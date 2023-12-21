Afternoon Edition: Ed Burke found guilty

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In a historic moment for Chicago politics, a jury this afternoon convicted Edward M. Burke, the longest-serving City Council member in city history, of racketeering in a federal corruption trial.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

Reporting by Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ

Burke found guilty: Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a federal judge announced that a jury convicted Edward M. Burke, the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history, of racketeering.

How co-defendants fared: Developer Charles Cui, on trial with Burke, was found guilty but an aide to Burke, Peter Andrews, was found not guilty.

Inside the courtroom: Word of the verdict came around 2 p.m. after roughly 23 hours of deliberations. As prosecutors and lawyers gathered in the courtroom, Burke sat at the defense table, his left hand resting on his right. He tapped his right hand on the table slightly. He was dressed in a dark suit.

Key context: The verdict is the result of an aggressive public corruption investigation that came to light five years ago in November 2018, with an FBI raid on Burke’s offices and subsequent revelations that shook Chicago and changed the course of the city’s political history.

The trial: A jury of nine women and three men heard from 38 witnesses over 16 days of testimony as prosecutors made their case that Burke was “a bribe taker” and “an extortionist” in a historic trial of one of the city’s most powerful politicians.

Bally’s Chicago casino will become a 24/7 operation next week, officials said. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Chicago’s casino to open 24/7 : Bally’s temporary gaming hall at the historic Medinah Temple will become a perpetually open operation starting next Wednesday. Since opening in September, the casino has shut down from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

: Bally’s temporary gaming hall at the historic Medinah Temple will become a perpetually open operation starting next Wednesday. Since opening in September, the casino has shut down from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Local chef’s go-to holiday recipe : Every Christmas, Chef Carlos Gaytán’s mother would prepare stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée — “a dish that encapsulates my Mexican heritage,” the Tzuco Restaurant head tells the Sun-Times. Now you can learn how to make it, too.

: Every Christmas, Chef Carlos Gaytán’s mother would prepare stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée — “a dish that encapsulates my Mexican heritage,” the Tzuco Restaurant head tells the Sun-Times. Now you can learn how to make it, too. Will the Bears give fans a holiday win? The Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ Christmas Eve game against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ Christmas Eve game against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. 3.5 stars for ‘Poor Things’: Emma Stone goes all in as a rapidly maturing, endlessly curious woman created in a lab in this strikingly original film, writes Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

A mural by artist Damon Lamar Reed — as seen in May in a park at Diversey, Kimball and Milwaukee avenues — honors three Chicago firefighters killed in a fire nearby that was set by an arsonist in 1985. Katie Anthony/Sun-Times file

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

For decades, the “Mural of Heroes,” commemorating three Chicago firefighters killed in a 1985 arson fire, has been a fixture in the park at Diversey, Kimball and Milwaukee avenues on the border of Logan Square and Avondale.

But, battered by Chicago’s unforgiving weather, the version that had been up for more than 20 years was taken down last fall and put into storage.

Back in May, a new version honoring their bravery and sacrifice replaced it, thanks to South Shore artist Damon Lamar Reed.

In the previous mural, the three men who died in the fire — Capt. Daniel Nockels and firefighters Michael Forchione and Michael Talley — were seen in their gear, with angel wings on their backs, fighting flames against a smoky backdrop. They are still the main imagery in Reed’s piece, but it’s not an exact replica. And that’s by design.

Reed says he tried to better capture what the men really looked like. He also added a gold silhouette to their wings and portrayed them not amid dark smoke but instead in puffy clouds. Reed’s painting is bookended by names of the two neighborhoods that converge in that spot, which is near where the fire took place.

“I wanted to make it heroic,” the artist told the Sun-Times in May.

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Anabelle de la Nuez and José Pablo Castro (left) dance in The Joffrey Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”; Anais Bueno (right) in a 2019 Joffrey production of “Anna Karenina.” Katie Miller; Cheryl Mann

Reporting by Gisela Orozco

A Christmas show made with Chicago in mind.

That’s what the Joffrey Ballet was going for when it premiered its reimagined version of “The Nutcracker” in 2016.

The story is a tribute to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair and features a working-class immigrant family. Two of Joffrey’s dancers in the production are immigrants — Anaís Bueno and José Pablo Castro — much like the onstage family in the show.

Originally from the city of Córdoba, in the Mexican state of Veracruz, Bueno has danced with the Joffrey for a decade.

“It’s a very beautiful work that personally and professionally has given me many opportunities,” Bueno says of Joffrey’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

Castro, a native of Querétaro who arrived in Chicago seven years ago on a scholarship to study at the Joffrey’s school of ballet, began in “The Nutcracker” that same year as one of the children who attend the party at the house of the storyline’s family. Since 2020, Castro has played Peter, the Nutcracker prince, and at other times a laborer, a soldier and more.

“I came full circle,” Castro said, because this character was his first leading role in the company.

