a home in the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue in Kenwood glisten, wrapped in red and cool blue lights.

Pilsen: One of the brightest displays shimmers in the 1300 block of West 19th Street in Pilsen, where just about every open space is meticulously decorated with lights, nutcrackers, stars and more.

Morton Arboretum: And outside the city, visit another classic that also lives up to the hype. You’ll see innovative light installations and more along the mile-long Starlit Trail.

Head here for our full list of homes to see this season— and don’t miss our rundown of professional light displays in the area here.

Jessica Vincent hit the jackpot with her $3.99 purchase of a Carlo Scarpa vase in June. Courtesy of Jessica Vincent

Reporting by Phyllis Cha

While shopping at a Goodwill store in Hanover County, Virginia, in June, Jessica Vincent noticed a large glass vase with red and green spirals on it. She didn’t think much of it at first, but when she looked closer and realized the glass was iridescent, she knew she had to have it. She bought it for a paltry $3.99.

After doing some research, she eventually discovered the vase was a work of art and sold it through a Chicago auction house for $107,100. According to the Associated Press, she’ll receive about $83,500 from the purchase, while the auction house will get about $23,600.

She plans to use the money to renovate her 1930s farmhouse outside Lynchburg, Virginia.

“I just feel so blessed,” Vincent said. “It’s like winning the lottery to me.”

